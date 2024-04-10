Man rescued from one of two North County residential fires

REGION — Oceanside and Escondido were the sites of two residential fires on Tuesday morning in North County, one of which required life-saving measures.

Emergency crews rescued an injured man from a burning beachfront home where a blaze erupted shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Pacific Street, just south of Hayes Street, the Oceanside Fire Department reported.

Firefighters found the man on the second floor of the house and carried him to safety, according to an OFD statement. Paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of smoke inhalation and possible burns.

Crews had the blaze under control within about 15 minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.

A detached garage in Escondido was extensively damaged earlier that morning in a fire that spread to three other garages at an apartment complex, according to the Escondido Fire Department.

At 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of a possible fire in a row of detached garages in the 2090 block of East Grand Avenue and dispatched a fire crew, EFD Battalion Chief Brian Salazar said.

The first arriving engine reported a single-story row of garages with smoke coming from several garage doors, Salazar said. Firefighters controlled the fire in about an hour.

The fire did not extend to any apartments, the battalion chief said.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents during the Escondido fire, which is also under investigation.