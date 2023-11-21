Local veterans share experiences with San Marcos students

SAN MARCOS — For the second year in a row, students at Baypoint Preparatory Academy in San Marcos had the chance to hear directly from local veterans, some over 100 years old, about their experiences in the military and thank them for their service.

The veterans appreciation event on Nov. 17 featured a panel of six veterans from the U.S. Navy, Marines and other military branches who spoke about their experiences and answered questions from students in kindergarten up to eighth grade.

Frank Ogwaro, founder and CEO of Baypoint Prep, said the event was first held last year as a way for students to learn about the importance of Veterans Day. Due to its success, the school decided to bring it back as an annual event.

“It was so heartwarming for the students and veterans as well, so we hope to make it a tradition,” Ogwaro said.

This year’s panel members included veterans of different backgrounds, such as 101-year-old Roberta “Randy” Tidmore, who was one of around 18,000 women to serve in the Marines during World War II.

Students also heard from Tom Crosby, who became a prisoner of war from ages 8 to 11 while living in the Philippines after Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. He recalled being rescued from an internment camp in 1945, and how he later went on to fight in the Korean War with the Navy.

“We sang ‘God Bless America’ joyfully, tearfully,” Crosby said, describing his rescue. “We appreciate the freedoms we have today more than most.”

Students asked the veterans questions about their role in the military, what they ate, and whether they missed their families. When asked about their favorite part of being in the military, most of the veterans said mail call, when they would receive letters from their families, and being able to return home.

Navy veteran Peter McBride, who served two tours in Vietnam as a corpsman, said his service gave him valuable skills that he still uses today. He continues to serve in the medical field.

“It gives me hope and joy to see these children,” McBride said of the event.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones thanked the veterans for speaking to Baypoint Prep students and encouraged them to thank a veteran whenever they could.

“Today, to be here and to have some of our veterans in person is really humbling,” said Jones. “We definitely are grateful for each and every one of you.”