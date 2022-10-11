Man pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash that killed cyclist in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A man accused of speeding away from a California State Parks officer on a motorcycle while under the influence, then crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Carlsbad during the pursuit, pleaded not guilty today to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

Eric Monte Burns, 29, is accused in the Aug. 15 crash that killed Brad Allen Catcott, 68, of Solana Beach. Burns and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were hospitalized with serious injuries stemming from the wreck.

Carlsbad police said the afternoon chase began when a state parks officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding and reckless driving. The motorcyclist sped north on Carlsbad Boulevard and crashed into the cyclist, killing the victim at the scene.

Along with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Burns is charged with evading an officer causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing injury, and allegations of causing great bodily injury to both Catcott and his passenger.

County jail records show he was being held without bail following Tuesday’s arraignment in Vista.