Man killed after being struck by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR — A man was struck and killed by a Coaster train Sunday night on the tracks along the Del Mar bluffs, authorities said today.

The collision occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on March 17, just north of Torrey Pines State Beach on the North County Transit District railroad tracks, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. The train was back in operation by 3:24 a.m., according to a sheriff’s dispatcher.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit was investigating the crash.

The name and age of the victim will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of his family.​