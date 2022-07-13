Legal Notices, July 15, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022 AT 5:00 PM, OR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE THEREAFTER, BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING HEARING ITEM OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS. PROJECT NAME: Stern Remodel and Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005111-2022; FILING DATE: January 13, 2022; APPLICANT: Ken Stern; LOCATION: 1073 Neptune Avenue (APN: 254-292-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of 1,634 square-foot addition and 383 square feet of new deck area to an existing single-family residence; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 zone (R-11), Special Study Overlay Zone and the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structures, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/15/2022 CN 26759

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 4th day of August, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005199-2022 (SB9 Implementation Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider an ordinance to add new Chapters to Title 24 (Subdivisions) and Title 30 (Zoning) for new development and design standards for urban lot splits and two-unit residential development in single-family zones as allowed under Senate Bill 9 (“SB 9”). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council and Planning Commission is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15262, Feasibility and Planning Studies. The direction is not a final action or approval of development regulations and does not have a legally binding effect on any possible future discretionary action. Further, any future ordinance is exempt from the provisions of CEQA pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. The Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (July 15, 2022 through August 26, 2022) that must be completed prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 07/15/2022 CN 26758

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to consider adopting the final Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan and making a finding of compliance with the Citywide Facilities and Improvements Plan Parks Performance Standard. Whereas, on May 16, 2022, the Parks & Recreation Commission accepted the final Veterans Memorial Park Maser Plan. On June 15, 2022, the Planning Commission adopted Resolution 7453, approving a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program for Veterans Memorial Park, and Resolution No. 7454, approving Conditional Use Permit CUP 2021-0014, Coastal Development Permit CDP 2021-0052, Hillside Development Permit HDP 2021-0006, and Habitat Management Plan Permit HMP 2021-0006 for Veterans Memorial Park. Pursuant to the Citywide Facilities and Improvements Plan, the Veterans Memorial Park acreage will be applied equally toward satisfying the parks performance standard in all four park districts (i.e., 23.425 acres of the 93.7 total acres will be applied to each of the four park districts). Upon adoption of the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan by the Carlsbad City Council, the Veterans Memorial Park will be considered “scheduled for construction” for purposes of compliance with the parks performance standard because [1] adoption of the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan completes the design of the park improvements, [2] the site has been selected and acquired, and [3] a financing plan for construction of the park has been approved by the City Council. Upon the equal application of this community park’s acreage, each park district will have a surplus of acreage – i.e., over the parks performance standard of “[t]hree acres of Community Park or Special Use Area per 1,000 population . . . .” No appeals of the June 15, 2022 Planning Commission decisions were filed. Thus, the Veterans Memorial Park permit approvals, including the Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program for Veterans Memorial Park pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Action, are considered final. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday, July 22, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Kyle Lancaster in the Parks & Recreation Department at (442) 339-2941 or [email protected]. If you challenge the adoption of the final Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan or the finding of compliance with the Citywide Facilities and Improvement Plan Parks Performance Standard in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CUP 2021-0014/CDP 2021-0052/HDP 2021-0006/HMP 2021-0006 CASE NAME: FINAL VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK MASTER PLAN AND COMPLIANCE WITH THE CITYWIDE FACILITIES & IMPROVEMENTS PLAN PARKS PERFORMANCE STANDARD PUBLISH: JULY 15, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/15/2022 CN 26753

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 5 p.m., at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to hear objections of property owners concerning costs of weed abatement activity on private properties, to approve cost assessments for weed abatement activity, and to direct the City Clerk to file a certified copy of the Hazard Reduction Resolution with the San Diego County Auditor before Aug. 10, 2022. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. The staff report will be available on or after Friday, July 22, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Fire Marshal Randy Metz in the Fire Department at (442)339-2661 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Hazard Reduction Program in court, you may be limited to only raising issues presented at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered prior to the public hearing to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: July 15, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/15/2022 CN 26751

