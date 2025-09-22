Letters: Did Oceanside leaders forget 9/11 anniversary?

Americans nationwide recently held memorials and remembrance ceremonies to honor the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 — the day terror struck America’s homeland.

It’s been 24 years since the tragic day, which many consider to be one of the darkest in U.S. history, just like the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Ask anyone where they were when planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, and they can tell you exactly where they were. The world was shaken.

For over two decades, the Global War on Terror was launched and fought. It was a day when politicians, influencers, and multitudes of others promised they would never forget. Well, at least we thought.

This year, millions of Americans posted social media photos and comments on Sept. 11, sharing stories from that infamous day. In Oceanside, however, some notable people seemed not to recognize its anniversary. Mayor Esther Sanchez and Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce didn’t take the effort to post on their social media accounts.

More shocking was that the city’s official social media page decided to simply “share” the Oceanside Fire Department’s post. Moreover, at the two City Council meetings in September, there was no official mayoral proclamation.

Oceanside Unified School District, the city’s largest enterprise, also failed to acknowledge 9/11 on its website or social media. Superintendent Dr. Julie Vitale and all five board trustees were mum about remembering the terror attack. Similarly, no proclamation was mentioned at the monthly board meeting, just as with the City Council.

Another influential organization in Oceanside, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, led by Max Diposti, was quiet on social media and its website.

Why is this a big deal? Why am I writing this?

Because the lives lost on 9/11 and the wars fought matter, and if the government ignores this, then the terrorists have won the ideological battle.

A social media post is more than just “a post” — it’s a statement to honor the empty seat at the dinner table, the widow, the child who will never hug mom or dad again. Additionally, there are tens of thousands of disabled veterans and forever-injured civilians who suffer directly and indirectly from 9/11.

The leaders of a city, the school district brass, and other influential figures are an indication of the city’s priorities. With its proximity to Camp Pendleton, Oceanside has been directly impacted by the terror attacks by housing hundreds of thousands of troops over the decades.

Oceanside’s leadership has proven that the city can observe days of importance, such as Independence Day. If they can accomplish all that, why couldn’t they simply recognize 9/11 on internet platforms? Their error seems somewhat intentional because what is displayed on the outside comes from the inside or the heart.

To prove this, the mayor was a no-show at Oceanside’s Fire Department remembrance ceremony.

Sanchez and Joyce need to take the lead for the city. The superintendent of Oceanside schools, Dr. Julie Vitale, along with the board of trustees, should set an example for the students. Max Diposti’s Resource Center failed to honor the military-connected members of his community who fought in the wars. And all places of such influence should usher remembrance, because 9/11 affected all social communities. And to be fair, some churches were quiet too.

Strategies such as social media posts, ceremonies, and proclamations are simple ways to communicate a sense of togetherness to citizens. That we are one nation under God and that we will stand united against evil forces that will come upon our shores. The Bible states there’s no greater love than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s family and friends. We must never forget the lives lost.

Brad Tobias is a proud Oceanside husband, father, patriot, constitutionalist, advocate for government accountability, and founder of Remnant on Duty Ministries.