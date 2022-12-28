Legal Notices, December 30, 2022

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND FUNDING AVAILABILITY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) Funding Plan and Notice of Funding Availability. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. The City of Carlsbad requests participation from community members to develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of City’s vulnerable and lower income residents. The FY 2023-24 CDBG Funding Plan will be available for public review beginning on Jan. 6, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. For FY 2023-24, the City of Carlsbad anticipates an annual grant of $476,057; of which funds are estimated to be available in the following categories: • Public Services $71,408 • Administration & Fair Housing $95,211 • Affordable Housing & Facility Improvements $309,438 Beginning on Jan. 11, 2023, the City of Carlsbad is soliciting proposals for projects, activities, and programs. Applications will be available on the city website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg. Completed application packages, including required attachments, must be submitted prior to Feb. 22, 2023. All community organizations are encouraged to submit a proposed project, or projects, for consideration by the City Council at a future public hearing. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. Copies of the staff report will be available by Fri. Jan. 6, 2023, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. For questions, or to obtain a copy of the staff report, please contact Housing & Homeless Services Department Program Manager Nicole Piano-Jones at (442) 339-2191 or [email protected]. PUBLISH: Friday, December 30, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 12/30/2022 CN 27237

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2023 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, California Government Code sections 54972-54974, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To receive an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 442-339-2808, email [email protected] or go to the City’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.15.030) except members of the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District Board and the Carlsbad Golf Lodging Business Improvement District Board. Some positions may have additional requirements, contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information.

AGRICULTURAL CONVERSION MITIGATION FEE CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COMMITTEE: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

ARTS COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

BEACH PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE: This is a seven-member committee.

Member Appointed Expiration

Steven Gish* 12/14/2021 5/2023

John May* 1/11/2022 5/2023

Keith Neigenfind, Jr.* 12/14/2021 5/2023

Elizabeth Torio* 12/14/2021 5/2023

COMMUNITY-POLICE COMMISSION: This is a five-member committee.

Member Appointing Council Member Appointed Expiration

Vacant District 2 N/A 12/2024

Vacant District 4 N/A 12/2024

Vacant Mayor N/A 12/2026

Vacant District 1 N/A 12/2026

Vacant District 3 N/A 12/2026

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

HOUSING COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

Shirley Cole* (At Large) 9/10/2019 7/2023

Marissa Cortes-Torres * 8/27/2019 7/2023

(Rental Assistance-General)

John Nguyen-Cleary* (At Large) 9/10/2019 7/2023

Michael Ydigoras* 7/12/2022 7/2023

(Rental Assistance-Senior)

LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: This is a five-member board.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

PLANNING COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

SENIOR COMMISSION: This is a five-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

Kathryn Rangus* 9/24/2019 9/2023

Nelson Ross* 12/7/2021 9/2023

TRAFFIC & MOBILITY COMMISSION: This is a seven-member commission.

Member Appointed Expiration

N/A N/A N/A

Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and must file a Statement of Economic Interests, and are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and biennially thereafter. *Eligible for Reappointment PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 30, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/30/2022 CN 27236

