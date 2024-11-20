Legal Notices, November 22, 2024

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT General Asphalt removal and repair services Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on December 23, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work General Asphalt/Concrete removal and repair services ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $418,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024, 12/06/2024 CN 29772

CITY OF ENCINIITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (12/13 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed November 28 & 29, 2024, in observance of Thanksgiving. NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Raul’s Shack; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007142-2024, DR-007145-2024, CDPNF-007144-2024; FILING DATE: April 15, 2024; APPLICANT: 476-490 South Coast Highway, LLC; LOCATION: 490 S Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-084-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A design review modification and coastal development permit for an addition of an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Downtown Specific Plan Commerical Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) Zone, Coastal Zone, and Special Study overlay zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e) (Existing Facilities) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structure before the addition. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Schuster Residence Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007354-2024; FILING DATE: June 26, 2024; APPLICANT: Schuster Family Trust; LOCATION: 1074 Crest Drive (APN: 259-260-49); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new 1,200-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on both items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/22/2024 CN 29771

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 5th day of December 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: San Elijo Residences; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006424-2023, DR 006425-2023, CDP 006426-2023; FILING DATE: August 7, 2023; APPLICANT: Lisa V. Uhrhammer authorized representative of CONSTANDE FRANCES V LIVING TRUST 06-08-92; LOCATION: San Elijo Avenue, (APN: 260-621-04); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a design review (DR), and coastal development permit (CDP) for the construction of two single-family dwellings and two accessory dwelling units. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R11) zone, and Coastal Zone and Special Study overlays; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines Section 15332 (Infill Development Projects), Class 32 which exempts projects consistent with the applicable general plan designation, all applicable policies, and all applicable zoning designations and regulations; development that occurs within city limits on a project site no more than five acres surrounded by urban uses; the site has no value, as habitat for endangered, rare or threatened species; does not result in significant effects related to vehicle miles traveled, noise, air quality or water quality; and is adequately served by all required utilities and public services. The project site meets these criteria. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: 659 and 679 Camino El Dorado Lot Line Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006770-2023; BADJ-006772-2023; and CDPNF-006771-2023;; FILING DATE: December 4, 2023; APPLICANT: Gene Aschbrenner; LOCATION: 659 Camino El Dorado (APN: 258-141-09) and 679 Camino El Dorado (APNs: 258-141-10 and 258-141-11); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a boundary adjustment (BADJ) and coastal development permit (CDP) to adjust shared lot lines between two existing legal parcels; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305(a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as minor lot line adjustments; STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/22/2024 CN 29770

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Every other Friday (11/15, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and closed November 28 & 29, 2024, in observance of Thanksgiving. NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Central Montessori School expansion ; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-006573-2023; USE-006575-2023; CDPNF-006574-2023 FILING DATE: October 3, 2023; APPLICANT: Terry Strom; LOCATION: 286 N El Camino Real (APN 259-121-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A minor use permit modification and coastal development permit to expand an existing Central Montessori School into two adjacent suites; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the General Commercial (GC) zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, leasing, licensing, or minor alternation of existing structures and facilities. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines exists and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/22/2024 CN 29769

City of Encinitas Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report PROJECT TITLE: Olivenhain Estates Residential PROJECT APPLICANT: Andrew Keen Trustee of Olivenhain Estates Trust PROJECT LOCATION: 105 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, California, 92024; County Assessor Parcel Nos. 259-221-57 PROJECT CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004190-2020, SUB-004194-2020, DR-004191-2020, CPP-003928-2020 Acting as a lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of Encinitas, Development Services Department, is issuing this Notice of Preparation (NOP) of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Olivenhain Estates Residential project. A Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will be prepared to evaluate the potential environmental effects of the proposed project. The EIR will identify any potential significant impacts, propose feasible mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate potentially significant environmental impacts, and discuss feasible alternatives to the project that may accomplish basic project objectives while lessening or eliminating any of the project’s significant impacts. It is anticipated that the EIR will focus on the following environmental issue areas: aesthetics, biological resources, cultural resources (archaeology); geology and soils (paleontological resources), hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology/water quality, noise, public services, transportation/traffic, and tribal cultural resources. All other topics identified in Appendix G to the CEQA Guidelines would be addressed in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15128. Other required sections of CEQA will be addressed including cumulative impacts and project alternatives. For purposes of this notice, the City of Encinitas is soliciting the views of public agencies and other interested parties regarding the scope and content of the Draft EIR for the project. Comments on the Notice of Preparation document must be sent no later than December 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to Christina Bustamante, Senior Planner, Development Services Department, via mail at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or via e-mail to [email protected]. Comments should reference the project name and case numbers. Project Description The project proposes the subdivision of a single lot into 16 lots using State Density Bonus Law; the construction of 14 single-family residential dwelling units (13 market-rate units and one (1) “very low” affordable housing unit); as well as the construction of a private road (Lot A), an open space (Lot B), cut and fill grading thresholds exceeded, retaining walls exceeding six feet in height, and associated utility, drainage, stormwater, landscaping and roadway improvements (Project or proposed Project). The Project also includes construction of a portion of Trail Segment 82 along the Rancho Santa Fe Road project frontage. The project requests waivers as permitted under the State’s Density Bonus Law. Waiver requests allow projects to waive certain development standards that would physically preclude the construction of the project at the proposed density. The approximately 4.75-acre site is located at 105 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, California and is bounded to the north by single-family residences, to the south by professional offices, to the east by Peppertree Lane and to the west by Rancho Santa Fe Road (refer to Figure 1, Project Location). The Project site is composed of a single parcel; County of San Diego Assessor Parcel Number (APN 259-221-57) and is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR2) General Plan Land Use Designation and the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone. These land use and zoning designations are intended to support single-family residential uses. The Project site is not located within the Coastal Overlay Zone. City approval of density bonus, tentative map, and design review permit will be required to allow for project development. Additional information regarding the project, including project plans, may be viewed on the City’s website at: https://portal.encinitasca.gov/CustomerSelfService#/plan/6b0a420c-26e7-4b6d-8b0b-799440f9a40b?tab=attachments. A copy of this notice may be reviewed on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices.” For additional information, please contact Christina Bustamante, at 760-943‑2207 or by email at [email protected]. 11/22/2024 CN 29768

