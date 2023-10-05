Local orgs team up with Soapy Joe’s to honor pets and vets

REGION — The Helen Woodward Animal Center and Support the Enlisted Project have teamed up with Soapy Joe’s to support veterans while simultaneously finding orphan pets their new forever homes.

Soapy Joe’s “Pets and Vets” initiative aims to drive donations to the two organizations that make a difference in the lives of families – and pets – across the region.

From now until Veterans Day, Nov. 11, anyone can support the two charities while also claiming a free, customizable air freshener from the car wash business by submitting a photo of their pet or a special veteran at soapyjoescarwash.com/pets-and-vets. For every photo submitted, Soapy Joe’s will donate $1 to the Helen Woodward Animal Center and STEP, up to $5,000 each.

In an effort to encourage more adoptions, the custom air-fresheners will carry the Helen Woodward Animal Center logo and feature the faces of some of the center’s harder-to-place pets. These longer-term residents are orphan pets with a few more challenges to getting adopted, such as those who can be the only pet in the house or who need larger fences and backyards.

“We are absolutely in love with the part of the promotion that highlights some of our very favorite orphan pets,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Public Relations Manager Monica Petruzzelli. “These babies are so deserving of beautiful homes but take a little more time to place and getting their faces out into the public gives them that chance. With every fresh breath, we are a step closer to saving lives. This generous partnership doesn’t just sweeten the air, it sweetens the lives of pets and veterans in need.”

“Partnering with Helen Woodward Animal Center on yet another first-of-its-kind community program is so fulfilling,” said Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Marketing Manager Krista Moffett. “Our pets and vets bring us so much joy, and we’re hoping to reflect that love back

On Veterans Day, Soapy Joe’s will be offering free car washes to active-duty service members, veterans and their spouses. Free air fresheners will be mailed to community members at no charge.