CITY OF ENCINITAS URGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 2022-19 AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, TO PROVIDE OBJECTIVE STANDARDS PERTAINING TO DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS FOR URBAN LOT SPLITS AND TWO-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN SINGLE-FAMILY ZONES TO IMPLEMENT SENATE BILL 9 AND DECLARING THE ORDINANCE TO BE AN URGENCY MEASURE TO TAKE EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON ADOPTION WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas, pursuant to its police power, may enact regulations for the public peace, morals, and welfare of the City; WHEREAS, in 2019 the State of California Legislature declared that “California has a housing supply and affordability crisis of historic proportions;” WHEREAS, on September 16, 2021, Governor Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 9 (“SB 9”), entitled the “California Home Act”. Among other provisions, this bill adds Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7 to the Government Code and becomes effective on January 1, 2022; WHEREAS, SB 9 requires cities and counties to ministerially approve a parcel map for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing a maximum of two residential units within a single-family residential zone, if the two-unit or subdivision project meets certain statutory criteria; WHEREAS, state law allows a local agency to adopt an ordinance to implement the provisions in SB 9; WHEREAS, The City of Encinitas has implemented land use policies based on the City’s General Plan, which provide an overall vision for the community and balance important community needs, and the City seeks to ensure that SB9 projects are consistent with those policies; WHEREAS, during the effective term of Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25, City staff prepared the application forms and checklists for SB9 project submittals and developed a website and FAQ with information on SB 9; WHEREAS, on January 26, 2022, the City Council adopted Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-04, which extended Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25 to December 15, 2022; WHEREAS, on December 15, 2021, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, conducted a public hearing and adopted Resolution No. 2021-120, initiating amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code, Specific Plans and Local Coastal Program (“LCP”) pertaining to Two-Unit Development and Urban Lot Split regulations; WHEREAS, on March 9, 2022, a Joint Session of the City Council and Planning Commission was held to discuss development of objective design and development regulations related to the implementation of SB9; WHEREAS, on June 16 and June 29, 2002 Planning Commission Study Sessions were held staff presented additional information and gathered additional input on draft objective design and development regulations related to the implementation of SB9; WHEREAS, on September 15 and October 6, 2022, the Planning Commission conducted a duly noticed public hearing to discuss and consider proposed amendments to Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to develop implementation regulations for Two-Unit Development and Urban Lot Splits and made a recommendation to City Council and adopted Resolution No. PC 2022-23 recommending approval of Draft Ordinance No. 2022-17, as amended; WHEREAS, the City Council conducted public hearings on October 26, 2022, and November 9, 2022, for the purpose of considering the Encinitas Municipal Code, Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan and Local Coastal Program amendments; WHEREAS, the City Council has duly considered the totality of the record and all evidence submitted into the record, including public testimony and the evaluation and recommendations by staff, presented at said hearing; WHEREAS, notices of said public hearings were made at the time and in the manner required by law; WHEREAS, this Ordinance is an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 36934. WHEREAS, SB 9 specifically authorizes local agencies to impose objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards consistent with the bill’s provisions, and to adopt an ordinance to implement its provisions. SB 9 further provides that such ordinances are not considered a “project” under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The ordinance is further exempt from CEQA under CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301 and 15303; WHEREAS, SB 9 allows local agencies to impose limited objective zoning, subdivision, and design review standards in compliance with Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7; WHEREAS, given that SB 9 was not signed until mid-September of 2021, there was insufficient time to process this Ordinance through noticed hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council and have an ordinance (Zoning Code amendment) in place by January 1, 2022; WHEREAS, the City is further subject to the provisions of the California Coastal Act, which require any changes to the City’s Local Coastal Program and its Implementation Plan to be further reviewed and considered by the California Coastal Commission before a permanent Ordinance can be enacted by the City; WHEREAS, the public has expressed interest in developing under this new law and it is necessary to have objective development and design standards in place by the time SB9 becomes effective and further applications for development under this law are submitted to the City for the benefit of the public health, safety and welfare of the City; WHEREAS, the City of Encinitas, pursuant to the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) (California Public Resources Code Sections 21000 et seq.) and State CEQA Guidelines (Sections 15000 et seq., Title 14 the California Code of Regulations) has determined that this Ordinance is statutorily exempt from the provisions of CEQA because this Ordinance is not considered a “project” pursuant to Government Code Section 65852.21(j) and because it can be seen with certainty that this Ordinance will not have an effect on the environment pursuant to Section 15061. Further, CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 exempts from environmental review the addition of up to 10,000 square feet if the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the City’s General Plan. All of Encinitas single-family residential areas eligible for SB 9 approval meet these two criteria, and it is anticipated that each project undertaken pursuant to SB 9 will not add more than 10,000 square feet of new development; and WHEREAS, the City Council finds and determines that the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare requires that this Ordinance be enacted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code Section 36934 and take effect immediately upon adoption. Therefore, this Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety and welfare and its urgency is hereby declared. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, hereby ordains as follows: SECTION 1: The recitals above are each incorporated by reference and adopted as findings by the City Council. SECTION 2: The City Council hereby finds that this Ordinance is adopted under the authority of SB 9 to apply provisions, including objective development and design standards for an urban lot split and/or a proposed housing development containing two residential units within a single-family residential zone when the project meets certain statutory criteria as further detailed in EXHIBIT 1. SECTION 3: Urgency Declaration/Effective Date. The City Council declares this Ordinance to be an urgency measure, to take effect immediately upon adoption pursuant to California Government Code Sections 36934 and 36937. The facts constituting the urgency are as follows: a. On September 16, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 9 (SB9, Chapter 162) relating to the creation of two residential units per lot which requires local agencies to ministerially approve housing development containing no more than two residential units per lot and ministerially approve an urban lot split. SB9 was in effect on January 1, 2022. b. SB 9 specifies that proposed projects and subdivisions cannot be proposed in prohibited locations under Government Code Section 65913.4(a)(6)(B)-(K), such as in an earthquake fault zone, lands under conservation easement, a federally designated flood plain, and high fire hazard severity zones as defined under state law unless specified mitigation measures are imposed to reduce the hazards. c. SB 9 further restricts the standards and regulations that local agencies, including the City, may impose on qualifying two-unit or subdivision projects. For example, SB 9 specifies that local agencies may impose only objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards that do not conflict with the statutes, but such standards must not physically preclude a unit size of 800 square feet. In addition, SB 9 permits a local agency to deny a proposed qualifying two-unit or subdivision project only if the agency’s Building Official makes a written finding based on preponderance of the evidence that the proposed project would have a specific, adverse impact upon public health and safety or the physical environment, which is a very high standard for municipalities to meet under the statute. d. A number of parcels within the City are within high fire hazard severity zones, floodplains and/or covered by conservation/open space easements. The City has substantial interests in protecting the community against these hazards and restrictions in promoting development projects. In order to protect the health safety and welfare of the community it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with existing local fire hazard mitigation measures. e. The standards contained in the new state law include no objective zoning, subdivision, or design standards. In order to protect the public health safety and welfare of the Encinitas community, it is necessary to ensure that all SB 9 projects comply with the City’s existing objective standards which do not conflict with the provisions of SB 9. f. The City has received multiple public inquiries from architects, developers, and residents regarding SB 9 development projects and the new state law, underscoring the need for the City to develop guidance on the implementation of the requirements of the bill. g. SB9 allows local agencies to impose objective zoning, subdivision, and design review standards. Because SB 9 was not signed until mid-September, there was insufficient time to process an ordinance as a Zoning Code amendment through noticed hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council and have such ordinance in place by January 1, 2022. Accordingly, the City Council adopted Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25 and Ordinance No. 2022-04 to extend Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-25. That ordinance is due to expire on December 15, 2022. h. This Urgency Ordinance will supersede that ordinance and will be in effect until Ordinance No. 2022-17 is in effect after approval by the California Coastal Commission. i. An urgency measure is necessary to protect the public, health, safety, and welfare that would otherwise be threatened by the unrestricted ability to develop property in the City as a matter of right under SB9 without regard to the land use regulations set forth in this Ordinance. j. The interim urgency ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, and safety because the subdivision of lots and design and construction of single-family residences, duplexes and accessory dwelling units pursuant to Senate Bill 9 (SB9) without adequate standards can cause: land use and site development conflicts and incompatibilities including public safety, visual, privacy, acoustic and aesthetic impacts which would negatively impact the public welfare and the unique quality and character of the City. SECTION 4: Uncodified Ordinance. This Ordinance shall not be codified in the Encinitas Municipal Code unless and until the City Council so ordains. SECTION 5: Inconsistencies. Any provision of the Encinitas Municipal Code or appendices thereto inconsistent with the provisions of the Ordinance, to the extent of such inconsistencies and no further, are repealed or modified to that extent necessary to affect the provisions of this Ordinance. SECTION 6: Severability. If any chapter, article, section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, word, or portion of this Ordinance, or the application thereof to any person, is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portion of this Ordinance or its application to other persons. The City Council hereby declares that it would have adopted this Ordinance and each chapter, article, section, subsection, subdivision, sentence, clause, phrase, word, or portion thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more subsections, subdivisions, sentences, clauses, phrases, or portions of the application thereof to any person, be declared invalid or unconstitutional. No portion of this Ordinance shall supersede any local, state, or federal law, regulation, or codes dealing with life safety factors. SECTION 7: Effective Date. This Ordinance will be effective upon adoption and will be in effect until Ordinance No. 2022-17 becomes effective after approval by the California Coastal Commission. SECTION 8: Certification. The City Clerk shall certify to the passage and adoption of this Ordinance as required by law. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, held on the 14th day of December 2022, by the following roll call vote: AYES: Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None APPROVED: Tony Kranz, Mayor ATTEST: Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing ordinance was duly and regularly adopted at a meeting of the City Council on this 14th day of December 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES:None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the City of Encinitas, California, this 14th day of December, 2022. Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk EXHIBIT 1 TWO UNIT DEVELOPMENT AND URBAN LOT SPLIT REGULATIONS Purpose. The purpose of this article is to establish objective standards and regulations to govern the development of qualified Senate Bill 9 subdivisions and development projects on residential zoned properties within the City of Encinitas. The establishment of these regulations will result in the orderly subdivision and development of qualified Senate Bill No. 9 (2021) (“SB 9”) projects while ensuring that the new units do not create any significant impacts with regards to public infrastructure or public safety. The regulations are established to implement the requirements under California Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7. Definitions. For purposes of this Chapter, the following definitions shall apply: ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE OWNER shall mean a person that has common ownership or control of the subject parcel with the owner of the adjacent parcel, a person acting on behalf of, acting for the predominant benefit of, acting on the instructions of, or actively cooperating with, the owner of the parcel being subdivided. ADJACENT PARCEL shall mean any parcel of land that is (1) touching the parcel at any point; (2) separated from the parcel at any point only by a public right-of-way, private street, or way, or public or private utility, service, or access easement; or (3) separated from another parcel only by other real property which is in common ownership or control of the applicant. COMMON OWNERSHIP OR CONTROL shall mean property owned or controlled by the same person, persons, or entity, or by separate entities in which any shareholder, partner, member, or family member of an investor of the entity owns ten percent or more of the interest in the property. LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD has the meaning set forth in Health & Safety Code Section 50079.5. MINISTERIAL shall mean no discretionary review or public hearing. SUFFICIENT FOR SEPARATE CONVEYANCE shall mean that each attached or adjacent dwelling unit is constructed in a manner adequate to allow for the separate sale of each unit in a common interest development as defined in Civil Code Section 1351 (including a residential condominium, planned development, stock cooperative, or community apartment project), or into any other ownership type in which the dwelling units may be sold individually. SINGLE FAMILY ZONE shall mean any zone in the City’s Municipal Code and Specific Plans that only allows one-family dwelling units. TWO-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT shall mean two primary residential units located on a single lot. The residential units may be located in a single building that contains two residential units (also known as a duplex) or in two detached buildings. URBAN LOT SPLIT shall mean a subdivision of an existing parcel into no more than two separate parcels that meets all the criteria and standards set forth in this Chapter. VERY LOW-INCOME HOUSEHOLD has the meaning set forth in Health & Safety Code Section 50105. Applicability. A. Qualifying Two-Unit Residential Developments. Qualifying two-unit residential developments are as defined in Government Code Section 65852.21. The reductions and exceptions in this section apply only to two-unit residential developments in single-family zones and any development on a lot approved pursuant to Urban Lot Splits provisions described in this Ordinance. Two-Unit residential developments in single family zones shall be located, developed, and used in compliance with this Chapter. Prohibitions. A. Prohibited Development. Two-unit residential development or urban lot split, as specified in state law, shall be prohibited in the following locations and circumstances, pursuant to state law and as further specified below: 1. Historic Resources. Shall not be permitted on a lot located within property included on the State Historic Resources Inventory or the National Register. 