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 4th day of December 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Piraeus Point Residential; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007530-2024, SUB-007538-2024, DR-007537-2024, CDP-007539-2024; FILING DATE: September 3, 2024; APPLICANT: Lennar Homes of California, LLC.; LOCATION: Northeast corner of Piraeus Street and Plato Place; (APNs) 254-144-01 and 216-110-35; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a revision to a previously approved (Resolution Nos. PC 2023-08 and CC-2023-72) density bonus, condominium subdivision, design review permit, and coastal development permit (CASE NOS. MULTI-005158-2022, DR-005160-2022, SUB-005159-2022, & CDP-005161-2022), including a reduction of the number of units from 149 to 134 townhome units (120 market rate and 14 affordable units), an increase in open space conservation easement area, and changes to retaining wall heights; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is zoned RR2 (Rural Residential; 1.01-2.0 du/ac) with a Residential 30 Overlay (R30 OL) zone and is located within the Coastal Zone, Scenic Visual Corridor, Special Study, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, an Addendum to the certified Environmental Impact Report has been prepared for the subject project. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Danna, Senior Planner, 760-633-2692, [email protected] The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 11/22/2024 CN 29767

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Administrator of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Planning Division offices at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P24-0307 – 10th Inning Ventures – Maxime Ouellette A request for a Minor Use Permit to establish and operate a new commercial indoor recreational facility for athletic training and research within an existing 4,103 square foot industrial tenant space located at 1330 Specialty Drive, Suite F. This project has been determined to be exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 – Existing Facilities. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to participate and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding this project should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 11/22/2024 CN 29760

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. 50 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING AND REPLACING TITLE 1 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT CODE On July 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Municipal Water District (“District”) adopted Ordinance No. 49, codifying, restating and amending Ordinances No. 1 to No. 48, except for those ordinances previously repealed into a comprehensive code (“Code”). Ordinance No. 49 became effective on Aug. 15, 2024. Proposed Ordinance No. 50 amends Title 1 of the District Code, so that it is consistent with the District’s organizational structure and practices. The following is a summary of the proposed amendments to Title 1 of the Code. Chapter 1.04 – Code Adoption The proposed ordinance adds the following provisions related to the codification, structure, and legal authority of the Code: 1.04.010 Recodification and adoption. 1.04.020 Title-Citation-Reference. 1.04.030 Reference to amendments. 1.04.040 Codification authority. 1.04.050 Title, chapter and section headings. 1.04.060 References to ordinances. 1.04.070 Effect of code on past actions and obligations. 1.04.080 Effective Date 1.04.090 Severability. 1.04.100 Limitation on liability. 1.04.110 Continuation of existing law. 1.04.120 Effect of recodification. Chapter 1.08 – Administration and Personnel Revisions to the Chapter 1.08 are proposed so that the Code aligns with the current organizational structure and practices of the District and incorporates provisions previously adopted by District Resolution. This Chapter contains the following sections: 1.08.010 Jurisdiction. 1.08.020 Board of Directors. 1.08.030 Officers designated — Duties. 1.08.040 Conflicts of interest. 1.08.050 Meetings. 1.08.060 Personnel. Chapter 1.12 – Territory This chapter is being repealed because the territorial boundaries of the District do not need to be in the District Code because the territorial boundaries are set and may only be adjusted by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). Chapter 1.16 – Finance This chapter is being expanded from emergency purchasing only to include additional finance provisions. The amended chapter will include the following sections: 1.16.010 Accounting. 1.16.020 Cash management. 1.16.030 Purchasing. 1.16.040 Emergency purchasing. 1.16.050 Claims for damages. 1.16.060 Refunds. 1.15.070 Delegation of authority to accept donations. Chapter 1.20 – Enforcement The proposed amendments to Section 1.20.010 allow Carlsbad Municipal Water District to utilize the enforcement provisions of the Carlsbad Municipal Code contained in Chapters 1.08 and 1.10. No revisions are proposed for Sections 1.20.020 and 1.20.030 which incorporate by reference Chapters 1.16 and 19.04 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. 1.20.010 Penalty for violation of District ordinances. 1.20.020 Time limits for judicial review. 1.20.030 Environmental protection procedures. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the Secretary, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of November, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Luna. NOES: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Nov. 22, 2024 City of Carlsbad | City Council 11/22/2024 CN 29745

