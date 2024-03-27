Musical Production Summer Camps

This Summer immerse your child in the enchanting world of Disney Dreams: A Magical Melody!

From Frozen to Moana, embark on a journey of creativity as singers, dancers, and instrumentalists come together to craft a special musical production.

With opportunities to design costumes and sets, every participant plays a vital role in bringing the magic to life. Whether center stage or behind the scenes, all kids are encouraged to shine with speaking roles and singing parts.

Join us in San Marcos from July 22 to August 3 for this two-week extravaganza, culminating in captivating public performances where your child’s talent takes center stage.

Don’t miss this chance for your 6 to 15-year-old to experience the thrill of performance and teamwork in a magical Disney-inspired production!

“This is WHERE you want your littles to be!” said Heather D., a happy LNS customer. “I have been an educator for almost 20 years and trust no one more. You will LOVE your experience here – how the staff loves on your kids, motivates them and fosters a LOVE for music.”

Leading Note Studios offer a variety of Summer Music Camps including Intro to Music, Rock Band Camp, Musical Theatre, Engineering and Vocal Recording.

“I would teach children music, physics and philosophy: but most importantly music; for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning.” – Plato