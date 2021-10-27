Legal Notices, October 29, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 10th day of November 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004897-2021 (Short-term Rental Fees); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of a resolution establishing fees of $536 for new and renewal Short-term Rental applications. If adopted, the fees will become effective thirty (30) days after the date of adoption of the Resolution imposing the fee. The fees for Short-term Rental Permits shall not exceed the reasonable cost of providing the services for which the fees are charged. The required data which details the amount of cost to provide the services for which the fees are set and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service will be available 10 days prior to the public hearing for public review pursuant to a request made to the City Clerk’s Department by email [email protected]. The fee analysis is also available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the adoption of the resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Short-term Rental application, and other regulatory fees, is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that involves any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines Section 15378(b)(4)) and the resolution commits no fees to any specific project. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Planner IV; 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/29/2021 CN 25975

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2021 AT 5:00 PM PROJECT NAME: Parillo Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004397-2021; LOCATION: 1439 Neptune Avenue (APN: 254-221-03-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing two-story single-family dwelling and detached accessory dwelling unit and construct a new two-story single-family residence with an attached accessory dwelling unit

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-21 "An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limit on Via Cantebria." Based on Engineering and Traffic Survey, the City has determined the reasonable speed limit for Via Cantebria between Garden View Road and Town Center Drive to be 25 mph. Ordinance introduced Oct 20, 2021; adoption consideration Nov 10, 2021.

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-406 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING A LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT CASE NAME: LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM UPDATE CASE NO.: LCPA 15-07/ZC 2020-0002 PASSED AND ADOPTED Oct 19, 2021

AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE LAMPLIGHTER OCEANSIDE MHP Year/Mobilehome: 1971 SALEM Decal Number: LAF4625 Serial Number(s): 4016U 4016X Location: 4660 N. River Rd., Space 60, Oceanside, CA 92057. Sale Date: November 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Total amount due: $5,911.97

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045451-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez Present name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian-Gutierrez Proposed name: Edgar Eduardo Cobian NOTICE OF HEARING: Dec 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

Date: Oct 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19/2021 CN 25976

Section 106 Public Notice American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower from 40' to 58' and increase the ground space at 4705 North River Road, Oceanside, San Diego County, CA 92057. Comments due within 30 days. Re: 22110018

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00044008-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Diane M. Gorchoff Present name: Diane M. Gorchoff Proposed name: Diann R. Gorchoff NOTICE OF HEARING: Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LUZ M. MURRAY Case # 37-2021-00043432-PR-PW-CTL Petitioner: Shelby Tucker Hearing: Dec 22, 2021; 1:30 PM; Dept.: 502. Court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101

SUMMONS (Family Law) CASE # 21FL006626N Petitioner: Carlos Suastegui Respondent: Jessica Pablo-Suastegui Date: 06/30/2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Online Auction: Friday, November 5, 2021, 1:00 pm. www.storagetreasures.com. Storage: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Unit: Blanca Hernandez Unit D125

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043978-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Katie Lynn Weiler Present name: Katie Lynn Weiler Proposed name: Katie Lynn Taylor-Weiler NOTICE OF HEARING: Dec 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. N-25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Jerry Savin vs RESPONDENT: Rebecca Savin REQUEST FOR ORDER: Appointment of Elisor to Sign QDRO. CASE #: D474052 HEARING: December 16, 2021, 9:00 AM, Dept: 702, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043679-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Ryan Ashley Sweat Present name: Ryan Ashley Sweat Proposed name: Ryan Ashley Wood NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043582-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Intila Ava Jabbo Present name: Intila Ava Jabbo Proposed name: Ava Indira Jabbo NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 30, Superior Court, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT PATRICK JENNINGS Case# 37-2021-00037641-PR-LA-CTL Petitioner: Shannon Borja Hearing: Nov 17, 2021; 1:30 PM; Dept.: 502. Court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00043027-CU-PT-NC Petitioners: Faith Rodriguez, Reuben Michael Miller, on behalf of minor child Present name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller-Rodriguez Proposed name: Noah Michael-Moses Miller NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041721-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Gail Quirk Present name: Gail Quirk Proposed name: Gayle Quirk NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040119-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Diana Lynn Wells Present name: Diana Lynn Wells Proposed name: Diana Lynn Wells-O'Connell NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BEATRICE PHILLIPS Case # 37-2021-00042331-PR-PW-CTL Petitioner: Gabriel E. Glover Hearing: Jan. 11, 2022; 11:00 AM; Dept.: 504. Court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101

PUBLIC NOTICE SUMMONS CASE NO: 37-2019-00056768-CU-OR-CTL PLAINTIFF: THE MONEY SOURCE INC. DEFENDANT: Juan M. Gamez-Alzate SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 West Broadway San Diego, CA 92101

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00042376-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Debrah Ann Yorke Present name: Debrah Ann Yorke Proposed name: Ann Debrah Yorke NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME ASSUMED NAME: Deborah Sue Hargis PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 2021 Gayle Way Carlsbad CA 92008 NAMEHODLERS: Hargis, Deborah Sue; Hargis, Fay Ann; Erickson, Sherry Lee DATE FILED: 09/17/2021

