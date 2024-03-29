Ten Baypoint students head to national archery tournament 

SAN MARCOS — Ten students from Baypoint Preparatory Academy in San Marcos will head to Utah next month after qualifying for the Western Nationals tournament of the National Archery in the Schools Program.

The qualifying fourth and fifth graders on the school’s archery team will compete in the elementary division of the two-day tournament in Sandy, UT, taking place April 26-27. Of the 17 elementary students in California going to the tournament, 10 are from Baypoint.

“We’re proud of the dedication and passion of our student archery team,” said Lisl Budfuloski, archery team coordinator and Baypoint lead academic coach. “We’re thrilled to see them advance to this prestigious tournament, where their talent will be seen on a national stage.”

Baypoint’s archery team was founded last year and is funded via a California Department of Fish and Wildlife grant. Forty students between the ages of nine and 14 have participated in the team this past year.

The students participating in the tournament include fifth graders Michael Hamilton, Michael Vargas, Paityn Branum, Caliya Pendergrass, and Ryan Kiel, and fourth graders Isaac Hamilton, Emma Yargeau, Dante Villagrana, Briseida Santiago Damacio, and Sarah Budfuloski.

The team is coached by Budfuloski, Viktor Meum, Nathan Limjoco and Tim Yargeau.

The NASP tournament includes bullseye shooting at a standard target and 3D shooting at foam animals. For more information, visit naspschools.org.