2. Rental Units. Shall not include the demolition, substantial redevelopment, or alteration of any of the following types of housing: a. Housing that is subject to a recorded covenant, ordinance, or law that restricts rents to levels affordable to persons and families of moderate, low, or very low income. b. Housing subject to any form of rent or price control through a public entity’s valid exercise of its police power. c. Housing that has been occupied by a tenant in the last three years. d. A parcel or parcels on which an owner of residential real property has exercised the owner’s rights under Chapter 12.75 (commencing with Section 7060) of Division 7 of Title 1 to withdraw accommodations from rent or lease within 15 years before the date of the application submittal. 3. Replacement Housing. If any existing dwelling unit is proposed to be demolished, the applicant will comply with the replacement housing provisions of Government Code Section 66300(d). 4. Substantial Redevelopment. Shall not include the demolition of 25 percent of the existing exterior walls, unless the replacement building conforms to current development standards in the zoning district, or the replacement of a nonconforming structure is reconstructed in the same location and with the same dimensions and floor area as the existing building. 5. Nonconforming Development. RS11 zoned lots already developed with two or more existing residential units, nonresidential uses, or mixed-use, shall not use the provisions of this section to add floor area, add residential units, or make any other alterations to the buildings or site otherwise prohibited by this Chapter, unless the development complies with all of the standards of this Chapter. 6. Not permitted on a parcel that is any of the following , as identified in Government Code Sections 65913.4(a)(6)(B) to (K), or as amended: a. Either prime farmland or farmland of statewide importance, as defined pursuant to United States Department of Agriculture land inventory and monitoring criteria, as modified for California, and designated on the maps prepared by the Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program of the Department of Conservation, or land zoned or designated for agricultural protection or preservation by a local ballot measure that was approved by the voters of that jurisdiction. b. Wetlands, as defined in the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Manual, Part 660 FW 2 (June 21, 1993). c. Within a very high fire hazard severity zone, as determined by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Government Code Section 51178, or within a high or very high fire hazard severity zone as indicated on maps adopted by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection pursuant to Section 4202 of the Public Resources Code. This subparagraph does not apply to sites excluded from the specified hazard zones by a local agency, pursuant to subdivision (b) of Section 51179 of the Government Code, or sites that have adopted fire hazard mitigation measures pursuant to existing building standards or state fire mitigation measures applicable to the development. Two-unit residential development shall not be permitted within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, unless existing building standards within Very High Fire Hazard Zones include the high fire construction standards adopted or enforced by the City, as determined by the Building Official or the Fire Marshall. No variance or modification to any Fire Code requirements or high fire construction standards shall be permitted. d. A hazardous waste site that is listed pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5 or a hazardous waste site designated by the Department of Toxic Substances Control pursuant to Section 25356 of the Health and Safety Code, unless the State Department of Public Health, State Water Resources Control Board, or Department of Toxic Substances Control has cleared the site for residential use or residential mixed uses. e. Within a delineated earthquake fault zone as determined by the State Geologist in any official maps published by the State Geologist, unless the development complies with applicable seismic protection building code standards adopted by the California Building Standards Commission under the California Building Standards Law (Part 2.5 (commencing with Section 18901) of Division 13 of the Health and Safety Code), and by any local building department under Chapter 12.2 (commencing with Section 8875) of Division 1 of Title 2. f. Within a special flood hazard area subject to inundation by the 1 percent annual chance flood (100-year flood) as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. A development may be located on a site described in this subparagraph if either of the following are met: (i) The site has been subject to a Letter of Map Revision prepared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and issued to the local jurisdiction; or (ii) The site meets Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements necessary to meet minimum flood plain management criteria of the National Flood Insurance Program pursuant to Part 59 (commencing with Section 59.1) and Part 60 (commencing with Section 60.1) of Subchapter B of Chapter I of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. g. Within a regulatory floodway as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in any official maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency unless the development has received a no rise certification in accordance with Section 60.3(d)(3) of Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations. If a development proponent is able to satisfy all applicable federal qualifying criteria in order to provide that the site satisfies this subparagraph and is otherwise eligible for streamlined approval under this section, a local government shall not deny the application on the basis that the development proponent did not comply with any additional permit requirement, standard, or action adopted by that local government that is applicable to that site. h. Lands identified for conservation in an adopted natural community conservation plan pursuant to the Natural Community Conservation Planning Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 2800) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), or other adopted natural resource protection plan. i. Habitat for protected species identified as candidate, sensitive, or species of special status by state or federal agencies, fully protected species, or species protected by the federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. Sec. 1531 et seq.), the California Endangered Species Act (Chapter 1.5 (commencing with Section 2050) of Division 3 of the Fish and Game Code), or the Native Plant Protection Act (Chapter 10 (commencing with Section 1900) of Division 2 of the Fish and Game Code). j. Lands under conservation easement. B. For urban lot splits, the following criteria must also be met: 1. Parcel has not been established through exercise of an urban lot split, as provided for in this Chapter. 2. Neither the owner of the parcel being subdivided nor any person acting in concert with the owner has previously subdivided an adjacent parcel using an urban lot split as provided for in this Chapter. For the purposes of this criterion, “adjacent parcel” means a parcel sharing any portion of its property line(s) with the parcel being subdivided using the provisions of the urban lot split. C. Director Finding. The Director, or designee, finds that the proposed development would have a specific, adverse impact on public health and safety or the physical environment that cannot be feasibly mitigated or avoided. General Requirements. A. A proposed two-unit residential development shall comply with the following: 1. The development and use of dwelling units in two-unit residential developments shall only be valid if in conformance with this Chapter and permitted under this Chapter. 2. Except where indicated in this Chapter, primary development units shall comply with other zoning and building requirements generally applicable to residential construction in the applicable zone where the property is located. 3. Development standards set forth in a planned unit development or specific plan shall apply to any housing development except that any such planned unit development or specific plan standard cannot be applied if it would either: (1) result in a conflict with standards set forth by state law for a housing development; or (2) preclude a housing development that meets the applicable requirements of state law or this Chapter. 4. All local and state building code provisions applicable to dwelling units shall apply to two-unit residential developments. A two-unit residential development shall meet all building code provisions necessary to accommodate separate conveyance of the subject dwelling units. 5. Any owner wishing to modify the number of primary units on a single lot in an approved two-unit residential development must request termination of the use of one of the primary dwelling units and satisfy all zoning and development standards such as floor area and lot coverage. 6. Two-unit residential developments shall be subject to paying development impact fees. 7. Dwellings in a two-unit residential development shall not encroach on any easement. 8. The correction of nonconforming zoning conditions may not be required as a condition of approval. 9. All easements required for the provision of public services and facilities shall be dedicated or conveyed by an instrument in a form acceptable to the Director of the Development Services Department. 10. The City shall not impose regulations that require dedications of rights-of-way or the construction of offsite improvements for the parcels being created as a condition of issuing a parcel map for an urban lot split. 11. Each unit located on a parcel created pursuant to this Chapter shall have vehicular ingress and egress to the public right-of-way, which shall be either through access over land that is part of the parcel or evidenced by a recorded easement in favor of the parcel requiring right-of-way access. Access and provisions for fire protection (including turnouts) consistent with the California Fire Code shall be provided for all structures served by an access easement. 12. The proposed Two-Unit Development shall provide a separate gas, electric and water utility connection directly between each dwelling unit and the utility. 13. For a two-unit residential development connected to an onsite wastewater treatment system, the applicant shall provide a percolation test completed within the last 5 years, or, if the percolation test has been recertified, within the last 10 years. Number of Units Allowed. A. When not located on a site subject to an approved or proposed urban lot split: (1) a maximum of two primary units per parcel meeting the requirements of this Chapter are permitted; and (2) either one accessory dwelling unit or junior accessory dwelling unit per primary unit meeting the requirements in Section 30.48.040 of this title is permitted, for a total of up to four units on the subject property. B. When located on a site subject to an approved or proposed urban lot split, a maximum of two primary units meeting the requirements of this Chapter are permitted per parcel resulting from the urban lot split, for a total of two primary units on each of the two resulting parcels. 1. Either one accessory dwelling unit or junior accessory dwelling unit per primary unit is permitted, provided all objective development and design standards applicable to the underlying zone in which the project is located are met, including but not limited to lot coverage inclusive of the proposed accessory dwelling units. These proposed accessory dwelling units are not subject to the minimum floor area requirement identified in Section 30.48.040. 2. Should a resulting parcel include only one primary development unit, either one accessory dwelling unit or junior accessory dwelling unit meeting the requirements of Section 30.48.040 of this title is permitted. Affordable Housing Requirements. A. All development proposed shall comply with Chapter 30.41 Affordable Housing. B. When a total of four dwelling units, inclusive of accessory dwelling units, are proposed on a single lot, one of the two accessory dwelling units shall be affordable to a low or very low-income household in perpetuity. The development shall not be permitted to pay in-lieu fees as an alternative to satisfying the affordable housing requirements of Chapter 30.41. This provision shall provide compliance with Section 30.41.050 Inclusionary Housing Requirements. An affordable housing agreement shall be recorded against the residential development prior to approval of any final or parcel map, or issuance of any building permit, whichever occurs first. Objective Development and Design Standards. A. Two-unit residential developments and Urban Lot Splits are subject to the development standards in this section as adopted and amended from time to time. In addition, the proposed project shall conform to all objective zoning, subdivision, and design standards applicable to the respective residential zoning district in which the project is located, except as expressly provided in this Chapter. Notwithstanding the above, if the application of an objective standard would have the effect of physically precluding the construction of up to two units (each possessing no greater than 800 square feet of floor area) on a single parcel, compliance with that objective standard shall be waived but only to allow up two units 800 square feet each. 1. Allowed Uses. The only uses allowed on parcels on which two-unit residential development is permitted and in the units created under a two-unit residential development shall be residential uses and may not be used for rentals of less than 30 days, and rental terms shall not allow termination of the tenancy prior to the expiration of at least one 31-day period occupancy by the same tenant. 2. Minimum Lot Size. The minimum size of any newly created parcel through an Urban Lot Split is 1,200 square feet. Both newly created parcels shall be of approximately equal lot area, which for purposes of this paragraph shall mean that one parcel shall not be smaller than 40 percent of the lot area of the original parcel proposed for subdivision. The following areas are excluded from the calculation of lot area for the purposes of an urban lot split: a. Areas of a lot that are a watercourse, which consists of that portion of the creek, stream or watercourse located within the tops of its banks. b. Areas of lots that contain slopes greater than 25%. c. Areas of lots that contain flood plains, beaches, permanent bodies of water, significant wetlands, major power transmission easements, railroad track beds, existing and future rights-of-way and easements for public or private streets/roads. 