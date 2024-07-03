Legal Notices, July 5, 2024

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF MEASURE TO BE VOTED ON NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following measure is to be voted on at the municipal election to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024: Ballot Question Measure ___. INCREASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT FOR using city funds to acquire or improve real property, add an inflation index to the limit, and exempt public safety facilities from the limit Shall the voters of the City of Carlsbad adopt the measure amending the city charter and municipal code to: (1) increase the expenditure limit for using city funds to acquire or improve real property from $1 million (the limit established by voters in 1982) to $3.09 million (the 1982 limit in today’s dollars); (2) adjust the limit annually on January 1 by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index; and (3) exempt public safety facilities from the limit? YES NO The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, through Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, or full text of the measure, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES DIRECTOR Dated: June 21, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD 07/05/2024 CN 29140

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, for the following Officers: • City Council Member District No. 2, term ending 2028 • City Council Member District No. 4, term ending 2028 • City Treasurer, term ending 2026 The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. Candidate Packets will be available by appointment only in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. If nomination papers are not filed by the incumbent City Council District 2 representative or incumbent City Council District 4 representative by Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m., the voters shall have until 5 p.m. Aug. 14, 2024, to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the incumbents the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. NOTICE IS HEREBY ALSO GIVEN that the Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, for the following Ballot Measure: Measure ___. INCREASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT FOR using city funds to acquire or improve real property, add an inflation index to the limit, and exempt public safety facilities from the limit Shall the voters of the City of Carlsbad adopt the measure amending the city charter and municipal code to: (1) increase the expenditure limit for using city funds to acquire or improve real property from $1 million (the limit established by voters in 1982) to $3.09 million (the 1982 limit in today’s dollars); (2) adjust the limit annually on January 1 by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index; and (3) exempt public safety facilities from the limit? YES NO Because the city will be requesting to consolidate the election with the statewide primary election, the deadlines for the submittal of arguments and rebuttals will be the same deadlines as set by the Registrar of Voters and California Elections Code: Aug. 15, by noon Arguments in favor of or against the ballot measure are due at the City Clerk’s Office Aug. 16-26 Public examination period for arguments Aug. 16, by noon City Attorney’s impartial analysis is due at the City Clerk’s Office Aug. 17-27 Public examination period for impartial analysis Aug. 20, by noon Rebuttal arguments are due at the City Clerk’s Office Aug. 21 – Aug. 31 Public examination period for rebuttal arguments The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, through Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES DIRECTOR Dated: June 21, 2024 07/05/2024 CN 29139

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE TO VOTERS OF DATE AFTER WHICH NO ARGUMENTS FOR OR AGAINST A CITY MEASURE MAY BE SUBMITTED TO THE CITY CLERK NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a municipal election is to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at which there will be submitted to the voters the following measure: Measure ___. INCREASE EXPENDITURE LIMIT FOR using city funds to acquire or improve real property, add an inflation index to the limit, and exempt public safety facilities from the limit Shall the voters of the City of Carlsbad adopt the measure amending the city charter and municipal code to: (1) increase the expenditure limit for using city funds to acquire or improve real property from $1 million (the limit established by voters in 1982) to $3.09 million (the 1982 limit in today’s dollars); (2) adjust the limit annually on January 1 by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index; and (3) exempt public safety facilities from the limit? YES NO NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that pursuant to Article 4, Chapter 3, Division 9 of the Elections Code of the State of California, the legislative body of the City, or any member or members thereof authorized by the body, or any individual voter or bona fide association of citizens, or any combination of voters and associations, may file a written argument, not to exceed 300 words in length, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, for or against the City measure. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, based upon the time reasonably necessary to prepare and print the arguments and sample ballots for the election, the City Clerk has fixed Aug. 15, 2024, by noon, as the date after which no arguments for or against the City measure(s) may be submitted to the clerk for printing and distribution to the voters as provided in Article 4. Arguments shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the author(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers who is the author of the argument, at the Carlsbad City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. Arguments may be changed or withdrawn until and including the date fixed by the City Clerk. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council has determined that rebuttal arguments, not to exceed 250 words, as submitted by the authors of the opposing direct arguments, may be filed with the City Clerk’s Office, accompanied by the printed name(s) and signature(s) of the person(s) submitting it, or if submitted on behalf of an organization, the name of the organization, and the printed name and signature of at least one of its principal officers, at the Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California. The City Clerk has fixed Aug. 20, 2024, by noon, as the date after which no rebuttal arguments regarding the City measure may be submitted. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any ordinance, impartial analysis, or direct argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10‑calendar days from the deadline for the filing of the arguments and analysis. Any rebuttal argument filed under the authority of the elections code will be available for public examination in the clerk’s office for not less than 10‑calendar days from the deadline for filing rebuttal arguments. Faviola Medina Faviola Medina, CMC City Clerk Services Director Dated: June 21, 2024 07/05/2024 CN 29138

