Leucadia Cyclery finds new permanent home on Coast Highway

ENCINITAS — A beloved 50-year-old locally owned bike shop has found a permanent home along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

Owner Jeff Schade took over Leucadia Cyclery in November with one mission: to retain the shop’s local charm, ensure riders’ safety, and renew the store’s community commitment. After the store lost its iconic location along the railroad tracks on Vulcan Avenue, Schade arranged a temporary spot at Griff Electric Bikes.

Now, Schade has secured a permanent home for the shop at 1560 North Coast Highway 101 in the heart of Leucadia. The shop, situated between the Leucadian Bar and Leucadia Donut Shoppe, aims to preserve its legacy of providing top-quality bike services in a friendly atmosphere while also building a stronger presence in the community.

The new location features a showroom, rentals (cruisers, mountain and e-bikes), full-service repairs for bicycles and e-bikes, and high-quality bikes for riders of all ages and skill levels. Leucadia Cyclery also offers mobile bike repairs, where highly experienced bike techs fix rides at the customer’s location.

Schade said the repair shop also fixes strollers, wagons, and scooters, embracing the motto, “If it rolls, we can fix it.”

Leucadia Cyclery, the “oldest bicycle shop in North County,” is at 1560 North Coast Highway, Encinitas, CA 92024. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are seven parking spaces for customers behind the storefront. For more information, call or text 760-436-2786 or email [email protected].