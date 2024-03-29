The Coast News Group
Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad. Courtesy photo/Legoland
Legoland, Visit Carlsbad among winners at 2024 CBAD Awards

by Erik P. Gabaldon10

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce honored local professionals, movers and shakers this week at the 2024 Carlsbad Business Achievement and Distinction Awards.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 27 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa. It included a luncheon to honor businesses, nonprofits, teachers, administrators, Carlsbad Police, and a dozen long-term chamber members.

Here’s the list of the winners from this week’s event:

Best Place to Work, Large Business: LEGOLAND;

Best Place to Work, Small Business: Visit Carlsbad;

Business of the Year: Apex 365 Workforce Solutions;

Business Professional of the Year: Crystal Lynn Privett;

Community Impact of the Year: Bio-One;

Elementary School Teach of the Year: Jo Ellen Restivo;

High School Teach of the Year: Andie Tanner;

Kind Company of the Year: Shear Karma;

New Business of the Year: Parker & Hart;

Nonprofit of the Year: +BOX;

People’s Choice: Park Hyatt Aviara;

School Administrator of the Year: Jorge Espinoza;

Young Professional of the Year: Samantha Richter.