3. Setbacks. A minimum setback of four feet, or the applicable setback for the zoning district, whichever is less, is allowed from the rear and side property lines, except: a. No setback shall be required for an existing structure, or a structure constructed in the same location and to the same dimensions as an existing structure. b. On parcels with a lot width of 40 feet or less that proposes both a Two-Unit Residential Development and an Urban Lot Split, a zero-side yard setback shall be allowed along the proposed lot line only. c. On parcels with a lot depth of 100 feet or less with alley access that proposes both a Two-Unit Residential Development and an Urban Lot Split, parcels are allowed up to zero rear yard setback provided that, if parking is proposed it meets the standards for parking off an alley as outlined in the Off-street Parking Design Manual. 4. Height. Maximum height for a two-unit residential development shall be that specified for the zoning district, however any portion of a new dwelling unit constructed within a reduced setback from the underlying zone shall be permitted to build to a maximum 16-feet in height. In no case shall the building exceed the height of the underlying zone to allow the development of two 800 square foot units, when it is feasible to modify other development standards to allow the development. 5. Lot Coverage. Maximum site coverage for a two-unit residential development shall be that specified for the zoning district in which the two-unit residential development is located. On parcels where the proposed two-unit development exceeds the maximum lot coverage to allow the minimum two 800 square feet residential units, the pervious coverage shall be at least 75 percent of the remaining lot area. 6. Trash and Storage. Areas for trash and outdoor storage shall be provided on each property. Such areas shall be designed to conceal all trash and stored material from public view. 7. Unit Configuration. The new units in a two-unit residential development may be permitted in the following configurations. For the purpose of this section, “unit” means any primary dwelling unit, not including accessory dwelling units or junior accessory dwelling units. a. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing residential unit. b. One new unit incorporated entirely within an existing accessory building, including garages. c. One new unit attached to and increasing the size of an existing residential unit or an existing accessory building. d. One new unit detached from and located on the same lot as an existing unit. A unit that is attached to another detached accessory building, but not another residential unit, or is attached by a breezeway or porch, is considered detached. e. Two newly constructed attached units or two detached residential units on a vacant lot. f. A two-unit residential development in any of the configurations described above may be added to a newly created lot concurrently with an approval of a parcel map for an urban lot split. 8. Addressing. All addresses for residential lots using a shared driveway or pedestrian pathway must be displayed at their closest point of access to a public street for emergency responders to the satisfaction of the City Fire Marshal. 9. Pathways. Pedestrian pathways of a minimum width of 3 feet shall be provided from the right-of-way to all primary entryways and common areas, such as common open space areas, guest parking, mailboxes, and centralized trash enclosures. 10. Parking. a. One off-street parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, is required for each unit in a two-unit residential development, except as exempted below. i. No parking is required if the parcel is located within a half (1/2) a mile walking distance of either a high-quality transit corridor, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 21155 of the Public Resources Code, or a major transit stop, as defined in Section 21064.3 of the Public Resources Code; or if there is a designated parking space for a car share vehicle located within one block of the parcel. b. When an existing garage, carport, or other covered parking structure is converted or demolished in order to construct a new unit, at least one replacement parking space, which may be covered or uncovered, must be provided for each unit, unless the project is exempt from parking requirements. c. The location of the required parking space(s) shall not obstruct the required parking of another dwelling unit. Each unit must have its own parking space which can be accessed without crossing over or encroaching upon the other unit’s parking space. Tandem parking shall only be allowed on lots with a width less than 40 feet. 11. Access to a Public Street. Every dwelling unit shall have permanent means of access to a public street. When automobile parking is required or proposed, vehicular access to a public street or alley shall be provided by a driveway that complies with the minimum width, slope, materials, and other standards consistent with the California Fire Code and the City’s Off-street Parking and Street Design Standards. 12. Storm Water Management. Two-residential unit development must comply with the City’s Storm Water Runoff Requirements pursuant to Title 20 Stormwater Management. 13. Landscaping. a. A complete application for a Two Unit Residential Development shall include a landscape plan which must comply with the City’s Water Efficient Landscaping Ordinance (EMC §23.26) and all other applicable objective development and design standards. b. Front and side yard setbacks shall be at least 60 percent pervious coverage. 14. Privacy Standards. The construction of a new unit where any portion of the proposed construction is either: two stories tall or 16 feet or taller in building height, shall comply with the following: a. Upper story unenclosed landings, decks, and balconies greater than 20 square feet, that face or overlook an adjoining property, shall be located a minimum of 15 feet from the interior lot lines. b. Upper story unenclosed landings, decks, and balconies, that do not face or overlook an adjoining property due to orientation or topography, may be located at the minimum base zone interior setback line. 15. Private Open Space. Each primary unit shall include a minimum of 100 square feet of private exterior open space per dwelling unit for both ground floor units and units contained wholly on the second floor. For units wholly on the second floor this open space may be provided by outdoor decks. 16. Utilities. Private underground utility services shall be available for extension to and connection with all units in a two-unit residential development. All dwelling units in a two-unit residential development shall connect to services. All existing and proposed utility distribution facilities (including electric, telecommunications and cable television lines) installed in and for the purpose of supplying service to any dwelling unit(s) proposed as part of a two-unit residential development shall be installed underground. Equipment appurtenant to underground facilities, including surface-mounted transformers, pedestal-mounted terminal boxes and meter cabinets, and concealed ducts, shall also be underground. 17. Subdivision Map Act. The Urban Lot Split shall conform to all applicable objective requirements of the Subdivision Map Act (commencing with Government Code Section 66410)), except as otherwise expressly provided in Government Code Section 66411.7. Notwithstanding Government Code Section 66411.1, no dedications of rights-of-way or the construction of offsite improvements may be required as a condition of approval for an Urban Lot Split, although easements may be required for the provision of public services and facilities. Permits Required. A. A proposal to construct a two-unit residential development shall be subject to first obtaining all applicable permits. The Director or his/her designee shall review the application for completeness pursuant to the requirements of Government Code Section 65943. After determination of completeness, the Director or designee shall provide the applicant with written documentation identifying any inconsistencies with the objective standards applicable to two-unit residential developments. The Director or designee shall render a ministerial decision without a public hearing on a Two-Unit Development application upon such application being deemed complete. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in this code, the Director’s or designee’s action to grant or deny an application for a Two-Unit Development application is final and not subject to appeal, except as identified below for a Coastal Development Permit. B. Design Review. All two-unit residential developments shall be subject to the adopted objective design standards (Chapter 23.08) in effect at the time a complete application is submitted, as applicable to either new construction or exterior alterations, which shall be reviewed ministerially by the Development Services Director, or designee. C. Urban Lot Split Map. An urban lot split shall require the submittal of an application for a parcel map prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Subdivision Map Act (Government Code Section 66410 et. seq.) and Title 24 Subdivisions. Within 60 calendar days after a complete application for an urban lot split map is filed with the City, the Development Services Director, or designee, shall ministerially approve or disapprove such map. The time limit specified in this paragraph may be extended by mutual consent of the applicant and the city. If the urban lot split map is denied, the reasons therefore shall be stated in the notice of denial. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in this code, the Director’s or designee’s action to grant or deny an application for an urban lot split map is final and not subject to appeal, except as identified below for a Coastal Development Permit. D. Coastal Development Permit. Where a Coastal Development Permit is required pursuant to EMC Chapter 30.80 for Two-Unit Residential Developments and Urban Lot Splits, the following process shall apply: 1. Applications shall be reviewed by the Director of Development Services, or designee, without a public hearing in accordance with Government Code Sections 65852.21 and 66411.7.When a proposed development only involves the addition of a Two-Unit Residential Development or an Urban Lot Split pursuant to the sections above, the Director of Development Services Department, or designee, shall not issue a decision on the application until at least 10 calendar days after notice having been given pursuant to EMC Section 30.80.080(C). The Director of Development Services, or designee, may receive written comments regarding the application and consider such written comments during the review of the application, but the Director of Development Services, or designee, shall not conduct a public hearing on the application. The decision of the Director of Development Services, or designee, concerning an application for a Coastal Development Permit pursuant to this Section shall constitute the final action of the City. 2. Following final action on a coastal development permit by the Director, a notice of final action shall be prepared pursuant to 30.80.140. In the coastal zone areas appealable to the California Coastal Commission, the decisions of the Director of Development Services, or designee, made pursuant to this Section may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with EMC Section 30.80.160. 3. Actions on applications shall be consistent with the provisions of the applicable zone and the policies and development standards of the City of Encinitas certified Local Coastal Program and Chapter 3 of the California Coastal Act. Review of a coastal development permit application for a Two-Unit Residential Development and/or an Urban Lot Split consistent with the Sections above, shall comply with all procedures and development standards of EMC Chapter 30.80 (Coastal Development Permit), aside from the requirements to conduct a public hearing and City appeals process. E. A development is not eligible for a ministerial approval as a two-unit residential project if it includes a request for an exception to any objective standards, beyond those necessary to obtain an 800-square foot unit, by applying for a variance, modification, exception, waiver, or other discretionary approval for height, density, setbacks, open yard, land use, or similar design or development standard. Covenant. Prior to the issuance of a building permit for a two-unit residential development dwelling unit, the property owner shall record a covenant with the County Recorder’s Office, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. The covenant shall notify future owners of the approved size and attributes of the units and minimum rental period restrictions. The covenant shall also reflect the number of units approved and provide that no more than two primary residential units and two accessory dwelling units, for a total of four units, may be created on any single parcel or on any two parcels created using urban lot split subdivision procedures. If an urban lot split subdivision was approved, the covenant shall provide that the parcels may not be further subdivided using the urban lot split provisions, and no variances shall be permitted other than those code deviations expressly allowed by this Chapter. This covenant shall remain in effect so long as a two-unit residential development exists on the parcel. Affidavit. Prior to issuance of a parcel map approval for Urban Lot Split, the applicant shall provide a signed affidavit stating that the applicant intends to occupy one of the housing units as their principal residence for a minimum of three years from the date of approval of the lot split, the form and content of which is satisfactory to the City Attorney. This subsection shall not apply to an applicant that is a “community land trust,” as defined in clause (ii) of subparagraph (C) of paragraph (11) of subdivision (a) of Section 402.1 of the Revenue and Taxation Code or is a “qualified nonprofit corporation” as described in Section 214.15 of the Revenue and Taxation Code. Building Permit Required. Two-unit residential developments shall comply with applicable state and local building codes and shall require approval of a building permit. The City shall ministerially approve or disapprove a complete building permit application for a two-unit residential development in compliance with state law and this section. Building Permits are not appealable for Two-Unit Residential Developments. Denial. A. Denial of a Two-Unit Residential Development. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve a Two-Unit Residential Development under any of the following circumstances: 1. The project proposes creation of more than two units total as described in Section 30.18.060 of Two-Unit Residential Development. 2. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Title 30 Zoning. 3. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact. 4. The Two-Unit Residential Development does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by Title 30 Zoning, City’s Design Guidelines, and this title. Any decision to disapprove a Two-Unit Residential Development shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed. B. Denial of an Urban Lot Split Map. The Development Services Director, or designee, shall not approve an urban lot split map under any of the following circumstances: 1. The land proposed for division is a lot or parcel which was part of an urban lot split that the City previously approved. 2. The subdivision proposes creation of more than two lots, or more than four units total among the two lots as described in Section C of Two-Unit Residential Development described above. 3. The urban lot split does not meet the requirements of Chapter 24 Subdivisions. 4. Based on a preponderance of the evidence, the building official finds that the proposed housing development project would have a specific, adverse impact, as defined and determined in paragraph (2) of subdivision (d) of Government Code Section 65589.5, upon public health and safety or the physical environment and for which there is no feasible method to satisfactorily mitigate or avoid the specific, adverse impact. 5. The urban lot split does not comply with applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title. Any decision to disapprove an urban lot split map shall be accompanied by a finding identifying the applicable, objective requirements imposed by the Subdivision Map Act, Chapter 24 Subdivisions, and this title. 12/30/2022 CN 27230

