Legoland California opens for ‘Build ‘N Play Days’

CARLSBAD — Legoland California Resort begins its “Build ‘N Play Days” today, allowing families to enjoy some of the park’s outdoor attractions in a socially distanced environment.

The limited-time event, running through May 5, is also allowing the park to bring back hundreds of employees furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will have access to play structures within the park such as Kai’s Spinners and Cole’s Rock Climb, building activities, a scavenger hunt in Miniland U.S.A., live entertainment, character meet-and-greets and shopping at the Big Shop.

Build ‘N Play activities include a Miniland dance party where guests can do the “Lego limbo” and design their own Minifigure on the roof of the model shop. Two building activities are intended to stretch children’s imaginations with separate sanitized brick packs and space for children’s creations to stay on display each weekend.

Legoland was forced to shut down last March, along with other theme parks, which are not allowed to fully reopen until the least-restrictive yellow tier of California’s four-tiered reopening system is reached. San Diego County remains in the most restrictive purple tier.

Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said he is optimistic they’ll be able to reopen in the near future.

“Obviously, we’re waiting on Governor Newsom to give us the green light to fully reopen, but at this moment we are going out into the market and we are advertising quite literally hundreds of jobs that we will need filled as we get ready to reopen,” he told NBC7.

Those interested can apply at legolandjobs.com.

Tickets for Build ‘N Play Days start at $19.99 and can be purchased at https://www.legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/build-n-

play-days/.