Brother Benno’s opens free grocery-style market in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A new indoor market is offering free groceries and a dignified shopping experience for homeless and low-income households in North County.

Brother Benno’s launched the market just over a month ago to feed those in need while replicating the feel of a traditional grocery store.

Between 6:30 and 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, clients check in, grab a shopping cart and “shop” for free. Selections include frozen food, dairy products, produce, bread, cereal, meat, and other staples. To ensure supplies for all visitors, items are limited per guest.

The market replaces the nonprofit’s former outdoor bin system, where clients once lined up in the early morning, regardless of the weather, to pick through food containers. Early arrivals got the best items, while latecomers often had few options.

“Candidly, to me, it was like feeding time at the zoo,” said Executive Director Paul McNamara.

McNamara, who took over two years ago, began shifting to a market-style system. During construction, bins were temporarily moved indoors until the shelves were ready. Now only quality items are displayed, while spoiled food is discarded.

Brother Benno’s collects food from stores including Trader Joe’s, Vons and Costco.

Director of Program Development and Innovation Veronica Cigarroa, who led the effort, said she noticed a change in clients’ demeanor compared to the old system.

“There was more of a ‘scarcity mentality’ with the former system,” she said. “Now I notice how at ease the clients are because they can take their time and shop at their own leisure without worrying about running out of options.”

Volunteers in Brother Benno’s recovery program restock shelves between shifts to give each group equal access.

“The entire experience has been uplifting for them,” Cigarroa said. “I love seeing the faces of new clients or those who haven’t been here for a while. Their eyes just open up.”

Families with children crowd the market on Saturdays. A volunteer noted the new setup offers a more dignified way for parents to gather food with kids present. Cigarroa said she hopes to add a “kids corner” with treats in the future.

According to the data collected, the market has enabled Brother Benno’s to serve approximately 30% more guests since its opening.

The market also helps clients who may feel unwelcome in traditional stores.

“Our guests don’t always feel comfortable going into grocery stores because they feel like they’re being looked at or being suspected of shoplifting – maybe because of the way they’re dressed or because they were seen out on the street,” Cigarroa said.

McNamara said the system also reduces waste and ensures clients receive food they can actually use.

“This way, they’re able to pick what they want, and it also offers food they can prepare on their own,” he said. “If a client is homeless, for example, and we give them dry beans, they don’t have a stove and a bucket to soak them in and cook them, so that’s another reason why this is here.”

Under the city’s conditional use permit, clients must have a Brother Benno’s ID to shop or use other onsite services, which include breakfast between 6:30 and 8 a.m., showers and to-go lunches. The IDs also help the nonprofit track the number of people served.

Cigarroa said she was unaware of another market like Brother Benno’s in North County.

“It’s a really great program and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Brother Benno’s is also pursuing other projects, including expanding women’s programs and remodeling its showers for clients.