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Encinitas and Cardiff Waterline Looping Project Project No. CW25H Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on December 13, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes modifying the Districts potable system by installing new pipelines to improve the maintainability and operational function. Installation of approximately 353 LF of 8″ PVC pipe along Belleview Ave. and 630 LF of 8 PVC pipe along Norfolk Dr. and Cambridge Ave. including 2-inch blow-offs valves, 2-inch manual air release valve, RWGVs, fire hydrant assembly, 1-inch water services, the reconnection of water services and other related improvements; and all associated work as indicated in the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $840,000.00 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of prospective bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024, 12/06/2024 CN 29730

CITY OF VISTA – PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that, the Finance Department of the City of Vista, County of San Diego, State of California, declares that outstanding vendor and payroll checks have been held by the City of Vista and remain unclaimed hereafter indicated for a period of over three (3) years and will become the property of the City of Vista on the 6th day of January, 2025, a date not less than forty-five (45) days or more than (60) days after the first publication of this Notice. The full listing of outstanding checks can be found on the City of Vista website and any party of interest may, prior to the date designated herein above, file a claim with the City’s Finance Department. The Unclaimed Money Claim Form can be obtained from the City’s website at https://www.vista.gov/departments/finance. Proof of identity such as a copy of a driver’s license, social security card or birth certificate must be required before funds are released. Please contact the City of Vista, Finance Department via email at [email protected] with any questions. This notice and its contents are in accordance with California Government Code Sections 50050 et seq. Kathy Valdez, City Clerk 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024 CN 29729

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, to consider a Site Development Plan to demolish an existing medical office building and construct a 10,671-square-foot, two story, 34-foot-tall, 3-tenant medical office building with private balconies, a 395-square-foot common egress balcony on the second floor and a one-story, 2,803-square-foot enclosed parking garage consisting of four parking spaces and two lift spaces (two parking spaces per lift) for a total of 8 spaces on a 0.16-acre property located at 2879 Hope Avenue in the northwest quadrant of the City, the Village & Barrio Master Plan, and Local Facilities Management Zone 1. Lot 26 of Schell and Sites Addition to Carlsbad, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 2145, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 20, 1929. Whereas, on Oct. 16, 2024, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5/2 (Lafferty, Kamenjarin – No) to recommend the City Council approve a Site Development Plan to demolish an existing medical office building and construct a 10,671-square-foot, two story, 34-foot-tall, 3-tenant medical office building with private balconies, a 395-square-foot common egress balcony on the second floor and a one-story, 2,803-square-foot enclosed parking garage consisting of four parking spaces and two lift spaces (two parking spaces per lift) for a total of 8 spaces on a 0.16-acre property located at 2879 Hope Avenue in the northwest quadrant of the City, the Village & Barrio Master Plan, and Local Facilities Management Zone 1. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Nov. 27, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Yzaguirre in the Planning Division at (442) 339 -2634 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge the Site Development Plan in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: SDP 2023-0025 CASE NAME: GRAND HOPE MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING PUBLISH: NOV. 22, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 11/22/2024 CN 29728

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, to review the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Financial Information Report on Capital Project Funds and Special Taxes prepared pursuant to California Government Code Sections 50075.3, 66001 and 66006. This report, which can be accessed at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/financial-reports, and includes the status of certain development fees and special taxes. At the public meeting, the City Council will also be asked to consider and make findings regarding the purpose of the development fees, the relationship between the fees and their purpose, the sources and amounts of funding anticipated for the completion of incomplete projects, and the approximate dates on which the anticipated funding is expected to be received. The information related to these findings may be found in the city’s fiscal year 2024-25 Capital Improvement Program as adopted by City Council on June 18, 2024, which can be accessed here: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/18473/638618241787530000 Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available by Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. If you have any questions, please contact Zach Korach in the Finance Department at (442) 339-2414 or [email protected]. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge this Annual Monitoring Report or the City Council’s actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public meeting described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public meeting. PUBLISH: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 11/22/2024 CN 29727

