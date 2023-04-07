San Marcos celebrates 31st annual Spring Fling

SAN MARCOS — Thousands of residents took to Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos on Sunday to reign in the start of the spring season with delicious food, shopping and live music at the city’s 31st annual Spring Fling & Street Fair.

The annual event organized by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce featured over 200 vendor booths as well as two performance stages, a beer garden, food trucks, and a kid zone. This year’s street fair drew thousands throughout the day.

Shoppers had the chance to peruse all kinds of handmade and retail goods, from all-denim accessories and hot sauce to pet goods and handmade jewelry.

Samira Sadeghlou, owner of San Marcos plant business PlanterSam, said the Spring Fling and other local markets allow vendors to connect with more customers and grow their business, especially following the pandemic.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Sadeghlou said. “For the past two and a half years since we opened, we’ve been a big part of all the events.”

Food trucks spun cotton candy, created colorful snow cones and plated delicious tacos for attendees. Nearby, kids with vibrant face paint enjoyed a bouncy house and bungee trampolines in the kid zone.

At the two entertainment stages, those wandering down Via Vera Cruz enjoyed live music and performances from local and regional artists and groups, including Surf Kings, Jungle Poppins and Jukebox Junkies.

