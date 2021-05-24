Man shot, wounded after party at Carlsbad resort

CARLSBAD — A 32-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday after a party at a Carlsbad resort, police said.

Shots were fired at 2:12 a.m. Sunday at the MarBrisa Carlsbad Resort in the 1500 block of Marbrisa Circle, according to Jodee Reyes, Public Information Officer for the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police found the man, who was not immediately identified, suffering from a gunshot wound, Reyes said.

Fire department medics provided medical aid and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Sunday morning, Reyes said.

Police investigators interviewed several witnesses and collected evidence.

Bernardo Vazquez, 19, from Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, a misdemeanor, and was being held on $15,000 bail at the Vista Detention Facility, according to online records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.