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING (Planning Commission) The Planning Commission of the City of San Marcos will hold the following public hearing in the City Council Chambers located at San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, December 2, 2024. Project No: SDP24-0006 Applicant: Lennar Homes of California Request: A Site Development Plan (SDP24-0006), Tentative Subdivision Map (TSM24-0002), and Conditional Use Permit (CUP24-0002) to redevelop a 2.8-acre site within the Mixed-Use 1 (MU-1) Zone at 1100 W. San Marcos Boulevard. The project proposes the removal of an existing 14,600-square-foot abandoned building, along with associated parking and landscaping facilities, to allow for a new mixed-use development. This development will include 71 residential units, 2,996 square-feet of commercial space, a 3,063 square-foot private indoor recreation amenity, private open space, and onsite parking facilities. SDP24-0006 authorizes the project’s development, TSM24-0002 permits street dedication and the formation of up to 71 residential and 10 condominium units, and CUP24-0002 allows for up to 34% of the provided on-site parking to consist of tandem spaces within private garages. Environmental Determination: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City of San Marcos did find the project Categorically Exempt (EX24-022) pursuant to Section 15332, Class 32, of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), in that the project is consistent with the Mixed-Use 1 General Plan designation and policies as well as the Mixed-Use 1 (MU-1) zoning designation and regulations. The project occurs within city limits on a site of no more than five acres substantially surrounded by urban areas. The project site has no value as habitat for endangered, rare or threatened species. The project would not result in any significant effects relating to traffic, noise, air quality, or water quality. The site can be adequately served by all required utilities and public services. Location of Property: 1100 W. San Marcos Blvd., more particularly described as: PARCEL A: THE EASTERLY 200 FEET OF LOT 2 IN BLOCK 77 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 21, 1895, EXEPTING THREFROM, THE NORTHERLY 50 FEET. PARCEL B: A PERPETUAL NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICULAR TRAFFIC OVER AND ACROSS THE NORTHERLY 50 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 200 FEET OF LOT 2 IN BLOCK 77 OF RANCHO LOST VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 21, 1895. SAID EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF PARCEL A ABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL C: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR WATER AND SEWER, UPON THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS CONTAINED IN THAT CERTAIN “EASEMENT AGREEMENT” RECORDED AUGUST 10, 2021 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2021-0569362 IN, ON, OVER AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF PARCEL 2 OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO PARCEL MAP THEREOF NO. 17325, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON FEBRUARY 28, 1994 BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 2; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEROF, SOUTH 17°00’34” EAST, (RECORD (N 17°00’22” W) 20.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID WESTERLY LINE, NORTH 72°59’26” EAST, 20.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 17°00’34” EAST, 49.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 72°59’26” WEST, 20.00 FEET TO SAID WESTERLY LINE; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE, NORTH 17’00’34” WEST, 49.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Assessor’s Parcel No.: 219-200-47-00. Further information about this notice can be obtained from Sean del Solar, Senior Planner, by calling 760-744-1050 extension 3223, or via email [email protected]. Notice: Any interested person may appeal the decision of the Planning Commission to the City Council provided the appeal fee is paid ($20 for residents; $1,155 for non-residents) and a written appeal is submitted to the Planning Division Secretary with ten (10) calendar days of the date of the decision (due no later than 5:30 pm on December 12, 2024). The written appeal should specify the reasons for the appeal and the grounds upon which the appeal is based. The City Council will then consider the filed appeal/s at a later public hearing. The Planning Division can be contacted at (760) 744-1050, extension 3233 or via email [email protected]. The City of San Marcos is committed to making its programs, services and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities. If you require accommodation to participate in this public hearing or any other City program, service, or activity, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069, or call (760) 744-1050, extension 3186. Phil Scollick, City Clerk, City of San Marcos. PD: 11/22/2024. 11/22/2024 CN 29744

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, the 2nd day of December, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Encroachment Permit EP24-115. A request to permit the retention of existing fencing and drainage improvements within the public right-of-way at 1737 Grand Avenue. (Applicant: Kohn) APN #: 299-220-58-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by partic-ipating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]s. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Nestor Machado, Email: [email protected]. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. /s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk Date: November 14, 2024 11/22/2024 CN 29741

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 24-00236-2FNT Loan No: Nueva Vista 2018 APN 180-164-31 and 180-164-32 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A SHORT FORM DEED OF TRUST AND ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED NOVEMBER 19, 2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Short Form Deed of Trust and Assignment of Rents recorded on November 29, 2018, as Instrument No. 2018-0492186 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: Nueva Vista 2018 LLC, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of Wenqiang Bian, Trustee of the Bian Liao Living Trust Dated May 7, 2010, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: PARCELS AAND B OF PARCEL MAP 19155, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 11, 2003. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 1.866.684.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.serviceiinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-00236-2FNT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: No common designation. Directions may be obtained pursuant to a written request submitted to Wenqiang Bian, Trustee, 1968 S. Coast Hwy #5828, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 within 10 days from the first publication date of the notice. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $3,519,746.20 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: November 15, 2024 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 24-00236-2FNT 5170 Golden Foothill Parkway, Suite 130 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1.866.684.2727 A-4829178 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024, 12/06/2024 CN 29758

