More than 100 US Foods workers end strike in Vista

VISTA — Over 100 workers at the Vista warehouse of national food distributor and supplier US Foods were on strike for nearly two weeks until Tuesday, when management and Teamsters Local 542, a union representing the workers, reached an agreement.

Since May 9, around 105 workers have been on a 24-hour strike outside the US Foods warehouse along Park Center Drive, demanding safe working conditions, wages that keep up with inflation, US Foods’ honoring of the collective bargaining agreement’s negotiated terms and conditions, and workers’ respect and dignity.

Representatives with US Foods and Teamsters Local 542 confirmed that a deal had been reached midday on May 21 after US Foods returned with an offer for a five-year contract term retroactive to April 1.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement as a result of good faith bargaining,” a US Foods spokesperson said.

Teamsters Local 542 Business Agent Shelly Allsup lauded members for their commitment to reaching a fair agreement and thanked community members who supported them on and off the picket lines.

“Our US Foods Teamsters members have demonstrated incredible strength and determination in the fight for better working conditions. Their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts have been truly inspiring,” Allsup said. “Together, we have shown that when we stand strong and support each other, we can achieve remarkable things.”

The Coast News has requested more information about the terms of the contract.

During the strike, workers in Vista worked multi-hour shifts to hold the picket line, which extended to the US Foods location in La Mirada.

“We’re out here for better wages, better benefits and safety,” said Daniel Humes, a lead sanitation worker who has been with US Foods for nearly 25 years, speaking from the picket line on the ninth day of the strike.

Members voted against an offer made last week, which included a 25-cent increase in the third year of the contract. A US Foods representative said at the time that the company was “disappointed” by the union’s actions.

“We are disappointed the union has not accepted our highly competitive offer and that they are taking these strike actions. We remain open to productive negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that recognizes the contributions of our hard-working associates. In the meantime, we have business continuity plans in place to continue serving our valued customers who rely on us every day, which includes a temporary workforce that is currently in place,” US Foods said on May 16.

Jorge Martinez, an employee of 25 years, emphasized that while it is a good company to work for, wages have not kept up with inflation, and it is difficult to make ends meet. Members voted down another offer from US Foods on Thursday, which included a 25-cent raise in the third year of their contract.

“It’s hard to feed our families, rent and all. That is one of the main issues,” Martinez said.

Improvements to worker safety were one of the main demands. Regarding loading pallets onto the trucks, workers say pallets of food are stacked very high, causing them to “dig through” to find the necessary ones. There is also the risk of them falling off the back of the truck.

Geraldo Reyes, who has been with US Foods for 29 years and currently works in the warehouse, said there are also areas that need repairs. Driving the trucks over large cracks in the driveway to the warehouse causes back pain after a while, he said.

“After a while, you start feeling the cracks on your back,” he said. “They come up with reasons, like ‘we don’t have the budget, but as soon as we can, we’ll fix it.’”

Several officials visited the strike line to support members, including Vista City Council members Corinna Contreras and Katie Melendez and 74th State Assembly candidate Chris Duncan.

“In the City of Vista, we believe the union is necessary for economic stability, excellence in skill, and constructive communication. I firmly believe that every working individual deserves equality, opportunity, and the chance to create a better future for themselves and their families,” Melendez said last week.

Teamsters Local 542 also represents workers at local UPS chapters, the San Diego Convention Center, and the Del Mar Turf Club, among other companies.