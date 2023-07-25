Local community papers establish content, advertising partnership

REGION — In an era of dwindling trust and declining subscriptions, the fate of traditional daily newspapers hangs in the balance.

Now, three local community publishers — San Diego Community Newspaper Group, The Coast News Group and The Coronado News — have formed a story-sharing and advertising partnership that reaches more than 200,000 weekly print readers and more than a quarter million monthly online readers.

From Oceanside to east of downtown San Diego to Coronado, these publishers offer local, regional and national advertisers some of the most affluent households not just in San Diego County but across the country.

“The demand for accurate and in-depth community news is at an all-time high and this partnership is a big win for our readers. Plus, a stronger paper creates more reader engagement in print and online allowing us to deliver more value for advertisers,” said Chris Kydd, associate publisher of The Coast News Group.

Julie Main, whose newspaper group of eight titles has grown to be the largest independently female-owned and operated newspaper group in San Diego County, noted this partnership would allow small businesses to afford to advertise because they will have the option to buy into their target communities.

Meanwhile, larger corporate accounts can buy at a wholesale price for the whole circulation network.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with two amazing, well-respected newspaper publishers,” said Paul Huntsman, owner of The Coronado News. “Readers in Coronado now will have access to additional in-depth and feature stories throughout the San Diego region, and our advertisers will have a broader reach to other communities across greater San Diego.”

Unsung heroes of grassroots journalism

The partnership comes as The San Diego Union-Tribune was recently sold to an out-of-state hedge fund company renowned for its cost-cutting measures and downsizing strategies at other papers it has acquired. The takeover resulted in the U-T losing its longtime editor and publisher while numerous veteran key staff members accepted buyouts.

Enter the three community newspapers, the unsung heroes of grassroots journalism.

These publications have embraced a different approach to news delivery, catering to specific neighborhoods and serving as the voice of their readership. Their direct delivery to high demographic zip codes has cultivated a strong bond with the communities they serve.

Consider:

*San Diego Community Newspaper Group has eight publications that are directly delivered to more than 130,000 homes in high demographic communities of La Jolla, Pacific Beach, Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Downtown San Diego, Mission Hills/Hillcrest, La Mesa, College Area, San Carlos, Del Cerro, Allied Gardens and Granville area.

*The Coast News Group has two news publications reaching 70,000 weekly print readers and placed in 530 racks across nine communities in North County.

*The Coronado News delivers 9,500 copies every Friday to every home and business in Coronado, and another 1,500 copies are distributed to retail outlets in town.

Retaining community trust

The combined reach of the three community publications is three times greater than the paid circulation of the Union-Tribune.

Unlike their ailing daily counterparts, community newspapers have managed to retain a sense of trust and authenticity. Their commitment to local stories, highlighting the triumphs and challenges unique to each community, has garnered widespread appreciation and support. The readers eagerly anticipate each edition, savoring the engaging content tailored to their specific interests.

This network seeks to expand the reach of community newspapers, incorporating additional zip codes and ensuring market saturation for readership and advertisers. By pooling resources and expertise, these publishers aim to provide advertisers with an unprecedented opportunity to target audiences with precision, maximizing their reach and impact.

With their strong readership, loyal following, and market saturation in high demographic areas, they offer a compelling alternative for both readers and advertisers alike. By embracing the power of community, these newspapers breathe new life into the fading tradition, paving the way for a vibrant future of trustworthy and locally-centered news.

Key contacts

For information on placing ads or story tips contact:

Julie Main, Publisher, San Diego Community Newspaper Group, [email protected] and 858-270-3103 X106

Chris Kydd, Associate Publisher of The Coast News Group, [email protected] and (760) 500-0072

Craig Harris, Associate Publisher and Editor of The Coronado News, [email protected] and 619-539-9738