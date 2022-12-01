Letter: Avoid a holiday tragedy

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me.
I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries.
My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.
I always loved the cheer and lights of the holiday season. I would enjoy “December Nights” at Balboa Park in San Diego.
Unfortunately, I would be unable to fully hear the holiday music and people talking well.
Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know.
Planning to take I-5 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk.
Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.
My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.
Happy Holidays.
Lori Martin
Tracy, California