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-21 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-21 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Section 15.02.030, Definitions, of Chapter 15.02, Municipal Tree Ordinance, of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-21 amends the Section 15.02.030 “Definitions” of Chapter 14.02 of the Municipal Code to expand the current definition of a “Heritage Tree” and add a definition for “Heritage Grove” as follows: • “Heritage Tree” means a tree of community significance located in the City on public or private property designated by the City in accordance with the following criteria: that is one of the oldest and largest of its species; is of unique form or species; has historic significance due to an association with an historic building, site, street, person or event; or is a defining landmark or significant outstanding feature of a neighborhood. If a group of trees within a neighborhood collectively meet one or more of the Heritage Tree criteria, then that group may be designated a “Heritage Grove” and each tree that is identified individually as a significant part of that Heritage Grove shall be considered a Heritage Tree. The designation of a Heritage Tree and/or Heritage Grove on private property requires the written consent of the private property owner in a form deemed sufficient by the City Attorney. • “Heritage Grove” means a group of trees that collectively meet one or more of the Heritage Tree criteria. Ordinance No. 2022-21 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the January 18, 2023, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/30/2022 CN 27229

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-18 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-18 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Chapters 12.01, 12.08, 12.12, 12.16, 12.20 and 2.28 of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-18 codifies previously approved changes to the Executive Team structure and the sick leave benefit provided to the City’s unrepresented employees. Ordinance No. 2022-18 will update the City of Encinitas Municipal Code and includes amendments to Chapters 2.28 and 12.01 to reflect current Executive Team positions, responsibilities, and authority; and amendments to Chapters 12.08, 12.12, 12.16, and 12.20 to reflect the current sick leave benefits provided for unrepresented employees. Ordinance No. 2022-18 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 16, 2022, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/30/2022 CN 27228