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (7/12, 7/26, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Wagner ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006261-2023; FILING DATE: May 17, 2023; APPLICANT: Chad Wagner; LOCATION: 767 Del Riego Ave (APN: 256-163-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow the construction of a 863-square foot detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R-5) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Ferree ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006409-2023; FILING DATE: July 31, 2023; APPLICANT: Kevin and Olga Ferree; LOCATION: 1264 Loch Lomond Dr (APN: 260-590-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: St. Mark Church Monument Sign; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007063-2024; SIGN-007178; CDPNF-007179-2024; FILING DATE: April 25, 2024; APPLICANT: St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church of Encinitas LOCATION: 552 and 553 South El Camino Real (APN 259-560-31); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Sign Design Review and Coastal Development Permit for a new digital monument sign; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Section 15311(a), which exempts the placement of minor structures accessory or appurtenant to existing institutional uses including on-premise signs. The project meets the criteria for the exemption. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Project Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 4. PROJECT NAME: Belmont Village Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-007116-2024; EXT-007226-2024; CDPNF-007227-2024; FILING DATE: April 5, 2024; APPLICANT: Encinitas Property Owner, LLC. LOCATION: 2525 and 2527 Via Laguna (APN: 261-210-22-00, 261-210-12-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a one-year Time Extension and Coastal Development Permit for an approved senior residential care facility and eight-lot subdivision associated with Case No. 17-273 TMDB/MUP/DR/CDP/EIR (Resolution No. PC 2021-17 ); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site has a split zoning designation of Rural Residential 2 (R-2) and Ecological Reserve/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK), and is located within the Special Study Overlay Zone, Coastal Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, Cultural Overlay Zone,100-Year Flood Zone and High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A final EIR was certified and adopted by the Planning Commission on June 3, 2021 (Resolution No. PC 2021-16). STAFF CONTACT: Felipe Martinez, Assistant Planner, 760-633-2715, [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, July 15, 2024 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 1, 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 4 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/05/2024 CN 29132

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (7/12, 7/26, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2024, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Schott Accessory Structures; CASE NUMBER: USE-005936-2023; FILING DATE: January 31, 2023; APPLICANT: Mike and Christa Schott; LOCATION: 3212 Circa De Tierra (APN: 264-250-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Minor Use Permit to construct a 2,223 -square foot horse barn, a 1,077 square-foot guest house, and a 389 square-foot detached storage shed; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential (RR) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section15303(e). Section 15303(e) exempts accessory structures. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Associate Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/05/2024 CN 29131

CITY OF OCEANSIDE NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Oceanside on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 for the following Officers and Measures: Mayor (full term of four years) One (1) Member of the City Council, District 3 (full term of four years) One (1) Member of the City Council, District 4 (full term of four years) City Clerk (full term of four years) City Treasurer (full term of four years) To continue providing funding to maintain and improve general city services in Oceanside, including: road repairs, infrastructure maintenance, safe parks, beach and habitat restoration, fire, paramedic, and 911 emergency response, police patrols, crime prevention, and addressing homelessness, shall the City of Oceanside extend the existing ½ cent sales tax at the current rate (no increase) for 10 years, providing approximately $19,000,000 annually for general government use, with citizen oversight, independent audits, and all funds controlled locally? YES NO The nomination period for these offices begins on July 15, 2024 and closes on August 9, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. On November 5, 2024 the polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Contact the City Clerk’s Office for additional information at (760) 435-3001. Zeb Navarro City Clerk Dated: July 1, 2024 07/05/2024 CN 29117