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Holly Trainer vs RESPONDENT: David T. Nakano REQUEST FOR ORDER: Date of separation determination, establish child support arrears, division of retirement benefits CASE #: DN 110054 HEARING: December 8, 2021, 9:00 AM, Dept: 15, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041020-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Isa Love Present name: Isa Love Proposed name: Isa Love Dragon NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041673-CU-PT-NC Petitioner: Jenine Stallard Present names: Everley Vale Che Rivera; Aria Elodie Rivera Proposed names: Everey Vale Che Stallard; Aria Elodie Stallard NOTICE OF HEARING: Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Dept. 25, Superior Court, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021979 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 Name: Soul Connect Transformations. Registrant: Jill Kristine Thomas, 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. Business type: Individual.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023747 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 Name: Wes Art. Registrant: Wesley Norman, 554 Forrest Bluff, Encinitas CA 92024. Business type: Individual.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022843 Filed: Oct 11, 2021 Name: Kalanuvo. Registrant: Arun Kumar Ramachandran, 10980 Caminito Acrada, San Diego CA 92131. Business type: Individual.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9024043 Filed: Oct 25, 2021 Name: Onelink Financial Services. Registrant: Mario Reina, 6988 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. Business type: Individual.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023102 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 Names: Onyx Physical Therapy and Wellness; Onyx PT and Wellness. Registrants: Jacqualynn Gordon; Joanna Rochelle, 1080 Normandy Hill Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. Business type: General Partnership.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023711 Filed: Oct 21, 2021 Names: SHFT Auto Care; SHIFT Auto Care. Registrant: Mazlen and Associates Inc., 750 Breeze Hill #105, Vista CA 92081. Business type: Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023068 Filed: Oct 13, 2021 Name: Data West Co. Registrant: International Computer Products Inc., 4089 Oceanside Blvd. #C, Oceanside CA 92056. Business type: Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021702 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 Name: Rush Cycle Encinitas. Registrant: Attebery Fitness, 339 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. Business type: Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9023158 Filed: Oct 14, 2021 Name: Chaney Electric. Registrant: Chaney Electric, 3671 Campus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Business type: Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022737 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 Names: The Masters Turf; Go Turf Direct.Com. Registrant: The Masters Turf, 4835 Northerly St., Oceanside CA 92056. Business type: Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022492 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 Names: Gilman Village; Gilman Village Apartments; Gilman Village Townhomes. Registrant: Rebecca S Robinson Wood, Trustee of Robinson-Wood Revocable Trust. Business type: Trust.

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022331 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 Names: Pholo Design Co.; Pholo

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021520 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Mobile Screen; B. Vista Mobile Screen Service. Located at: 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Mobile Screen LLC, 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Herrera, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021519 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Tim’s Handyman Service. Located at: 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Juszczak, 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim Juszczak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021766 Filed: Sep 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Nopalito Chips & Salsa; B. El Nopalito Market & Restaurant. Located at: 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. El Nopalito Inc., 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1983 S/Adriana Garcia, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020937 Filed: Sep 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guardian Angels; B. Guardian Angels for Children. Located at: 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guardian Angels, 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Daniel Deason, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022310 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soiar. Located at: 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. F & Co., Inc., 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2008 S/Pascal Ferrari, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021973 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Pineapple Company. Located at: 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deena J Whennen, 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Deena J Whennen, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021691 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Academy. Located at: 559 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Woof Holdings Inc., 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Pamela Chandler, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021440 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Vacay. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North Coast Vacation Properties LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Julie Ann Leposky, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022428 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Learn to RIP Surf Lessons. Located at: 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LTRSURF, LLC, 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jennifer Daniels, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022729 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arianna’s Garden. Located at: 383 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Arianna Marie Chillak, 383 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2021 S/Arianna Marie Chillak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021870 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetWorksVB. Located at: 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benecke Creative Team, 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Larry G Benecke, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022489 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cat Crafts; B. Mama Cat Soaps. Located at: 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maureen A Thomas, 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2021 S/Maureen A Thomas, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022549 Filed: Oct 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Compounding Pharmacy. Located at: 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Pharmacy Rx LLC, 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dieter Steinmetz, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021713 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ryconn Property Management. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryconn Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2012 S/Douglas C Heumann, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021019 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Collective Real Estate. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1063 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Miller Investments, 1063 San Julian Dr., San Maros CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2021 S/Kelli Miller, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021840 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THE TAPROOM; B. SD TAPROOM. Located at: 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tap Room Enterprises Inc., 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2006 S/Kevin Conover, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022398 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faridh Garrido, 975 Laguna Dr. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Faridh Garrido, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021717 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibin’ Company. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021237 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Session. Located at: 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Yasuo Walsh, 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2020 S/Alec Walsh, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022350 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bookie The Producer. Located at: 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Louis Zachary, 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Christopher Louis Zachary, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022032 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SCI DATA. Located at: 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2021 S/Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021447 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophetic Heart Healing. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Heart Healing Network LLC, 1419 De La Vina St. #B, Santa Barbara CA 93101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2020 S/Elise Tarango, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020769 Filed: Sep 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Suzuki School of Music; B. San Diego Suzuki School. Located at: 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Marguerite Isajoy Jayasimha, 6160 Sagebrush Bend Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021600 Filed: Sep 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equine Healthspan Therapies. Located at: 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Equine Healthspan Therapies LLC, 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Risa Daniels, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017448 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions Inc. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 11253, Palm Desert CA 92255. Registrant Information: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2018 S/Roxi K Bardwell, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021396 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MadBeans Clothing. Located at: 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Melissa Cameron, 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Melissa Cameron, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25875