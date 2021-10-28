Mustangs named Avocado East champs after perfect season

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Academy varsity girls’ volleyball team clinched the title of Avocado East League Champions after beating the Timberwolves 3-1 on Oct. 22 at Mission Vista High School in Oceanside.

The Mustangs (10-0) followed up their undefeated season with a CIF playoff victory on Tuesday, sweeping visiting Mission Hills in three sets (25-23, 25-15, 25-20).

San Dieguito Academy continues its postseason run at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, hosting Mater Dei Catholic.

CIF requires the advance mobile purchase of game tickets via: https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSD.

The Mustangs’ strong season has been backed by several star players, including senior Hanna Waite, who ranked first in kills in the Avocado East League; Hannah Demiter, who ranked third in the league in kills; Sydney Randolph, who ranked second in the league in assists, and Gwen Newcomer, who ranked second in the league in aces.

In addition to Waite, Demiter, Randolph and Newcomer, team members include Macey Pizitz, Bryce Wettstein, Megan Martin, Martina Nespor, Chesney Macdonald, Elizabeth Paul, Jamie Pettijohn, Sasha Tien, Tori Tingum and Sam Ullman.

The team is led by head coach Will Raschke and assistant coach Amanda Prather.