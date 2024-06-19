Musical theatre summer production: ‘Disney Dreams: A Magical Melody’

This summer, dive into a world of enchantment with “Disney Dreams: A Magical Melody,” our latest musical theatre production. Featuring beloved scenes and songs from Disney classics like Frozen, Moana, and Aladdin Jr., this program offers a unique opportunity for young performers aged 6 to 15 to create, rehearse, and perform a magical musical play.

Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in all aspects of theatre. Whether they dream of being in the spotlight or prefer the creative hustle behind the scenes, there’s a role for everyone. Kids can choose the characters they want to portray or the musical parts they wish to perform. Additionally, those who are more interested in stage production can contribute by helping to create costumes, design sets, and manage backstage activities.

One of the unique aspects of this program is its inclusivity. All kids who want to perform will have speaking roles and singing parts, ensuring that everyone gets their moment to shine. Throughout the week, they’ll work together to bring this magical story to life, culminating in a special public performance where they can showcase their hard work and talent.

Our previous productions, including “Aladdin Jr.,” “Willy Wonka,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Charlie Brown Christmas,” have been met with enthusiasm and applause. This year’s “Disney Dreams: A Magical Melody” promises to be just as spectacular, offering an unforgettable experience for all participants.

Take advantage of this chance to be part of a magical musical journey. Sign up now and let your creativity soar!