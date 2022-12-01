Letter: Avoid a holiday tragedy

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me.

I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries.

My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the cheer and lights of the holiday season. I would enjoy “December Nights” at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Unfortunately, I would be unable to fully hear the holiday music and people talking well.

Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know.

Planning to take I-5 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk.

Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.

Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California