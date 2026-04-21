Letters: Column overlooks root cause of potential energy crisis

Dear Editor:

The column by Garvin Walsh, “How Sacramento Built an Energy Crisis,” is remiss in failing to point out the single reason California may face an energy crisis.

We have a president who started an unnecessary war to divert attention from evidence of wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Deflecting blame onto California environmental laws only hides what I believe is the real reason we may have a crisis.

Watch the movie “Wag the Dog,” starring Dustin Hoffman. You may find it hard to believe something like this could happen in real life.

Tom Toy

Oceanside