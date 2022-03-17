Lotus Realty Group launches Mindful Move Management

Downsizing from a 30 plus year home to a smaller residence, an independent or assisted living community can be overwhelming for seniors and their families. We have created a one stop shop system that covers all the bases to make a big life transition.

Lotus Realty Group is a specialized real estate company founded in 2009 that provides all of the traditional real estate services to help clients buy and sell their homes while also offering certain programs specifically to the underserved communities. “Our main focus is on those in the senior community looking to downsize or move into independent, assisted living or memory care,” says Cari Ann Drolet, Founder and CEO of Lotus Realty Group and Mindful Move Management.

Lotus Realty Group has launched a sister company, Mindful Move Management, a senior downsizing and relocation company that handles every aspect of the transition from sorting, organizing, packing, move management, resettling in your new home, estates sales, donations, clean out and finally , prepping the home for market (if there is a home to sell)

If you do have a home to sell as well; while utilizing both Lotus Realty Group and Mindful Move Management for your entire transition your move into your new home or senior community will be completely FREE.

While some other real estate companies offer similar services, Lotus Realty Group and Mindful Move Management are unique because it offers all the necessary services under what Ms. Drolet calls it a one-stop-shop.

“We’re able to sit down with our clients and listen to understand their goals and create a plan that minimizes their stress so they can go from bed to bed and simply relax and let us Mindfully Move them into their new beginnings with ease and grace.

