Motorcyclist dies in crash into chain-link fence in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A 27-year-old man was killed early this morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a fence, police said.

The man was riding with another motorcyclist north approaching the intersection of Date Street and 5th Avenue at 2:47 a.m. Friday when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and crashed into a chain-link fence, the Escondido Police Department said.

Witnesses began performing CPR on the man, and police officers continued life-saving measures.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of his family.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Escondido police Officer Tyler Herrmann at 760-839-4911.