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 24-20164-SP-CA Title No. 240305813-CA-VOI A.P.N. 121-322-10-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/27/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT’ A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Emanuel Herrera Perez and Karla M Avalos husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 09/29/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0684979 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 12/30/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $726,205.42 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 504 Burma Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 121-322-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 24-20164-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-20164-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. * Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 11/13/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4828880 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024, 12/06/2024 CN 29739

BATCH: HELM-37 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by TAMARACK BEACH VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/5/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108754 083236 1083236 ALL SEASON 204-124-08-36 JANICE M. YACONIELLO A SINGLE WOMAN AND SANDRA E. AMBROSI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108756 313238 1313238 ALL SEASON 204-124-31-38 ROBERT DENIS JR. AND LINDA ANN DENIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108757 392132 1392132 SELECT SEASON 204-124-39-32 FRANCES FERRARO SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF THE FERRARO FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 4 1989 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4290.20 108762 433213 1433213 ALL SEASON 204-124-43-13 RICHARD MANLEY & JOAN P. MANLEY HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $3226.80 108763 033246 1033246 ALL SEASON 204-124-03-46 OTTO L. MERKET AND ARETTA MERKET HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $3216.20 108764 422134 1422134 SELECT SEASON 204-124-42-34 GAYLA D. MEYER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108765 363214 1363214 ALL SEASON 204-124-36-14 DONALD J MYERS AND DIANA K. MYERS TRUSTEES OF THE MYERS FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 14 2012 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108766 303251 1303251 ALL SEASON 204-124-30-51 DONALD J MYERS AND DIANA K. MYERS TRUSTEES OF THE MYERS FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 28 2013 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108767 053218 1053218 ALL SEASON 204-124-05-18 DONALD J MYERS AND DIANA K. MYERS TRUSTEES OF THE MYERS FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 14 2012 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108768 113212 1113212 ALL SEASON 204-124-11-12 DONALD J MYERS AND DIANA K. MYERS TRUSTEES OF THE MYERS FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 14 2012 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108769 013243 1013243 ALL SEASON 204-124-01-43 MARCO J. ORLANDO AND ROSEMARY E. ORLANDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108770 343223 1343223 ALL SEASON 204-124-34-23 C. STEPHEN PEARSON AND LORNA L. PEARSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108771 143141 1143141 ALL SEASON 204-124-14-41 FRANK EDWARD REINA AND NANCY LEE REINA AND SHERI LYNNE BEST AS TRUSTEES OF THE FRANK & NANCY REINA 2005 TRUST 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4290.20 108773 113206 1113206 ALL SEASON 204-124-11-06 THOMAS T. SHIRATSUKI AND RAE H. SHIRATSUKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108774 363250 1363250 ALL SEASON 204-124-36-50 DENNIS W. SHORT AND LINDA K. SHORT AS TRUSTEES OF THE SHORT TRUST DATED MARCH 8 2002 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 108775 263112 1263112 ALL SEASON 204-124-26-12 CHARLES PENNYPACKER SMITH JR. TTEE OF THE CHARLES PENNYPACKER SMITH R. REVOCABLE TRUST U/A DTD 7/1/95 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $1840.00 108776 303241 1303241 ALL SEASON 204-124-30-41 MASAO TAKESHITA AND AIKO TAKESHITA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/26/2024 6/13/2024 2024-0149358 7/16/2024 2024-0180467 $4891.90 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3200 CARLSBAD BLVD., CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELM MANAGEMENT CO. AT 619-589-6222 EXT 121 Date: 11/6/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 11/15/2024, 11/22/2024, 11/29/2024 CN 29716

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-24-994067-NJ Order No.: FIN-24006918 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Donald A. Cabarle and Jennifer J. Cabarle, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 7/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0527710 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 11/1/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0500400 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/9/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $130,890.54 The purported property address is: 884 ESSENCE AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-720-21-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Lot 37 of Rancho Del Oro Village Vl South, Tract 6.2, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 12657, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on June 27, 1990. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-24-994067-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-24-994067-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION . TS No.: CA-24-994067-NJ IDSPub #0225162 11/15/2024 11/22/2024 11/29/2024 CN 29715

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 24-02307-LC-CA Title No. 240406651-CA-VOI A.P.N. 160-241-18-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/23/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is’’ condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of T rust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Leon Jay Horn, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 09/30/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0385087 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale:: 12/13/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $425,579.32 Street. Address or other common designation of real property: 3621 Vista Campana S #86, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-241-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 24-02307-LC-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.iidscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 24-02307-EC-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think, you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. * Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 11/04/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4828132 11/08/2024, 11/15/2024, 11/22/2024 CN 29706

