Main gate at Camp Pendleton closes after unattended package found

CAMP PENDLETON — The main gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton temporarily closed Friday morning after an unattended package was discovered near the entrance.

The package was spotted around 5 a.m., according to base officials.

Off-ramps from northbound Interstate 5 at Vandergrift Boulevard and Harbor Drive were blocked in response, and the base’s main gate remained closed until further notice.

Drivers were advised to avoid the entrance and use alternate routes during the closure.

Separately, a portion of Basilone Road will be closed for up to 10 minutes at a time on March 24, March 26 and March 28 due to scheduled training exercises.

Motorists should expect traffic delays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., base officials said.