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS B STREET SEWER IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CE04H) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service Planet Bids, up to 2:00 p.m. on August 9, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results of the bids for the B STREET SEWER IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CE04H) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on August 9, 2022. The results of the bids for the B STREET SEWER IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CE04H) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on August 9, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done is within the Encinitas Sanitary Division (ESD), and generally includes the removal of approximately 131 linear feet of 8-inch PVC gravity sewer pipe and replacement with 12-inch PVC gravity sewer pipe, installation of approximately 23 linear feet of 8-inch PVC gravity sewer pipe, modification of two (2) existing manholes, installation of one (1) new manhole, and dewatering of groundwater to complete the project and other related work not mentioned above. Engineer’s Estimate is $415,000. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids ) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project will be 2022-2. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. City Engineer DATE: July 5, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/15/2022, 07/22/2022 CN 26739

T.S. No. 22000545-1 CA APN: 157-631-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/10/2007. Trustor: RAYMOND E WIGHT, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/12/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0768880 The subject Deed of Trust was modified by a Document recorded 03/10/2015 as Instrument Number 2015-0109139 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 08/08/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $538,735.38 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 937 NEWPORT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-4214 A.P.N #.: 157-631-24-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAYMOND E WIGHT, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 12/12/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0768880 The subject Deed of Trust was modified by a Document recorded 03/10/2015 as Instrument Number 2015-0109139 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 08/08/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $538,735.38 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 937 NEWPORT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-4214 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-631-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22000545-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 22000545-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 07/01/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34908 Pub Dates 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26740

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-22-911185-CL Order No.: DEF-395027 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/8/2005. Trustor(s): CHAD CLEAVER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 12/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1076996 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/1/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,039,783.86 The purported property address is: 3469 RAVINE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Assessor's Parcel No.: 168-331-70-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CHAD CLEAVER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 12/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1076996 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/1/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,039,783.86 The purported property address is: 3469 RAVINE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92010 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 168-331-70-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-911185-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-911185-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-911185-CL IDSPub #0179125 7/8/2022 7/15/2022 7/22/2022 CN 26725

BATCH: AFC-3045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION WILL SELL ON 7/28/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROADCARLSBAD, CA 92011 WILL SELL ON 7/28/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROADCARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 102362 10224E 10224E 102 24 147-264-09-24 KRISTYNE B. LIVINGSTON A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7874.18 102363 31313D 31313D 313 13 147-264-40-13 DAMON G. KENYON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR DALE KENYON 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7293.17 102364 31048D 31048D 310 48 147-264-37-48 MICHAEL W. WOOD AND YONNA M. WOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $7751.15 102365 10215E 10215E 102 15 147-264-09-15 ALFREDO ALMANZA A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $9993.67 102366 21237D 21237D 212 37 147-264-23-37 CARLOS REDMOND 12/7/2021 12/9/2021 2021-0834608 1/18/2022 2022-0024211 $9963.13 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/30/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 07/08/2022, 07/15/2022, 07/22/2022 CN 26720

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-21-892931-BF Order No.: 210464395-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/11/2005. Trustor(s): GREGORY L. CUFF AND ZOSIMA R. CUFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0586814 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/25/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $632,918.67 The purported property address is: 4569 AVENIDA PRIVADO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor's Parcel No.: 160-610-70-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GREGORY L. CUFF AND ZOSIMA R. CUFF, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0586814 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/25/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $632,918.67 The purported property address is: 4569 AVENIDA PRIVADO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-610-70-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892931-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-892931-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-892931-BF IDSPub #0179244 7/1/2022 7/8/2022 7/15/2022 CN 26700

T.S. No. 099461-CA APN: 216-220-38-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/9/2012. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/8/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/16/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0410495 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ELIAS PEREZ AND RACHEL PEREZ, TRUSTEE OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE PEREZ LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 7, 1997 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2743 LEVANTE ST, CARLSBAD, CA 92009-8121 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $590,576.52 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 099461-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 099461-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 932805_099461-CA 07/01/2022, 07/08/2022, 07/15/2022 CN 26699