T.S. No. 116939-CA APN: 162-463-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/29/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 12/16/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/1/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0331310 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LISA JONSSON, A SINGLE WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 413 COMPASS ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $507,883.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 116939-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 116939-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 948424_116939-CA 11/08/2024, 11/15/2024, 11/22/2024 CN 29699

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage at 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 12/11/2024 at 12:00pm. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name Magee, Kathleen Burroughs, Geoffrey Brown, Kaylee Williams, Christina Wendt, Ophelia Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 1501 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054 760-722-8700 11/22/2024 CN 29766

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 24CU005187N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alison Jeanne Malmberg filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alison Jeanne Malmberg change to proposed name: Alison Jeanne Mancini. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 10, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/12/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29764

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 161809P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: VISHANT S. PATEL AND NIRAV R. MANKAD 3809 PLAZA DRIVE, STE 110 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Doing business as: SMOKE SHOP AKA OCEANSIDE SMOKE SHOP All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: SAME AS ABOVE The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: ORIGINAL TOBACCO COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 3809 PLAZA DRIVE, STE 110 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, GOODWILL, TRADE NAME, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND INVENTORY and are located at: “SMOKE SHOP” AKA “OCEANSIDE SMOKE SHOP” 3809 PLAZA DRIVE, STE 110 OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is 12/12/2024. This bulk sale Is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 12/11/2024, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 11/04/24 Buyer’s Signature Original Tobacco Company, a California Corporation By: /s/ Anas Razooq, President/Secretary 11/22/24 CNS-3872473# CN 29757

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Security Public Storage, 471 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Division 8 Chapter 10 Sec 21700-21716 of the California Codes). The sale will take place at the website www.StorageTreasures.com on 12/11/2024 at 12:00PM. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (Bond-3112562) and www.StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10-15% buyer’s premium will be charged and possibly a cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Tenant Name: Menosaba, Ester Gadang Magaña, Alfonso Cosio, Angel Dorame, Luis Chavez Chavarria, Jose Luis Gelacio, Isaac A. Heath, Joe Garrido, Armani Picazo, Anibal Lewandowski, Jacek Durazo, Jared Cota Solis, Everardo Castro, Yolanda Purchased goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours from time and date of purchase. Payment is to be with cash only and made at the time of purchase. This sale is subject to cancellation without notice in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Security Public Storage 471 C St Chula Vista, CA 91910 619-422-0128 11/22/2024 CN 29746

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DENISE ODETTE THOMPSON aka DENISE ODETTE KALLENBERGER Case# 24PE003032C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Denise Odette Thompson aka Denise Odette Kallenberger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christopher Thomas Thompson in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Christopher Thomas Thompson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 17, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504; Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh *Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Christopher Thomas Thompson 3595 Corte Castillo Carlsbad CA 92009 Telephone: 360.708.5026 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29742

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 24CU022065N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janice Renee Vogliardo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janice Renee Vogliardo change to proposed name: Janice Renee Caton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 10, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/13/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29733

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Stor’em Self Storage located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 12/11/2024 at 1:00PM. The Bxng Club; Justin Wild; William Stevens/The Bxng Club; Matthew Soares; Thomas Cobbs; Alfonso Romero; O’Linda Sabella; Linda V Smith (2 units); Michael Hales; Carrie R Trujillo; Laura Sybert; Jessila Adams; Jose Gonzalez; Trinity Bowling; Jennifer Avila; Vanessa Sweatte; John Luna; Robert Daos; Shantel Banks; Ammanuel Mikree; Sara Guerrero; Steven Logan; Kayla Oaks; Julian Vincent; Nathan Geller; Bonnie Parks; Floyd Hodge; Brad Mullvain; Kassandra Taylor; John Smith; Ricci L Goldman. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29731

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 24CU021331N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lois Lee Gordon aka Lois Lee Veach filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lois Lee Gordon change to proposed name: Lois Sunrich. b. Present name: Lois Lee Veech change to proposed name: Lois Sunrich. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/07/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29724

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LEILA MARTINEZ Case # 24PE002822C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Leila Martinez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Estefan M. San Martin in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Estefan M. San Martin be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 10, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo 316 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 106 Vista CA 92081-6668 Telephone: 760.639.1680 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29705

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 24CU020688N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Vanessa Ulrike Alexandra Vadas filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Vanessa Ulrike Alexandra Vadas change to proposed name: Vanessa Ulrike Alexandra Hamada. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/04/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29704

