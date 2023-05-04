MiraCosta summer camps return

REGION – College for Kids, a weeklong educational summer camp for children ages 6 to 16, is returning to a full schedule this year at MiraCosta College.

The interactive camp offers a variety of topics, ranging from a veterinary program to comics and cartooning to culinary classes led by Eliza Martin, a chef who won the Food Network’s Chopped championship. Some of the other offerings include developing wilderness skills, creating digital music and participating in science experiments.

College for Kids Program Supervisor Lori Cargile said the camps provide youngsters a way to learn new things while enjoying themselves at the college campuses.

“Kids get to take classes on a college campus to see what it is like,” Cargile said. “Hopefully, one day they will be MiraCosta College students.”

The camp has been around for more than 25 years but was shut down in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic and provided only limited offerings last year.

Camps are being offered at the San Elijo Campus from June 26 to June 30 and again starting July 10 to July 14. Another round of camps is being offered at the Oceanside Campus from July 17 to July 21 and again from July 24 to July 28.

Camps range in cost from $135 per week to $195 per week, which includes all materials fees. Sibling discounts of 10% are offered for families registering more than one child. Campers can stay for a supervised lunch after a morning camp and take another camp in the afternoon for a full-day session.

A full listing of the campus and registration is available at miracosta.edu/collegeforkids. Information is also available by calling MiraCosta Community Education at 760-795-6820.