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, July 29th, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Raniel Joaquin – B-217 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26752

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at the public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held on July 25th, 2022. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com Storage address: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Terms are CASH ONLY! Champagne Lakes RV Resort reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Pete & Deborah Majick, Mini Storage 2 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26746

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, July 29th at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×10 Ayala, Carolyn 10×30 Cayne, Jaeson 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×7.5 Steiner, Cassandra 10×7.5 Trask, Bob 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26745

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CAROL JEAN CASALMAN Case# 37-2022-00024165-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Carol Jean Casalman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephanie Casalman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephanie Casalman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 4, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Probate Division. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Margaret K. Herring 1001 B. Ave., Ste 215 Coronado CA 92118 Telephone: 619.437.9175 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26738

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY B. ALDEN aka MARY ALDEN Case # 37-2022-00023039-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary B. Alden aka Mary Alden. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Steven M. Alden, Proposed Administrator in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Steven M. Alden, Proposed Administrator be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 31, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, Esq. 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26737

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00040136-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): John W. Jelks, Jr., an individual; Kyle Thompson, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Mark Waddell, an individual; Julie Waddell, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel R. Forde 3033 Fifth Ave., Ste 400 San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.546.7880 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Woolf, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26726

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE # (Número del Caso): 37-2021-00050322-CL-CO-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): RICHARD L. THIBAUT and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): THE VILLAGES OF RANCHO DEL ORO ASSOCIATION, INC., a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Mark T. Guithues, Esq. #199217 Jeffrey W. Speights, Esq. #265206 Community Legal Advisors Inc 509 N. Coast Highway Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.529.5211 Date: (Fecha), 12/01/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014903 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TW2 Marketing; B. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Hagaman, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014975 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Palace Realty. Located at: 120 N. Pacific St. #A8, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Palace Realty and Investments Inc., 120 N. Pacific St. #A8, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2014 S/Angelica M. Henry, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015401 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rich Mahogany Life Designs; B. RML Designs. Located at: 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2014 S/Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26757

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015394 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tag of the Jag. Located at: 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117; 2. David Jauregui, 3660 Paul Jones Ave., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/26/2022 S/Marisa Miller-Jauregui, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015035 Filed: Jul 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WeRevive. Located at: 7580 Trade St., San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BolsterUp Inc., 329 Kilkenny, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Daly, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015620 Filed: Jul 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleetwood Bookkeeping Services. Located at: 4549 Essex Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 720583, San Diego CA 92172. Registrant Information: 1. Glenys Groome, 4549 Essex Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2007 S/Glenys Groome, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015483 Filed: Jul 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ways 2 Wellbeing. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #216, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zsuzsa Kasselmann, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #216, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2022 S/Zsuzsa Kasselmann, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015547 Filed: Jul 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subar Travel. Located at: 5035 Rancho Quinta Bend, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julia Eichenfield, 5035 Rancho Quinta Bend, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Eichenfield, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015067 Filed: Jul 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Double Black Designs. Located at: 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linzey Simonson, 4055 Carmel View Rd. #43, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linzey Simonson, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015360 Filed: Jul 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Spot. Located at: 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sweet Spot Carlsbad L.L.C., 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2022 S/Amy Tovar, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013771 Filed: Jun 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stagency. Located at: 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transformed to Sell Inc., 1619 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2020 S/Tori Prince, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015402 Filed: Jul 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grand Pacific Realty. Located at: 895 English Holly Ln., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Vanderhei, 895 English Holly Ln, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Vanderhei, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9015311 Filed: Jul 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big City Dogz. Located at: 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian L. Smith, 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081; 2. Emma Smith, 2507 Hibiscus Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Emma Smith, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014196 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AZ Growth; B. Purpose Therapy Group. Located at: 10951 Sorrento Valley Rd. #2G, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 3532 Hastings Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2006 S/Aimee Le Zakrewski Clark, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2022 CN 26741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014939 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TrueSource Creative. Located at: 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Sue Hargis, 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Trust. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Deborah Sue Hargis, TTEE, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014971 Filed: Jun 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Massage Therapy. Located at: 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carolina Summer Lechman, 3810 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2022 S/Carolina Summer Lechman, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014607 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Screens by Kaidan. Located at: 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaidan Design Inc., 1612 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Chillinsky, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014802 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purpose Driven Ride; B. Voxxvend: C. Swannbrella; D. Jeter Properties; E. Emerald Bull. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Libby Tanglewood Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elaine Swann, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014153 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pic Palace. Located at: 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jarrod Edwards, 1285 Blue Sky Dr., Encinitas CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jarrod Edwards, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013646 Filed: Jun 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KOA Komponents Inc.; B. KOA Vans. Located at: 309 Airport Rd. Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. KOA Komponents Inc., PO Box 2582, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Jordan Jensen, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014549 Filed: Jun 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. Located at: 9430 Scranton Rd. #104, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9429, Cabrillo CA 90810. Registrant Information: 1. ISP2 Sorrento Valley Inc., 5001 Airport Plaza Dr. #250, Long Beach CA 90815. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2022 S/Michael Goldberg, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26729

