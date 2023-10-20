Master chorale seeks to unite community with upcoming concert

RANCHO SANTA FE — A master chorale performance celebrating themes of unity and diversity is inviting residents from all walks of life to listen to and appreciate its messages of peace within music written by living composers.

The San Diego Master Chorale, the region’s premiere ensemble since 1961 with over 140 singers, will perform its “Where All Are Welcome” concert on Nov. 4 in Rancho Santa Fe and Nov. 5 in San Diego.

The concert will celebrate the rich diversity of different cultures and backgrounds through its featured pieces from eight different composers, five of whom are from California.

Music Director John K. Russell created the concert’s concept with inspiration from a couple pillar pieces like Jennifer Lucy Cook’s “They Are Mother,” and Saunder Choi’s “The New Colossus.”

“‘They Are Mother’ communicates about god in a way that is inclusive and makes sense to all people,” Russell explained. “‘The New Colossus’ is an adaptation of the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty – ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free’ – and references welcoming people from all places to this country, remembering that the theme is a big part of our history and continues to be a struggle to this day.”

Other notable pieces include “amass,” by Jocelyn Hagen, which features English translations of mystic poetry from various faith traditions, and Matthew Brown’s choral arrangement of “True Colors,” made famous by Cyndi Lauper.

The concert is part of a The California Festival, a new, statewide music initiative showcasing the most compelling and forward-looking voices in performance of works written in the past five years.

“This is a wonderful mix of people as well as texts referencing that idea of finding collaboration and the spirit of coming together,” Russell said. “All of that references the general idea that all people can find commonality.”

During a polarizing time in world history, Russell hopes the community will reflect on the concert’s message of peace and unity.

“We would like to be an example of community finding common ground as a choir,” he said. “As we all struggle with current world events, this could be an escape for many of us from the onslaught of media and everything else that takes up our free time.”

The Nov. 4 performance will begin at 4 p.m. at the Village Community Presbyterian Church at 6225 S. Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. The choir will perform excerpts from the concert on Nov. 5 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way in San Diego.

Tickets are $30 for adult, $25 for seniors and military, and $15 for youth under 13. To purchase tickets, visit sdmasterchorale.org.