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-16 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas amending Chapters 30.04 (Definitions) and 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix), and adding a new Chapter 30.50 (Short-term Rental) to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, amending Section 6.05 of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan and Section 3.2.5.A Zoning Use Table of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan and amending the Local Coastal Program pertaining to short-term rental uses.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-16 includes amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code and Specific Plans to enact the City Council’s policy direction from April 20, 2022, and Planning Commission’s recommendations from October 6, 2022 as amended by City Council which include the following: 1. Establish a citywide two and one-half percent (2.5%) cap for the maximum number of non-hosted short-term rental units based on total residential units; 2. Establish a maximum four percent (4%) cap for the non-hosted units within the Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Leucadia, and Old Encinitas communities west of Interstate 5 (“I-5”) based on total residential units, excluding Seabluffe residential units; 3. Require a 200-foot radius distance between the non-hosted units citywide and include a grandfather clause for existing non-hosted short-term rentals that do not meet the distance requirement to be eligible to renew their permit; and 4. Seabluffe be excluded from the community cap west of I-5 as well as the 200-foot distance requirement. Ordinance No. 2022-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2022, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze (due to recusal). The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/30/2022 CN 27227

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-15 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-15 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas adopting amendments to Title 9 (Chapter 9.38) and to rename the Chapter to “Regulating Short-term Rental Permits” of the Encinitas Municipal Code pertaining to Short-term Rentals.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-15 includes proposed amendments to Chapter 9.38 of the EMC for regulating short-term rentals, which includes minor code clean-up in conjunction with the code clean-up occurring within proposed Ordinance No. 2022-16. The proposed code amendments include the following: • Remove the reference of “duplex” where it occurs and replace it with “two-family dwelling” to be consistent with the references and definition in Title 30. • Incorporate the three-year permit renewal cycle and specify that a permit may be revoked if the permit is inactive for a 12-month period, which will be monitored through the collection of Transient Occupancy Tax (“TOT”). • Remove a reference to “residential zones” as the City does not regulate short-term rentals based on the zone they are located in, but rather the developed use (single-family or two family dwelling) of the property. • Add reference to the new Municipal Code Chapter 30.50. • Amend the exterior display requirements of the short-term rental permit to require that the permit notice be posted at all times and be visible from the public right-of-way. This amendment is proposed as City Code Enforcement staff have found it very difficult to enforce this code section which currently specifies that the permit be posted during the period of short-term rental operation. • Amend the mandatory language for a hosting platform to collect TOT and make it optional as Staff had heard from hosting platforms that they are not equipped to collect and remit TOT payments to the City. • Rename Chapter 9.38 from “Regulating Short-term Rentals” to “Regulating Short-term Rental Permits.” Ordinance No. 2022-15 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2022, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze (due to a recusal). The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/30/2022 CN 27226

