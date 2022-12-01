The Coast News Group
Letter: Avoid a holiday tragedy

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties.  These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. 

I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries.

My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.  For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the cheer and lights of the holiday season.   I would enjoy “December Nights” at Balboa Park in San Diego. 

Unfortunately, I would be unable to fully hear the holiday music and people talking well. 

Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know.

Planning to take I-5 to attend a holiday gathering?  Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink:  Don’t drive drunk. 

Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.    

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives.  Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023. 

Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California