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BARBARA SANDRA WALTON aka BARBARA S. WALTON Case# 24PE002899C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Barbara Sandra Walton aka Barbara S. Walton. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas Gerald Corr III, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas Gerald Corr III be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 19, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021954 Filed: Nov 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flips Whips. Located at: 610 W. Ash St. #901, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 13310 Barbados Way, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Philip James Lewis, 13310 Barbados Way, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/29/2024 S/Philip James Lewis, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022918 Filed: Nov 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carmel Valley Glass; B. San Dieguito Glass. Located at: 809-B Academy Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #737, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bradley A. Meshke, 502 N. Coast Hwy 101 #22, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1999 S/Bradley A. Meshke, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022513 Filed: Nov 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Gallo Venegas Screen Printing. Located at: 186 Gosnell Way #4, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ignacio Venegas Garcia, 186 Gosnell Way #4, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/15/2019 S/Ignacio Venegas Garcia, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022815 Filed: Nov 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonnie and Clyde Photography. Located at: 526 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bonnie MaryAnn Buchman, 526 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2, Scott Anthony Harvey, 526 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/31/2019 S/Bonnie M. Buchman, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021696 Filed: Oct 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Heritage Ranch. Located at: 450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2024 S/Barbara Grice, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022776 Filed: Nov 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Annette Hall Neville. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. ##110, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Annette Hall APLC, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/02/2012 S/Annette Hall, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022683 Filed: Nov 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CKM Mechanical Engineering. Located at: 534 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christian Karl Marthiens, 534 Ocean View Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christian Karl Marthiens, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022432 Filed: Nov 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Plastic Surgery. Located at: 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. California Institute of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery A Medical Corporation, 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gilbert Lee, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021150 Filed: Oct 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southside Detailing. Located at: 3645 Harvard Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Alberto Lopez Martinez, 3645 Harvard Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/22/2024 S/Luis Alberto Lopez Martinez, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022899 Filed: Nov 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scoot n Scoop. Located at: 1822 Manzanita Ct., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scoop Troop LLC, 1822 Manzanita Ct., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Hopgood, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022456 Filed: Nov 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Urban Pet Grooming & Boutique. Located at: 1258 Imperial Beach Blvd., Imperial Beach CA 91932 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SLGlobal LLC, 1258 Imperial Beach Blvd., Imperial Beach CA 91932. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/08/2024 S/Simone Humphrey, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022550 Filed: Nov 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gypsiefaye. Located at: 279 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kathryn Theresa Morris, 279 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Theresa Morris, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022228 Filed: Nov 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Iliad Technologies. Located at: 2524 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iliad Technologies LLC, 2524 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2024 S/Carmen Rene, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022858 Filed: Nov 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kosmatka Engineering. Located at: 993 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Benedict Kosmatka, 993 Calle Santa Cruz, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2013 S/John Kosmatka, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022633 Filed: Nov 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Office Furniture. Located at: 1370 Chisholm Trail, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Kruse Companies, 1370 Chisholm Trail, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/13/2024 S/Aaron Kruse, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021687 Filed: Oct 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Darkhorse Consulting. Located at: 3901 Tortuga Cove, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael James Carmody, 3901 Tortuga Cove, Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Kenneth Allen Distelhorst, 8306 Miami Ave., Amarillo TX 79118. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael James Carmody, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021638 Filed: Oct 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oh My Hi. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct. San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2022 S/Jeremy Launder, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022805 Filed: Nov 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Therapy Garden. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #2061, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Saskya Paola Caicedo, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #2061, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Saskya Paola Caicedo, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021955 Filed: Nov 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ShineOnHealth Coaching. Located at: 905 Melaleuca Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Meghan Ryan, 905 Melaleuca Ave. #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2017 S/Meghan Ryan, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022252 Filed: Nov 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fogarty Hall. Located at: 423 S. Sierra Ave. #174, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fogarty Hall, 423 S. Sierra Ave. #174, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/05/2024 S/Gary Van Savage, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022135 Filed: Nov 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Comfort Fiduciary. Located at: 3231 Business Park Dr #110, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Markala Stephanie Comfort, 3231 Business Park Dr. #110, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/30/2024 S/Markala Stephanie Comfort, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022404 Filed: Nov 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S & S Advanced Auto Repair. Located at: 620 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert William Hosley, 620 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2015 S/Robert Hosley, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9020404 Filed: Oct 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kota Video Productions. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dakotah Douglas, 6550 Ponto Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2022 S/Dakotah Douglas, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022628 Filed: Nov 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mar Beauty Blends. Located at: 3185 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joel Martinez Mera, 3185 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/13/2024 S/Joel Martinez Mera, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022619 Filed: Nov 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Renaissance Publishing. Located at: 2465 Montgomery Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 400, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Modern Renaissance Corporation, 2465 Montgomery Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/29/2024 S/Maynard Lee Sisler Jr., 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022485 Filed: Nov 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brmuda Co. Located at: 529 Market St., San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bridget Riley Marmion, 529 Market St., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bridget Riley Marmion, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021672 Filed: Oct 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tee It Up Physical Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 10447 Roselle St. #1, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nima Enayati, 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2023 S/Nima Enayati, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06, 12/13/2024 CN 29726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022283 Filed: Nov 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Katy Anne Plans. Located at: 180 Aurora Ave, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katy Anne Cooke, 180 Aurora Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katy Anne Cooke, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021761 Filed: Oct 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R&P Catering. Located at: 6437 Olea On #105, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4051, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raul Benitez Reyes, PO Box 4051, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/05/2024 S/Raul Benitez Reyes, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022121 Filed: Nov 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mosquito Joe of Oceanside-North County. Located at: 602 N. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kirknest Ventures Corp., 602 N. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/30/2024 S/Shane Kirk, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021992 Filed: Nov 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mary’s CPR. Located at: 114 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mary’s Crusade of Prayer for Restoration of Catholics, 114 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2024 S/Joan Giroux, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021964 Filed: Nov 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power of Vision. Located at: 818 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daisy Aguilar, 818 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/04/2024 S/Daisy Aguilar, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022266 Filed: Nov 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Try Me Bakehouse. Located at: 3558 Lookout Ct. #454, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sarah Noe, 3558 Lookout Ct. #454, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/06/2024 S/Sarah Noe, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/06/2024 CN 29718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021617 Filed: Oct 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 12/11 Merchandise Solutions; B. 12-11 Merchandise Solutions. Located at: 3467 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mary Creaghe Penfield, 3467 Circulo Adorno, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/01/2024 S/Mary Creaghe Penfield, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022144 Filed: Nov 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Morrison Constructors. Located at: 3585 Hancock St. #100A, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6962 Fitch Ct., San Diego CA 92111. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morrison Constructors Inc., 6962 Fitch Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2004 S/Steven Morrison, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29709

