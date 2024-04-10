The Coast News Group
Sex charges involving teen girl dropped against Marine

by Coast News wire services1

CAMP PENDLETON — Sexual assault charges have been dismissed against a Camp Pendleton Marine facing allegations of bringing a 14-year-old girl on base, with the Marine instead pleading guilty today to leaving base without permission.

Pfc. Avery L. Rosario, who faced an impending court martial for alleged sexual conduct with the teen, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of breach of restriction.

The plea agreement was approved last week, and the other charges Rosario faced were dismissed, a spokesman with I Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement.

As part of Rosario’s guilty plea, he received a time-served sentence and agreed to be administratively separated from the Marine Corps, the spokesperson said.

The Spring Valley girl, who was reported missing by her grandmother on June 13, was found on base two weeks later. Rosario was arrested the following day.

At an Article 32 hearing held last year – the equivalent of a preliminary hearing in civilian court – defense attorneys for Rosario argued he believed the girl was in her early 20s.

Military.com reported that Rosario and the girl claimed to investigators that they met on the dating app Tinder. The girl used a fake name and claimed to be 22 years old on the app, Military.com reported, and the
Marine admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

