Meet some of our newest Encinitas Chamber of Commerce members

It’s been a flurry of activity at the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber hosted several ribbon cuttings the past few weeks celebrating new members — from local non-profits to a new restaurant location to a fitness center opening and more.

Coastal Roots Farm is a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center. It practices organic farming and shares their harvest with those that lack access. Go to coastalrootsfarm.org and find out how you can get involved in their important work.

The Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center has expanded so that it can better serve our Encinitas community. The non-profit provides job training, employment placement services and other programs. Donating gently used items here and find some unhidden gems along the way!

Known for serving amazing brunch in La Jolla for over 30 years, the new Encinitas Cottage location continues the elevated breakfast spot’s tradition of inspired Southern California cuisine. The location boasts a gorgeous interior, wall murals provided by local artists and an outdoor patio.

Anytime Fitness is new to the community. Owner Eric Wheeler is there to help strengthen everything from your calves to your confidence and will develop a plan that fits you. As he says, “The Chamber has been instrumental in navigating the opening of our new store in Encinitas.”

As the #1 resource for empowering regional businesses towards success, we welcome our new businesses and encourage you to check them out and discover all they have to offer our Encinitas Community.