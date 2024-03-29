Carlsbad approves traffic safety plan on four residential streets

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council approved a traffic safety plan on March 26 for several residential streets throughout the city, which includes the addition of speed bumps and curb extensions.

Council members voted 4-1 in favor of the plan for Park Drive, Black Rail Road, Plum Tree Road, and Carrillo Way, with construction anticipated to begin in the summer of 2024.

Councilmember Melanie Burkholder recused herself during the voting process.

“Just for the lack of appearance of impropriety, I will be recusing myself because I own property near Park Drive,” Burkholder said.

Two speed bumps will be added on Park Drive between the all-way stops at Monroe and Tamarack Avenue and two on Black Rail Road.

Three speed bumps will be added on Plumtree Road between Hidden Valley Road and Aviara Parkway and four on Carillo Way between Rancho Brasado and Melrose Drive.

In addition, curb extensions will be added on Hidden Valley Road and Coneflower Drive to shorten pedestrian crossings and increase pedestrian visibility.

A mail survey was used to gauge community support for the plan. The survey required a return rate of at least 50% of all surveys mailed and a support rate of at least 67% of all return surveys for the project to move forward to the implementation stage.

Plumtree Road met the minimum neighborhood support with a return rate of 56% and a support rate of 85%.

“I know from just being in and around those areas, personally, that it definitely needs it, and I know that especially with Plumtree Road. I’m just so glad to see this come before us and come full circle,” Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said.

Carlsbad resident Cindy Beauchamp and two neighbors went door-to-door to more than 200 homes to collect surveys.

In 2022, a neighbor of Beauchamp’s was in an accident involving an electric scooter and a vehicle, prompting residents to ask the city for help improving pedestrian safety.

“It’s been two years since we began this journey of calming the traffic on Plumtree Road, and we are looking forward to controlling more traffic with the installation of speed bumps and curb extensions this summer,” Beauchamp said.

In June 2023, Beauchamp was also hit by a drunk driver with six DUI violations who ran a red light, hospitalizing her for two days.

“I’m so glad we’re making improvements around our community. I can’t thank the Carlsbad Police Department and the EMTs who helped me enough. They did what I couldn’t do for myself,” Beauchamp added.

Councilmembers also voted unanimously in favor of tightening security by the recommendation of Police Chief Mickey Williams at this year’s TGIF Concerts in the Park, with metal detector and wand screenings and bag checks.

Nine concerts will be held at the following three locations: Stagecoach Community Park June 21, June 28, July 5 and July 12; Calavera Hills Community Park July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2 and; Alga Norte Community Park Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.