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE DISTRICT 1 CITY COUNCIL VACANCY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Encinitas City Council for District 1 with a term ending upon the certification of the November 2024 election. Application forms are available on the City’s website, by calling the City Clerk at 760-633-2601 or by email [email protected]. The deadline for submitting applications is January 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the January 18, 2023, City Council meeting (date is subject to change) to discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on the City Council. Depending on the number of applicants, appointment may be made at the same Council meeting or a subsequent City Council meeting date. GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS • An applicant must be 18 years of age and a citizen of the State of California • An applicant must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas District 1 • A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California CITY COUNCIL STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OFFICEHOLDERS The City Council is comprised of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Council Members elected from the City at-large. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.010, on the second Tuesday of each December of even numbered years, the newly elected Mayor and Council Members will be sworn in. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.030, at the first regular City Council meeting in December of odd numbered years and the second Tuesday of each December in even numbered years, the City Council shall choose one of its members as Deputy Mayor. Tony Kranz Mayor – term expires November 2024* Vacant Council Member District 1 – term expires November 2024* Kellie Shay Hinze Council Member District 2 – term expires November 2024* Joy Lyndes Council Member District 3 – term expires November 2026* Bruce Ehlers Council Member District 4 – term expires November 2026* *upon certification of the November election which takes place on the second Tuesday of December in even-numbered years CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS The City Council of the City of Encinitas holds Regular Meetings on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue. City Council may meet in Closed Session prior to the start of the meetings to discuss certain matters as provided by law. CITY GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE The City of Encinitas is a General Law City and operates under the general laws of the State of California with a Council/Manager form of government. The Council/Manager form of government is broadly defined as combining the political/policy leadership of elected officials with the managerial leadership of the City Manager. CITY HALL OFFICE HOURS Encinitas City Hall is normally open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on every other Friday. These hours are posted in prominent locations at City Hall as well as on the City of Encinitas’ website at www.encinitasca.gov. OTHER BOARDS ON WHICH COUNCIL MEMBERS SERVE The Mayor and City Council serve as Board Members of the San Dieguito Water District, Encinitas Housing Authority, and the Encinitas Financing Authority. In addition, Council Members represent the City on various regional boards, commissions, and committees. SALARY AND BENEFITS FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS Mayor: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(a), the Mayor receives the same salary as a Council Member ($1,186 per month). Beginning in 2016, the Mayor shall be entitled to the current Council Member salary ($1,186) plus $100 per month and the operative date of this compensation adjustment shall take effect upon the seating of the legislative body after the General Municipal Election in November 2016. Council Members: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(b) City Council Members receive $1,186 per month effective December 9, 2008. San Dieguito Water District Board Members receive an independent stipend of $100 per meeting pursuant to San Dieguito Water District Resolution No. 89-07. Housing Authority Members receive an independent stipend of $50 per meeting pursuant to Housing Authority Resolution No. 94-04. 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27225

T.S. No. 106499-CA APN: 181-270-61-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/5/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/10/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/6/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0537605 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOSE A. ESQUEDA, A SINGLE MAN AND MARCI A. CRAWFORD, A SINGLE WOMAN, AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 4 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 3679, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10271, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 25, 1981. APN: 181-270-61-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 965 SALEM STREET, VISTA CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $473,371.46 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 106499-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 106499-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935970_106499-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27235

T.S. No. 101043-CA APN: 168-130-36-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/16/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/6/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0351210 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JUDITH L HOGAN, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND ROBERT B HOGAN JR, A SINGLE MAN, AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3644 HARBOR CREST WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $213,519.16 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 101043-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 101043-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935594_101043-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27234

