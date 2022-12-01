Letter: Is this a democracy or a coup?

Dear Editor,

The returning members of the Encinitas City Council — all three appointed without being elected by the residents — naturally want to appoint the successor to mayor-elect Tony Kranz’s soon-to-be vacant seat rather than allow the residents to choose their council representative.

They and the former mayor cite the estimated $200,000 cost of an election. Horrors!

This from a City Council that overpaid by millions of our dollars for a still-vacant school building eight years ago.

This from a City Council that oversaw a Leucadia Streetscape cost overrun of $30 million and counting. Three appointees is enough.

Is this a democracy or a coup?

Neil Hokanson

Cardiff by the Sea