CITY OF ENCINITAS – NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Encinitas on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the purpose of electing and taking action on the following: • One (1) Mayor for a full two-year term with a term ending November 2026 • Two (2) Council Members: ◦ One (1) Council Member to represent District 1 for a full four-year term with a term ending November 2028 ◦ One (1) Council Member to represent District 2 for a full four-year term with a term ending November 2028 • At the May 22, 2024, meeting, the City Council adopted Resolution 2024-60 ordering the submission to the qualified electors of the City a ballot measure placed on the ballot by the City Council relating to a one-cent per dollar general transactions and use (sales) tax measure with the ballot question to appear as follows: To provide locally-controlled funding for Encinitas city services, such as keeping parks, beaches, public facilities safe and clean; keeping trash/pollution away from lagoons, waterways, beaches, marine habitat by repairing aging storm drains; restoring beach sand; fixing potholes; maintaining streets; improving traffic safety, infrastructure, and public safety facilities; shall Encinitas’ measure establishing a one-cent (1%) transactions and use (sales) tax, providing $15.4 million annually for general revenue purposes for 10 years, be adopted? YES. NO The candidate filing period for the one (1) Mayor seat and two (2) City Council Member seats (District 1 and District 2) begins Monday, July 15, 2024, and ends Friday, August 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. All candidates must be a registered voter in Encinitas at the time nomination papers are issued. Council Member candidates must also reside in the district they are seeking to represent. No person may file nomination papers for more than one office at the same election. If an incumbent for the Mayor seat does not file by the August 9, 2024, deadline, the deadline will be extended to August 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. for non-incumbent candidates. If an incumbent for a Council Member seat does not file by the August 9, 2024, deadline, the deadline will be extended to August 14, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., for non-incumbent candidates If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Elections Code Section 10229 of the State of California. Vote Centers will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., on Election Day. For more information regarding vote center locations and hours of operation, registering to vote, and additional voting information, contact the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at https://www.sdvote.com. For additional municipal election information, visit the City of Encinitas Municipal Elections website page located at http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Municipal-Elections or contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk, Dated: June 14, 2024 07/05/2024 CN 29116 CIUDAD DE ENCINITAS – AVISO DE ELECCIÓN POR LA PRESENTE SE DA AVISO de que se celebrará una Elección General Municipal en la Ciudad de Encinitas el martes, 5 de noviembre de 2024, con el fin de elegir y tomar medidas sobre lo siguiente: • Un (1) Alcalde para el mandato completo de dos años que finalizará en noviembre de 2026. • Dos (2) Miembros del Consejo: ◦ Un (1) Miembro del Consejo para representar al Distrito 1 para un mandato completo de cuatro años que finalizará en noviembre de 2028. ◦Un (1) Miembro del Consejo para representar al Distrito 2 para un mandato completo de cuatro años que finalizará en noviembre de 2028. • En la reunión del 22 de mayo de 2024, el Consejo Municipal adoptó la Resolución 2024-60 ordenando la presentación a los electores calificados del Municipio una medida electoral colocada en la papeleta electoral del Consejo Municipal relativa a una medida de impuesto general sobre transacciones y uso (ventas) de un centavo por dólar con la pregunta en la boleta electoral que aparecerá de la siguiente manera: Para proporcionar financiamiento controlado localmente para los servicios de la ciudad de Encinitas, tales como mantener los parques, playas e instalaciones públicas seguras y limpias; mantener la basura/contaminación fuera de las lagunas, vías fluviales, playas, hábitat marino al reparar los desagües pluviales obsoletos; restauración de la arena de las playas; reparación de baches; mantenimiento de calles; mejora de la seguridad vial, infraestructura e instalaciones de seguridad pública; ¿debe Encinitas adoptar una medida que establezca un impuesto de un centavo (1%) para transacciones y uso (ventas), proporcionando anualmente $15.4 millones para fines de ingresos generales por 10 años? SÍ NO El periodo de presentación de candidaturas para un (1) cargo de Alcalde y dos (2) cargos de Miembros del Consejo Municipal (Distrito 1 y Distrito 2) inicia el lunes, 15 de julio de 2024, y finaliza el viernes, 9 de agosto de 2024, a las 4:30 p.m. Todos los candidatos deben ser un elector registrado en Encinitas al momento de expedirse los documentos de candidatura. Los candidatos para Miembros del Consejo deben también residir en el distrito al cual pretenden representar. Ninguna persona puede llenar documentos de candidatura para más de un cargo en la misma elección. Si un titular para el cargo de Alcalde no presenta su solicitud en la fecha límite del 9 de Agosto de 2024, la fecha límite se extenderá al 14 de agosto de 2024 a las 5:00 p.m. para candidatos no titulares. Si un titular para el cargo de Miembro del Consejo no presenta su solicitud en la fecha límite del 9 de Agosto de 2024, la fecha límite se extenderá al 14 de agosto de 2024 a las 5:00 p.m. para candidatos no titulares. Si nadie o solo una persona está nominada para un cargo electivo, se puede realizar un nombramiento para el cargo electivo tal como lo establece el Código Electoral Sección 10229 del Estado de California. Los Centros de Voto estarán abiertos de 7:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m., el Día de la Elección. Para más información relativa a las ubicaciones y horarios de funcionamiento de los centros de voto, registrarse para votar e información adicional sobre las votaciones, póngase en contacto con Registrar a los Votantes del Condado de San Diego en https://www.sdvote.com. Para información adicional de las elecciones municipales, visite la página de internet de Elecciones Municipales de la Ciudad de Encinitas ubicada en http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Municipal-Elections o póngase en contacto con el Departamento de la Secretaria Municipal al 760-633-2601. \Kathy Hollywood, Secretaria Municipal, Fecha: 14 de junio de 2024. 07/05/2024 CN 29115

