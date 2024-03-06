Man struck, killed by Coaster train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A man was hit and killed by a northbound North County Transit District Coaster train on March 5 in Carlsbad, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The collision happened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday north of the Carlsbad Village Coaster Station near the Coast Highway Bridge, according to SDCSD Sgt. Jason King.

Carlsbad police and fire arrived at the scene and found the man, who did not survive his injuries, King said. Carlsbad police asked the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit to conduct the investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will make an identification of the man and determine the cause of death pending notification of his family.

This is the ninth fatal pedestrian train collision recorded in San Diego County since the start of the year, including three other individuals in February and four in January.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the SDCSD non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.