T.S. No. 105450-CA APN: 159-370-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/15/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0719749 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES E. “RACE” HUDSON AND BARBARA J. HUDSON, TRUSTEES, OR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES, OF THE HUDSON FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 8, 2006, TO BE HELD AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1301 DARWIN DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $454,106.20 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105450-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105450-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935557_105450-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27233

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-942708-CL Order No.: 220479864-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/8/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): WILLIAM REX LENDERMAN AND THELMA L. LENDERMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS SURVIVING TENANTS Recorded: 10/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0455929 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/27/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $211,885.11 The purported property address is: 5 GREENVIEW DR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 215-231-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-942708-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-942708-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-942708-CL IDSPub #0182838 12/30/2022 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 CN 27232

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-944045-CL Order No.: 2195857CAD YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/25/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $76,158.73 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944045-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944045-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-944045-CL IDSPub #0182830 12/30/2022 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 CN 27231

BATCH: AFC-3069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/12/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 104643 10222E 10222E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 22 147-264-09-22 BARBARA L. HARGIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7861.68 104644 10221E 10221E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 21 147-264-09-21 HENRY HARGIS JR. AND BARBARA LOUISE HARGIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7825.97 104645 20439A 20439A 204 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 39 147-264-15-39 IRENE VAN PATTEN SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF THE VAN PATTEN ESTATE REVOCABLE TRUST 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104646 20707B 20707B 207 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-18-07 MILDRED H. DIVELBISS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104647 20817A 20817A 208 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 17 147-264-19-17 JANES R BALDWIN A UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104648 30250B 30250B 302 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 50 147-264-29-50 HOMER T. ASHTON AND BARBARA B. ASHTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $10009.76 104649 30341B 30341B 303 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-30-41 MATEBA BANKS A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104650 30518A 30518A 305 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 18 147-264-32-18 HAZEL M DONALD A SINGLE WOMAN AND JAMES R. BALDWIN A SINGLE MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104651 30648B 30648B 306 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 48 147-264-33-48 HELEN V. GRABER TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN V. GRABER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 12 2014 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104652 30749B 30749B 307 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 49 147-264-34-49 GEORGE EBERLE AND HELEN GRABER EBERLE. HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104653 31341D 31341D 313 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-40-41 JOHN W MENSONIDES A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9292.87 104654 40105J 40105J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 5 147-264-43-05 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104655 40108J 40108J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 8 147-264-43-08 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104656 40843J 40843J 408 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 43 147-264-50-43 DOROTHY J. BARRETT AND K. ERIN KING TRUSTEES UNDER THE BARRETT KING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 30 2015 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104657 40906J 40906J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 6 147-264-51-06 LINDA A. WOTIPKA A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104658 40907J 40907J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-51-07 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 12/13/2022CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022, 12/30/2022 CN 27206

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00050655-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph Skowronski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Skowronski change to proposed name: Joseph Edward Skowronski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/20/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27223

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047936-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Debra Lewis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Debra Lewis change to proposed name: Stephanie Debra Gittleman. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/30/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027221 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Am Art. Located at: 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zeniya Thomas, 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zeniya Thomas, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027493 Filed: Dec 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foster Thornton Welling. Located at: 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Welling Fiduciary Services Inc., 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130; 2. Foster Thornton LLC, 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Nancy F. Thornton, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027769 Filed: Dec 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine. Located at: 795 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalash Enterprises LLC, 17012 Grandee Way, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ishwari Prasad Pandey, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027737 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simpler Home Loans. Located at: 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DTJS Financial Services Inc., 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph M. Sesi, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027691 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tri-City Overhead Door. Located at: 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frederic Aaron Rush Mr., 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2003 S/Frederic Aaron Rush Mr, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027081 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Truck Repair. Located at: 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto Ramirez, 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roberto Ramirez, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026951 Filed: Dec 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maksat International Development. Located at: 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 23890 Copper Hill Dr. #280, Santa Clarita CA 91354. Registrant Information: 1. Focus International Development, 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay Yun, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027289 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas of North County. Located at: 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Rae-Birth + Postpartum Doula LLC, 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2022 S/Kelly Brusch, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026396 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scholastic Surf Series. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #80, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232042, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Western Surfing Association, 320 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente CA 92672. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2010 S/Mary Lou Drummy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026805 Filed: Dec 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Jargon Market; B. Sure As Shirt. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. True Wine Culture Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2022 S/Eric Guy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27215

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9027219 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego; C. Integra San Diego; D. IRR San Diego. Located at: 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9004709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Limbach & Greenwald Company Inc., 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA 92014. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Jeff A Greenwald, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027230 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morgan Valuation Company Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2022 S/John Morgan, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026880 Filed: Dec 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Gurus. Located at: 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026566 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singh Medical Consulting. Located at: 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ramandeep Singh, 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2022 S/Ramandeep Singh, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027057 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pet Pro; B. Light Hawk Yoga. Located at: 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Swetlana Xenia Falke, 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Swetlana Xenia Falke, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026401 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westwood Village Apartments. Located at: 2502 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. JHB California Properties LLC, 2368 Via de la Valle #G 425, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/1998 S/Joyce Chilingirian, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026750 Filed: Dec 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grammy’s Granola. Located at: 3800 Oceanic Dr. #118, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232474, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Janet C. Braver, 1006 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2003 S/Janet C. Braver, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026454 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 600 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2017 S/Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026450 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accucolorpaint; B. Accucarpaint; C. Slaughterconsulting Inc. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc, 2604-B El Camino Real #285 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2001 S/Christopher Slaughter, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026557 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lead to Serve Inc., 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2012 S/Wayne L. Gordon, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026504 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CP Vacation Rentals. Located at: 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cavanaugh Properties Inc., 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caleb McKinley, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026420 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coolabah Dog Training. Located at: 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tessy Maria Schick, 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessy Maria Schick, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025122 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Phoebe Films. Located at: 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynasty Films LLC, 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Franck, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025963 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. See Your Side. Located at: 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Mitchell, 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Mitchell, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026389 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Generation of Harmony. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235844, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Kerri Lynn Lake, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Kerri Lynn Lake, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025679 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle North County. Located at: 1617 Capalina Rd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025678 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle La Mesa. Located at: 8495 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025677 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle San Diego Kearny Mesa. Located at: 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd. #108, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025676 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle Encinitas. Located at: 1010 S. Coast Hwy 101, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026162 Filed: Dec 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina de Barrio. Located at: 3924 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 632 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Cocina de Barrio LLC, 632 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaime Osuna, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025600 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonus Round Arcades. Located at: 740 Los Vallecitos Blvd #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. Registrant Information: 1. Custom Billiard and Games, 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Brian Chinh Hoang, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025640 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle South Bay. Located at: 3901 Bonita Rd., Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27182