CITY OF CARLSBAD RESOLUTION NO. 2024-118 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, INITIATING THE PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-25 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING FOR JULY 16, 2024, FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS WITHIN STREET LIGHTING AND LANDSCAPING DISTRICT NO. 2, A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, previously formed a special assessment district pursuant to the terms of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 (California Streets and Highways Code Section 22500 et seq.), known and designated as Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2; and WHEREAS, the Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2 assessment is increasing a maximum amount in accordance with the increase in the consumer price index, but such increase is not considered a “new or increased assessment” under California Government Code Section 54954.6 as the assessment does not exceed an assessment formula or range which was previously specified in a public notice for a public hearing and voters of the district approved a maximum annual increase by the consumer price index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers for the San Diego County area, as determined by the rate published in March of each year; and WHEREAS, the district is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act (California Government Code Section 53750 et seq.), and is therefore exempt from the Proposition 218 procedures and requirements pursuant to California Constitution Article XIIID Section 5, subdivision (a); and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to initiate proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for fiscal year 2024-25 to provide for the annual costs for maintenance of improvements, defined as existing street lighting, median landscaping and street trees, within the district; and WHEREAS, a preliminary engineer’s report has been prepared and is presented to the City Council and is attached as Attachment A, as required by law, and the City Council desires to continue with the proceedings for the annual levy; and WHEREAS, the improvements to be maintained shall consist of all originally designated and authorized improvements, as well as certain new and additional improvements; and WHEREAS, the City Council has carefully examined and reviewed the engineer’s report as presented, and is satisfied with each and all of the items and documents as set forth within it, and is satisfied that the assessments, on a preliminary basis, have been distributed in accordance with the benefits received from the improvements to be maintained, as set forth in the engineer’s report. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of this legislative body to levy and collect assessments to pay the annual costs and expenses for the maintenance and/or servicing of the improvements for Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, with the improvements generally described as follows: the maintenance of certain street lighting improvements, street trees, and median landscaping improvements, as set forth and described in the engineer’s report. The proposed new improvements to be maintained and serviced caused generally by new development within the district are described as follows: the maintenance of certain additional street lighting improvements and additional landscaping improvements, including replacement of street trees and median landscaping improvements, all as set forth and described in the engineer’s report. 3. That the improvements are of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the district, which the legislative body previously declared to be the area benefited by the improvements, as identified and referenced in the boundary map previously approved by the City Council, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk and open for public inspection, and which is designated by the name of this district. 4. That the improvements are referred to in the Harris & Associates preliminary engineer’s report, and Harris & Associates is directed to complete and file the engineer’s report generally containing the following: A. Plans and specifications describing the general nature, location and extent of the improvements within the district; B. A diagram for the district, showing the area and properties proposed to be assessed; C. An estimate of the cost of the maintenance and/or servicing of the improvements for the district for the Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2025; and D. An assessment of the estimated costs of the maintenance and/or servicing, assessing the net amount upon all assessable lots and/or parcels within the district in proportion to the benefits received. 5. That the engineer’s report, as presented, is approved on a preliminary basis, and is ordered to be filed in the office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to public inspection. Reference is made to the engineer’s report for a full and detailed description of the improvements to be maintained, the boundaries of the district and any zones within it, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the district. 6. That the Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2 assessment maximum increase in accordance with the increase in the consumer price index is not considered a “new or increased assessment” under California Government Code Section 54954.6. Further, the district is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act. 7. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive in Carlsbad, California, on the following date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 At that time this legislative body will hear protests or objections in reference to the annual levy of assessments and to any other matters contained in this resolution. Any persons who wish to object to the proceedings or the annual levy should file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the time set for the public hearing. If there is a majority protest against the levy of an annual assessment that is increased from the previous year, the proposed increase in the assessments shall be abandoned. A majority protest exists if, upon the conclusion of the hearing, written protests filed and not withdrawn, represent property owners owning more than 50% of the assessable area of land within the district. 8. That the City Clerk is authorized and directed to give notice as required by law by causing a copy of this resolution to be published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Carlsbad, not less than 10 days prior to the date set for the public hearing. 9. For any and all information relating to these proceedings, including information relating to protest procedure, your attention is directed to the persons designated below: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 and ANNA TAN-GATUE, PROJECT MANAGER HARRIS & ASSOCIATES TELEPHONE: (800) 827-4901 EXT. 2344 Owners of property within the district may mail written protests to the following address: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of June, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, ACOSTA, BURKHOLDER. NAYS: NONE. ABSTAIN: NONE. ABSENT: LUNA.PUBLISH DATE: July 5, 2024 City of Carlsbad I City Council 07/05/2024 CN 29114

