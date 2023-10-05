Boys and Girls Club receives $250,000 grant to ‘stop the hate’

OCEANSIDE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside received a $250,000 “Stop the Hate” grant from the California Department of Social Services as part of a statewide effort to curb hate crime violence.

In a continued effort to curb hate crime violence, the CDSS awarded $91.4 million to 173 organizations to support victims of hate crimes by providing services to survivors and facilitating anti-hate prevention measures.

In the last 10 years, reported hate crime events have increased by 89.6%, and the number of victims of reported hate crimes increased by 41.9% from 2020 to 2021, according to oag.ca.gov.

Closer to home, CBS News reported that hate crimes skyrocketed in San Diego, up 65% percent from 2021 to 2022.

BGCO believes that change is needed and begins with the hearts and minds of children. The Club will use grant funds to run its Youth United program, a diversity and inclusion program that utilizes an age-appropriate curriculum reflective of the evolving racial justice discourse, with 600 members at all club locations. The main program goal remains to create an environment that embraces inclusion and diversity, making prejudice, discrimination and hate unwelcome and unacceptable.

Hate crimes targeting people with disabilities are also on the rise. To address this critical issue, the club will use grant funds to implement hate crime education and training for its Real Options for Adults with Disabilities (ROAD) staff and members. The Club will also provide extensive outreach and education to the local community through impactful marketing materials and via the community food truck program.

“Our club has a long history of providing diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-hate programming to our members, and this incredible grant will allow us to expand on that,” said CEO Jodi Diamond. “It is imperative to the health of all of our members to create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment, and this important partnership with CDSS will allow us to accomplish that. While there is much work to do, I remain hopeful that acceptance and inclusion will win over hate.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside, contact Ashley Tousignant, call 760-433-8920 or visit BGCOceanside.org.