‘Equity Village’ designs underway at MiraCosta College

OCEANSIDE — Design work is underway for a new communications hub building and cohesive space for MiraCosta College’s Social Justice and Equity Centers.

The $54.3 million “Equity Village” project will consist of renovating buildings 3400, also known as the Student Center, and 3700 and replacing four aging buildings 3000, 3100, 3200 and 3300. The scope will include classroom, office, study and student group collaboration spaces.

The project is funded by Measure MM, a $455 million bond approved by voters in 2016, which provides several key improvements, including upgrades to career training facilities for science, health care, technology and the skilled trades.

“As a community college, we must honor our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by intentionally designing facilities and programming for spaces that promote accessibility, representation and inclusion,” said Sunita Cooke, superintendent and president of MiraCosta College.

Gensler and Rudolph and Sletten lead the project as a design-build partnership. The design is expected to be submitted to the Division of the State Architect for approval during the Spring 2024 semester. Construction could begin as early as Fall 2024.

The Equity Village project reflects a focus on engaging students in the design process to ensure the perspective of underrepresented voices on campus and developing spaces that highlight and create community around these voices. It will include the following features include a new shared governance space, art and décor that reflect the diversity of MiraCosta’s student population, blended inside and outside areas, extensive use of natural light, high-efficiency fixtures, eco-friendly materials and low-water and native species landscaping.

“As we embark on the design process for the new Communications Hub building and the Social Justice and Equity Centers, we are dedicated to creating an environment that promotes Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) at MiraCosta College,” said Wendy Stewart, interim AVP and chief IDEA officer. “Our facilities should reflect the diverse students that we serve and showcase our commitment to creating a racially just campus and goals around closing equity gaps.”

“In this project, we are centering accessibility, representation and inclusivity and working to ensure that students from diverse backgrounds – especially our historically marginalized and minoritized students – feel welcomed, respected, valued and heard,” Steward continued. “We are excited to engage students in the design process to incorporate their perspectives and create spaces that foster community and amplify underrepresented voices on our campus.”