CITY OF CARLSBAD RESOLUTION NO. 2024-117 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, INITIATING THE PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-25 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING FOR JULY 16, 2024, FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS WITHIN STREET LIGHTING AND LANDSCAPING DISTRICT NO. 1, A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California previously formed a special assessment district pursuant to the terms of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 (California Streets and Highways Code Section 22500 et seq.), known and designated as City of Carlsbad Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 1; and WHEREAS, the district is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act (California Government Code Section 53750 et seq.), and is therefore exempt from the Proposition 218 procedures and requirements pursuant to California Constitution Article XIIID Section 5, subdivision (a); and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to initiate proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for fiscal year 2024-25 to provide for the annual costs for maintenance of improvements, defined as existing street lighting, median landscaping and street trees within the district; and WHEREAS, a preliminary engineer’s report has been prepared and is presented to the City Council and is attached as Attachment A, as required by law, and the City Council desires to continue with the proceedings for the annual levy; and WHEREAS, the improvements to be maintained shall consist of all originally designated and authorized improvements, as well as certain new and additional improvements; and WHEREAS, the City Council has carefully examined and reviewed the engineer’s report as presented, and is satisfied with each and all of the items and documents as set forth within it, and is satisfied that the assessments, on a preliminary basis, have been distributed in accordance with the benefits received from the improvements to be maintained, as set forth in the engineer’s report. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of this legislative body to levy and collect assessments to pay the annual costs and expenses for the maintenance and/or servicing of the improvements for City of Carlsbad Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 1, with the improvements generally described as follows: the maintenance of certain street lighting improvements, street trees, and median landscaping improvements, as set forth and described in the engineer’s report. The proposed new improvements to be maintained and serviced caused generally by new development within the district are described as follows: the maintenance of certain additional street lighting improvements and additional landscaping improvements, including replacement of street trees and median landscaping improvements, all as set forth and described in the engineer’s report. 3. That the improvements are of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the district, which the legislative body previously declared to be the area benefited by the improvements, as identified and referenced in the boundary map previously approved by the City Council, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk and open for public inspection, and which is designated by the name of the district. 4. That the improvements are referred to in the Harris & Associates preliminary engineer’s report, and Harris & Associates is directed to complete and file the engineer’s report generally containing the following: A. Plans and specifications describing the general nature, location and extent of the improvements within the district; B. A diagram for the district, showing the area and properties proposed to be assessed; C. An estimate of the cost of the maintenance and/or servicing of the improvements for the district for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2025; and D. An assessment of the estimated costs of the maintenance and/or servicing, assessing the net amount upon all assessable lots and/or parcels within the district in proportion to the benefits received. 5. That the engineer’s report, as presented, is approved on a preliminary basis, and is ordered to be filed in the office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to public inspection. Reference is made to the engineer’s report for a full and detailed description of the improvements to be maintained, the boundaries of the district and any zones within it, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the district. All Street Lighting Improvement Zone, Street Tree Improvement Zone and Median Landscaping Improvement Zone assessments are to remain the same as the previous year and all new assessments added to the tax roll will be calculated at the same unit rates as the previous year. 6. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive in Carlsbad, California, on the following date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 At that time this legislative body will hear protests or objections in reference to the annual levy of assessments and to any other matters contained in this resolution. Any persons who wish to object to the proceedings or the annual levy should file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the time set for the public hearing. If there is a majority protest against the levy of an annual assessment that is increased from any previous year, the proposed increase in the assessment shall be abandoned. A majority protest exists if, upon the conclusion of the hearing, written protests filed and not withdrawn, represent property owners owning more than 50% of the assessable area of land within the district. 7. That the City Clerk is authorized and directed to give notice as required by law by causing a copy of this Resolution to be published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Carlsbad not less than 10 days prior to the date set for the public hearing. 8. For any and all information relating to these proceedings, including information relating to protest procedure, your attention is directed to the persons designated below: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 and ANNA TAN-GATUE, PROJECT MANAGER HARRIS & ASSOCIATES TELEPHONE: (800) 827-4901 EXT. 2344 Owners of property within the district may mail written protests to the following address: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of June, 2024, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: BLACKBURN, BHAT-PATEL, ACOSTA, BURKHOLDER. NAYS: NONE. ABSTAIN: NONE. ABSENT: LUNA. PUBLISH DATE: July 5, 2024 City of Carlsbad I City Council 07/05/2024 CN 29113

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT General Asphalt Removal and Repair Services Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on August 2, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work General Asphalt removal and repair services ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $418,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/05/2024, 07/12/2024, 07/19/2024 CN 29112

