The fatal wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Deer Springs Road north of San Marcos. Stock photo
Stock photo
Man, boy killed in Ramona crash

by Coast News wire services0

RAMONA – A 21-year-old Ramona driver and his 13-year-old passenger were killed in a collision with another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion TC westbound on San Vicente Road, east of Wildcat Canyon Road, CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said. A boy was seated in the right front passenger seat.

A 61-year-old woman from Ramona was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango eastbound on San Vicente Road, approaching the Toyota, Grieshaber said. The man drove over the painted double yellow lines into the eastbound lane of San Vicente Road, causing the front of the Dodge to strike the right passenger door of his vehicle, the officer said.

The man and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Grieshaber said.

The woman at the wheel of the Dodge was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Grieshaber said. At the time of the crash, the roadway was wet from rain.

The CHP was investigating the crash.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

