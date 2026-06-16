Maranatha QB Jake Locker overcomes injury, lands at UC Davis

Two hundred ninety-eight days ago, Carlsbad resident Jake Locker entered his senior season as Maranatha Christian’s starting quarterback, believing a Division I scholarship offer was within reach.

Coming into the year with only eight varsity games on his résumé, Locker said roughly 10 schools were monitoring his progress and waiting for additional film before extending an offer.

“All of them had said pretty much the same thing at camps,” Locker told The Coast News. “They’d say, ‘You’re one of our top three guys, but we couldn’t pull the trigger. That’s not a big enough sample size.’ They told me, ‘Give us three games’ worth of highlights your senior year and, as long as you produce the same way you did as a junior, we’ll throw the offer.'”

On Aug. 22, Locker’s season began under the lights at Coastal Academy in Oceanside.

Against the Stingrays, the Eagles trailed 32-20 in the fourth quarter, with the offense starting to show flashes of life.

“Old turf,” Locker said of the field.

On a crucial third down, he rolled out looking for receiver Sawyer Bryant as defenders closed in.

“I did my hesi move,” Locker recalled. He finished the game 28 of 33 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. “It was a rough game and we finally were moving the ball.”

On the deep turf, Locker planted to change direction.

In the next instant, his season changed with it.

He crumpled to the ground in what he described as the worst pain of his life.

“It felt like a rubber band had snapped in my knee,” he said. “I knew it was serious because I’d never felt that type of pain in my life.”

His first thoughts on the turf went to his teammates.

“What went through my head was how much I loved the team,” Locker said. “The brotherhood with them. The last thing I wanted was to lose anything to do with my teammates.”

The injury was later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

“[How this was going to impact recruiting] was a killer realization,” Locker said. “It was a huge shock, but I kept my faith.”

Maranatha Christian would go on to lose its opener, then respond with 12 straight wins behind backup quarterback Shane Piester, capturing a Division V-AA section championship over Palo Verde Valley.

“The offseason was huge,” Locker said. “[Head coach Nick] Novak told us he’d never seen a group of leaders work so hard. We were there at 6 a.m. every day, and that set a standard.”

“I’m so grateful for the team around me,” he added. “Every single kid and coach reached out to me throughout the season. In those moments, it really shows who’s there for you when you’re no longer adding to the team with what you can do on the field.”

Four months into rehab, Locker began throwing again with his Los Angeles-based quarterback coach, Danny Hernandez.

“Training wheels,” Locker called it.

Working with Brett Bloom at Longevity Physical Therapy in Carlsbad, Locker said much of his recovery centered on rebuilding quad strength.

Locker said he remained persistent in his search for a college opportunity. In February, the University of California, Davis, extended an offer.

“Keep pushing—something will come,” he said. “I kept planting seeds, reaching out every single week, sending film. I knew something was going to pop—and that’s exactly what happened.”

Nine months after the injury, Locker said he is back to near 100 percent.

He will head to UC Davis on June 22, where he will continue rehabbing and recovering while “greyshirting” this upcoming season to preserve eligibility. Some details remain fluid, but he hopes to participate in summer workouts as his eligibility clock begins in January.

Locker will enter a crowded quarterback room at UC Davis, but said he expects to compete for playing time in 2027.

“Nothing is going to be given,” Locker said. “It’s going to be a battle. I’m always going to expect to win. If you can’t believe in yourself, then you can’t have your team believe in you.”