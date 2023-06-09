Boys and Girls Club names youth of the year

OCEANSIDE — The Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside has named local high school student Karen Zazueta as its youth of the year during its annual achievement awards on May 25.

Each year, the awards honors the achievements the club’s young members have made throughout their membership history.

Members of the year from each club site and six youth of the year candidates were recognized as leaders, volunteers and role models within the club. Each youth of the year nominee spoke about the profound impact the club has had on their lives.

“The youth of the year program recognizes and awards outstanding members in our community and honors our inspiring young people on their path to great futures,” said Jodi Diamond, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside.

At the end of the night, Zazueta, a junior from El Camino High School and 10-year club member, was selected as the youth of the year. She will go on to represent the club as she competes for the title of San Diego County’s youth of the year.

Being named youth of the year is a Boys and Girls Club member’s highest honor. The national youth recognition program celebrates the recipient’s contribution to their family, academics, community and the club.

“Karen is a wonderful leader and an incredibly smart young woman,” Diamond said. “We couldn’t be prouder. She is an exemplary role model for others in our community.”

Members of Real Options for Adults with Disabilities, the club’s adults with developmental disabilities program, were also honored at the ceremony.

Oceanside Police Department’s Cpt. Taurino Valdovinos was the evening’s keynote speaker as youth and guests enjoyed a buffet crafted by club staff in its on-site culinary arts teaching kitchen.

The Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside is a nonprofit organization that has served the local community for more than 70 years by providing afterschool activities for children between Kindergarten and twelfth grades. For more information about the club, contact Ashley Tousignant by calling 760-433-8920 or visit BGCOceanside.org.