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014848 Filed: Jun 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC. Located at: 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs LLC, 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2022 S/Shellby House, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014642 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Always Popping; B. Back to Cali. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2556 Ingleton Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/David Addy, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22, 07/29/2022 CN 26727

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014748 Filed: Jun 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vnnyl; B. Vnnyl Vintage. Located at: 115 Blue Ash Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anne Marie Moffatt, 134 Phoebe St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2017 S/Anne Marie Moffatt, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012760 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cozease. Located at: 2281 Ulric St. #&, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mobile Business Providers LLC, 2281 Ulric St. #7, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Quesada, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26717

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014156 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silvergate Rancho Bernardo; B. Silvergate. Located at: 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SRB1, LLC, 140 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2020 S/Gilles Giauffer, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014682 Filed: Jun 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Perfect Carpet Repair. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #183, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Lewis Thomas, 270 N. El Camino Real #183, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Lewis Thomas, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014636 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hernandez Landscape Services. Located at: 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dagoberto B. Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Esahin L. Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084; 3. Jose Luis Hernandez, 357 Apollo Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/Dagoberto Hernandez, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014650 Filed: Jun 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DLF Vehicle Services. Located at: 1930 S. Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael G. Doan, A Professional Corporation, 1930 S. Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Michael G. Doan, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005268 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All in Good Taste. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Loree Hill Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Loree Hill Luther, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014210 Filed: Jun 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garden by the Sea Paper. Located at: 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicole Mashburn, 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Mashburn, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013936 Filed: Jun 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clarity Communications. Located at: 265 Venetia Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clarity Consulting Group, 265 Venetia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Abigail Hart, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15, 07/22/2022 CN 26698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9014135 Filed: Jun 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bitter Taste Sweet Health Acupuncture and Herbs. Located at: 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shellby House, 2335 Caringa Way #23, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2022 S/Shellby House, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013971 Filed: Jun 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Metzger + Willard Inc. a V&A Consulting Engineers Company; B. Metzger + Willard Inc. Located at: 8600 Hidden River Pkwy #550, Tampa FL 33637 Hillsborough. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. V&A Consulting Engineers Inc., 1000 Broadway #320, Oakland CA 94607. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2022 S/Debra L Kaye, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013155 Filed: Jun 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Inspired Focused Environments Designs. Located at: 2211 Whisper Wind Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia A. C. Houck, 2211 Whisper Wind Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/Cynthia A. C. Houck, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9013680 Filed: Jun 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calloused Swim. Located at: 876 Del Riego Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Grace Rajcic, 876 Del Riego Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Grace Rajcic, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08, 07/15/2022 CN 26687