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. 49 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, CODIFYING, RESTATING, AND AMENDING ORDINANCES NO. 1 THROUGH NO. 48, EXCEPT ANY ORDINANCE PREVIOUSLY REPEALED OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT CODE Government Code Sections 50022.1 to 50022.10 provide authority for a local public agency to codify existing ordinances. The Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Municipal Water District (CMWD) has adopted a comprehensive code of ordinances that has been amended in piecemeal fashion several times. The Board desires to codify, restate, and amend Ordinances No. 1 to No. 48, except for those ordinances previously repealed. The codified ordinances will be referred to as the “Carlsbad Municipal Water District Code.” The proposed ordinance restates and continues the existing CMWD ordinances without making any substantive changes to those ordinances. The new codified format consolidates the CMWD ordinances into a single, easily accessible online resource organized by subject matter and will enable the public and CMWD staff to conveniently view and search for the CMWD regulations. The codification will allow for easier revisions, ensuring alignment between written regulations and current practices. It will also make it easier for staff to update the code as necessary to stay consistent with evolving state rules and regulations. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the Secretary, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH DATE: July 5, 2024 City of Carlsbad | City Council 07/05/2024 CN 29111

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SCOTT VALLEY PARK EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT (CP24A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 18, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Base Bid Improvements: The project will replace the playground equipment at Scott Valley Park, remove and replace existing hardscape areas, and install an earthen swale and bioretention basin. Engineer’s Estimate – $400,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Includes additional site furnishing repainting and the replacement of the existing drinking fountain. Engineer’s Estimate – $25,000(Additive Alternative 1 only) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate – $425,000 (Base Bid + Additive Alternative 1) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all Base Bid improvements complete and in place within fifty-five (55) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the Base Bid and the Additive Alternate is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within sixty (60) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 20, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29077

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Beacon’s Beach Parking Lot (CP22A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 12, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Beacon’s Beach is located at the west end of Leucadia Boulevard, with access off Neptune Avenue. The existing site consist of a dirt trail beginning at a public parking lot off Neptune Avenue and leading down across the face of the coastal bluff. This project will remove the existing parking lot, including the pavement and pedestrian pathways and constructing a new parking lot and pedestrian pathway and accompanying stripping. Engineer’s Estimate – $360,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within forty-five (45) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 18, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29076

BATCH: AFC-4029 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108718 B0561325P GMP652323A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 23 211-131-13-00 TERRY AALTO AND KATHRYN AALTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/22/2023 10/19/2023 2023-0285735 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $54021.92 108719 B0550665S GMP691103D1O 6911 BIENNIAL ODD 3 211-131-13-00 CARLI N. BARR A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2022 02/09/2023 2023-0033118 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $18471.27 108720 B0528475H GMP532213AZ 5322 ANNUAL 13 211-130-03-00 GREGORY ALAN BOUFFARD AND DOREEN ROSE BOUFFARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/05/2019 12/19/2019 2019-0594625 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $29268.32 108721 B0526015S GMP662320D1E 6623 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-131-13-00 TROY BOWERS AND MICHELE BUNNAGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/30/2019 10/17/2019 2019-0467562 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $14554.85 108722 B0505855C GMP601244A1O 6012 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. CLINGER AND PATRICIA A. CLINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273152 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $15146.99 108723 B0509915C GMP612123A1Z 6121 ANNUAL 23 211-131-11-00 RICK L. DOBSON AND BOBBI K. DOBSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2018 09/20/2018 2018-0393304 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $30016.82 108724 B0551935P GMO603101D1O 6031 BIENNIAL ODD 1 211-131-11-00 LAUREN MARGARET ELLIS AND JUSTIN PAUL ELLIS WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2023 03/09/2023 2023-0059973 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $17532.78 108725 B0424635H GMP581120D1Z 5811 ANNUAL 20 211-131-05-00 DONALD EVJEN GIBSON AND CARINA PERICO GIBSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099473 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $10052.60 108726 B0560725P GMP661307A1Z 6613 ANNUAL 7 211-131-13-00 STEPHANIE WHA YEE HONG A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/02/2023 09/21/2023 2023-0256431 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $40747.02 108727 B0531285C GMS8020751L3Z 80207 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 JENNIFER L. LONG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2020 07/23/2020 2020-0398427 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $69156.54 108728 B0521125H GMP8010516BE 80105 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 212-271-04-00 JENNISE LOPEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/13/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195756 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $18312.71 108729 B0524265H GMS8020435BZ 80204 ANNUAL 35 212-271-04-00 AMPARO V. MADRIGAL A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2018 08/15/2019 2019-0345257 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $30086.53 108730 B0553115H GMO512309D1O 5123 BIENNIAL ODD 9 211-130-02-00 ASHER STERLING PLUTO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074519 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $17658.26 108732 B0532915P GMO613440A1Z 6134 ANNUAL 40 211-131-11-00 DENNIS JOE STORCH A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/12/2020 12/17/2020 2020-0811133 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $49002.54 108733 B0544895S GMS8030650L3Z 80306 ANNUAL 50 212-271-04-00 MICHAEL TSUAN AND CHRISTINA TSUAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2022 08/18/2022 2022-0333583 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $35822.98 108734 B0455185H GMP653208D1E 6532 BIENNIAL EVEN 8 211-131-13-00 DAVID LEON AND FEIRA G. VILLALBA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/18/2015 11/05/2015 2015-0578411 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $10043.30 108735 B0532375H GMO511114D1O 5111 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-130-02-00 THOMAS WEBER AND KELLY WEBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/09/2020 10/22/2020 2020-0647123 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $16931.23 108736 B0549685S GMO561348D1O 5613 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-130-03-00 MARY TERESA WHITE A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2022 01/05/2023 2023-0002534 3/29/2024 2024-0078844 $15467.55 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 7/1/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/2024, 07/12/2024, 07/19/2024, CN 29123

