Music together: New group classes starting in August

This August, Leading Note Studios is expanding its music education programs with new group classes designed to help students learn, connect, and grow through music.

Now enrolling at both its Encinitas and San Marcos locations, the studio’s new offerings include Guitar Group Lessons, Ukulele Group Lessons, and a Pop/Rock Choir. Open to a variety of ages and skill levels, the classes provide a fun and affordable way for students to develop musical skills while learning alongside others.

Group instruction offers benefits that go beyond learning notes and chords. Students gain confidence, stay motivated by their peers, and enjoy the experience of making music as part of a team.

Whether learning a first instrument or building on existing skills, participants have the opportunity to collaborate, perform, and make new friends in a supportive environment.

Leading Note Studios has built a strong reputation throughout North County for providing high quality music education in a welcoming atmosphere where students of all ages are encouraged to explore their creativity and develop a lifelong appreciation for music.

With group music classes beginning in August and enrollment now open, families are encouraged to reserve their spots early as space is limited.

For more information or to register, contact Leading Note Studios in Encinitas at (760) 753-7002 or San Marcos at (760) 805-0307. Discover how learning music together can make practice more fun, rewarding, and inspiring.