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9022059 Filed: Nov 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Change For Good. Located at: 10224 Maya Linda Rd. #14, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bonnie Rebecca Bracken, 10224 Maya Linda Rd. #14, San Diego CA 92126; 2. Michael Karl Bracken, 10224 Maya Linda Rd. #14, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Rebecca Bracken, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021637 Filed: Oct 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Park Commons. Located at: 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Midwest Investment Properties LLC, 1685 Los Altos Rd., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/10/2014 S/Gilbert Lee, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021710 Filed: Oct 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. City Side Painting. Located at: 3425 Las Vegas Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Velazquez, 3425 Las Vegas Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Velazquez, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29/2024 CN 29700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9020655 Filed: Oct 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EEKO Planet; B Captain Keno’s Store. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U232, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 355 Hickoryhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024-4021. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aleada Media Group, 355 Hickoryhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024-4021. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Olsen, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021496 Filed: Oct 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Junk Removal. Located at: 1143 Olive Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thomas Lionardo Perez, 1143 Olive Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2024 S/Thomas Lionardo Perez, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021534 Filed: Oct 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Music Music. Located at: 230 West F St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tate Eric Sanderson, 230 West F St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/19/2019 S/Tate Sanderson, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9019891 Filed: Oct 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Build Her Fitness Club. Located at: 1025 Meadow Lake Dr #17, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thalia Loza Rosette, 1025 Meadow Lake Dr. #17, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2024 S/Thalia Loza Rosette, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021458 Filed: Oct 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stock Provisions LLC; B. Stock Provisions; C. Stock. Located at: 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stock Provisions LLC, 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021388 Filed: Oct 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Melrose Salon. Located at: 1680 S. Melrose Dr. #102, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1635 Via del Corvo, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Marianne Mia Gilmore, 1635 Via del Corvo, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/15/1998 S/Marianne Mia Gilmore, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021451 Filed: Oct 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bid Leveler. Located at: 2712 Tiburon Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Robert Koch, 2712 Tiburon Ave, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/25/2024 S/Steven Koch, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021389 Filed: Oct 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hot Batch Surf Shop; B. Hot Batch Surfboards; C. Hot Batch Glassing. Located at: 585 Westlake St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2157 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hot Batch LLC, 2157 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/23/2024 S/Olivia Szymanski, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9020815 Filed: Oct 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Chandelier Room Carlsbad. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6691 Encelia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Blush House LLC, 6691 Encelia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/02/2023 S/Cherilyn Cowell, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021316 Filed: Oct 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitch Property Management Group. Located at: 6994 El Camino Real #209, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cardiff Sands Corp., 5570 Coyote Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jayce Fitch, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9021249 Filed: Oct 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KC West Real Estate. Located at: 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 566, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kyle Scott Carruthers, 12636 High Bluff Dr. #400, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/14/2024 S/Kyle Carruthers, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9020833 Filed: Oct 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Waters End Properties. Located at: 339 Via Soplador, Fallbrook CA 92028-2557 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #629, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cheryl Anne Depiero, 339 Via Soplador, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/13/2018 S/Cheryl Anne Depiero, 11/01, 11/08, 11/15, 11/22/2024 CN 29667