BATCH: AFC-4028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108699 B0553245H GMP582301A1Z 5823 ANNUAL 01 211-131-11-00 MOHAMED AMINE BELAKHDAR A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2023 03/23/2023 2023-0074457 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $36637.62 108700 B0472725H GMO604251L2Z 6042 ANNUAL 51 211-131-11-00 BRUCE P. BEQUETTE AND BRENDA C. BEQUETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469945 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $38035.34 108701 B0516405A GMP582107B1Z 5821 ANNUAL 07 211-131-11-00 ZACKARIA BINDAR AND HARVEST D. KITTANI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/24/2018 01/31/2019 2019-0035439 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $20761.82 108702 B0499665C GMP611131A1Z 6111 ANNUAL 31 211-131-11-00 CHARLES BURKS JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2018 03/08/2018 2018-0090672 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $31825.25 108703 B0555855S GMP651310D1O 6513 BIENNIAL ODD 10 211-131-13-00 REBA M. ESCHMANN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/07/2023 05/04/2023 2023-0116248 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $19166.17 108704 B0524135H GMP681108D1O 6811 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-131-13-00 ISMAEL FLORES AND NICHOLE LEE COURTRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345249 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $14622.12 108705 B0556835S GMP663104BZ 6631 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 IRVING OMAR JIMENEZ AND MARIA DEL ROCIO ACOSTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2023 05/25/2023 2023-0137102 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $30725.48 108706 B0492605H GMP602339A1O 6023 BIENNIAL ODD 39 211-131-11-00 DAVID J. KIRK AND SANDRA L. KIRK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/29/2017 11/01/2017 2017-0445034 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $19061.54 108707 B0518955S GMS8020652L3Z 80206 ANNUAL 52 212-271-04-00 JENNIFER L. LONG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/22/2019 04/04/2019 2019-0119943 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $68305.27 108708 B0524225H GMO613340D1E 6133 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 211-131-11-00 JUDESTHER MARC AND KERBIE MARC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/23/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345128 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $10047.90 108709 B0545465P GMP692407D1Z 6924 ANNUAL 07 211-131-13-00 VICKI L. MOORE A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2022 09/08/2022 2022-0356743 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $21894.79 108710 B0451795H GMP651102D1E 6511 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-131-13-00 MIKE ALAN PAQUETTE AND CORINA PAQUETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2015 09/10/2015 2015-0477661 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $13508.83 108711 B0518415C GMP602250D1O 6022 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-131-11-00 BRANDON ALLAN SIPE AND KAITLYN DANIELLE INNESS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2019 03/21/2019 2019-0100861 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $15123.20 108712 B0553795S GMP702116D1E 7021 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-131-13-00 PAULA STEWART A SINGLE WOMAN AND CHARLES DWAYNE HEWLETT A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/26/2022 03/30/2023 2023-0081980 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $17906.40 108713 B0526565C GMP612312D1Z 6123 ANNUAL 12 211-131-11-00 ANTONIA M. TJADEN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/08/2019 10/31/2019 2019-0497143 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $18711.32 108714 B0551205C GMP681102D1E 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-131-13-00 ROBERTA LANDETTE TOWNES AND STEVE CALLOWAY TOWNES WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/17/2022 03/03/2023 2023-0054795 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $18596.38 108715 B0506575H GMP8010521BO 80105 BIENNIAL ODD 21 212-271-04-00 ROBERT BENJAMIN WIENERT AND ROMINA LAYGO WIENERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283499 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $13823.41 108716 B0551195C GMP702208D1O 8022 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-131-13-00 JOEL PETER WILLIAMS A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2022 03/02/2023 2023-0053574 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $17385.50 108717 B0497985H GMP612446D1E 6124 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-131-11-00 MARLA R. ZUNI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/16/2017 01/25/2018 2018-0029828 3/29/2024 2024-0078845 $13671.70 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 7/1/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/224, 07/12/2024, 07/19/2024 CN 29122

