Milikowsky Tax Law firm offers scholarship opportunity for students

ENCINITAS — Milikowsky Tax Law has announced its first scholarship opportunity in tandem with a chance to meet JT Holmes for San Diego County junior and senior high school students.

Milikowsky Tax Law firm defends business owners who are being investigated by government agencies, such as the IRS and the State of California for tax issues, is also passionate about giving back to the community and mentoring students to overcome fear and achieve their goals.

Students are invited to submit an essay responding to the prompt below. The firm will select five finalists who will be invited to attend a private, motivational event with guest speaker JT Holmes at the firm’s Encinitas office on July 24.

Holmes is a professional skier, base jumper and stuntman who has made a career out of doing things that terrify most people – like when he jumped off the Willis Tower in downtown Chicago in only a squirrel suit while filming “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

Each finalist will have the opportunity to meet and speak with Holmes and learn about his journey and relationship with fear.

After attending the event, each finalist will have the opportunity to present a short oral presentation to the Milikowsky Tax Law’s board that reflects on their experiences from the event. The presentation should include a plan on how the finalists intend to overcome their fear.

After the presentation, the Milikowsky Tax Law board will select a first place winner to receive $2,000 and a second place winner to receive $1,000.

Students must follow the following prompts in their essay:

What is your biggest fear that has held you back from pursuing something you’re passionate about? Have you ever attempted to pursue it anyway? If not, why? If yes, what happened? What would you accomplish if you could overcome that fear?

Students must submit their essays by Sunday, June 30 to Emily Dreibelbis at [email protected]. Essays must be typed, no longer than two pages, and include name, phone number and email address on top of the essay.

The finalists selected to compete in the second round competition for scholarships must present an oral presentation that reflects on their experiences from the event with a clear plan of action on how they intend to overcome their fear. Oral presentations will be limited to 10 minutes.

Further instructions will be provided to finalists prior to the JT Holmes event.

The oral presentations will be held via Zoom on Aug. 1, 2024.

Scholarship money can be used towards school, overcoming fear and pursuing their passions. Winners will provide a short, quarterly progress update via email or by phone for one year.