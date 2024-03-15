Leucadia Cyclery finds new home on Coast Highway 101

ENCINITAS — Leucadia Cyclery, a 50-year-old locally owned bike shop, has found a new home along Coast Highway 101.

The store’s new owner, Jeff Schade, acquired the cycle shop in November with the intention of growing the business at its longtime location on Vulcan Avenue, a site familiar to locals since the 1970s, but to no avail.

While the iconic store’s longtime space at 823 Vulcan Avenue was lost, Schade quickly found a destination for the retail bike shop and service center west of the railroad tracks at Griff Electric Bikes at 1900 N. Coast Highway 101, just south of La Costa Avenue.

“Following months of negotiations and unreasonable demands to stay at the Vulcan location, a new lease agreement has been signed, ensuring the iconic shop will continue to serve the cycling community for years to come,” said Schade, who expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support throughout the lease ordeal. “The new space is ideal for service and proper maintenance and will soon have space for new and pre-owned rides of all styles.”

Schade has emphasized his commitment to preserving the shop’s legacy, serving the cycling community with passion and dedication, and welcoming customers of all ages and riding levels.

“As the chapter of uncertainty closes, a new chapter of stability and growth begins for Leucadia Cyclery,” Schade said. “The community can rejoice in knowing that this iconic shop will continue to be a cornerstone of the local cycling scene, thanks to the resilience and determination of its new owner and GM and the unwavering support of its loyal patrons.”

Leucadia Cyclery at 1900 N. Coast Highway 101 is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call or text 760-436-2786 or email [email protected] for more information.