BATCH: AFC-4025 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2024 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108649 A0525517R CBI34130A 341 30 203-254-69-30 CRAIG MAGGI AND SARA MAGGI HUSBAND AND WIFE AND CHRISTIAN J. MAGGI A SINGLE MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 07/15/2019 10/08/2019 2019-0449169 3/29/2024 2024-0078814 $31195.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 7/1/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/2024, 07/12/2024, 07/19/2024 CN 29121

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-30712-JP-CA Title No. 230518303-CA-VOI A.P.N. 262-011-02-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UN-DER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Christine Fox, a widow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1026202 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 08/09/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $937,586.72 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1244 Crest Drive #A and B, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 262-011-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale post-ponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30712-JP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30712-JP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/27/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative Page 3 Notice of Trustee’s Sale T.S. No. 23-30712-JP-CA NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eli-gible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30712-JP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional imme-diately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/27/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4820230 07/05/2024, 07/12/2024, 07/19/2024 CN 29119

BATCH: AFC-4013 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/11/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108074 10240E 10240E 102 40 147-264-09-40 GORDON D MILLER AND RITA K. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5167.05 108075 10113E 10113E 101 13 147-264-08-13 ANNE M CYR A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3755.54 108076 31012D 31012D 310 12 147-264-37-12 RALPH GUTIERREZ AND LORENE M GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3773.91 108077 20748B 20748B 207 48 147-264-18-48 CHRISTOPHER BADE AND DIANE BADE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5040.98 108078 30702B 30702B 307 02 147-264-34-02 PATRICIA A FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108079 40106J 40106J 401 06 147-264-43-06 PATRICIA ANNE FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108080 40350J 40350J 403 50 147-264-45-50 JUERGEN A FOERSTNER & DONNA L. FOERSTNER TRUSTEES OF THE JUERGEN A. & DONNA L. FORESTNER LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 25 2000 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4128.25 108081 40348J 40348J 403 48 147-264-45-48 GERALDINE JOAN RENAUD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MARGARET SHARON GREENE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4245.76 108082 30949C 30949C 309 49 147-264-36-49 STEFANO CONTOLI A SINGLE MAN AND PAOLO TRAVERSI AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4118.69 108083 20644H 20644H 206 44 147-264-17-44 THOMAS E. MILLICE AND NORINE K MILLICE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4288.17 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29065

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-03182-SM-CA Title No. 230607446-CA-VOI A.P.N. 183-142-31-08 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/16/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Randy Albright, and Beverly I Albright, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/23/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0394183 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/26/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $439,765.81 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 145 Calle Quinn, Vista, CA 92083 A.P.N.: 183-142-31-08 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/10/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4818928 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29058

T.S. No. 120966-CA APN: 261-270-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/9/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/28/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0836780 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NATALIE E. YARNALL, TRUSTEE OF THE NATALIE ELIZABETH YARNALL TRUST DATED JULY 6, 2017 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2108 SEA VILLAGE CIR, CARDIFF, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $383,291.95 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 120966-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 120966-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945542_120996-CA 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 07/05/2024 CN 29057

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TRACEY GROSS Case# 24PE001482C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Tracey Gross. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William Perez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William Perez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 8, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Matthew E. Palmer CFLS 301 Mission Ave., Ste 205 Oceanside CA 92056 Telephone: 760.529.0461 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29129

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00029889-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dylan Santino filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dylan Santino change to proposed name: Francisco Lopez Padilla. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/26/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29110

Child and Adult Care Food Program Public Media Release Child Care Center Nonpricing Program Kiddie Stars Preschool announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The CAC P is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s): Center Address: 621 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Nondiscrimination Statement In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. This institution Is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact: Kiddie Stars: Mayra Meza Phone: 760.216.9518 Address: 621 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 https://kiddiestars.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Media-Release-Doc-2024.pdf 07/05/2024 CN 29109

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 161061P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Jaydip Corporation, a California Corporation 2708 Loker Avenue West 101, Bldg B, Carlsbad, CA 92010 Doing business as: Subway Store #39892 All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: Subway Store 4584: 6024 Paseo Del Norte, #100, Carlsbad, CA 92009 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 15525 Mission Preserve Place, San Diego CA 92131 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Shabnam Kabiri, 2708 Loker Avenue West 101, Bldg B, Carlsbad, CA 92010 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, TRADE NAME, GOODWILL, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, FRANCHISE RIGHTS, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, LEASEHOLD INTEREST AND INVENTORY and are located at: “Subway Store #39892” 2708 Loker Avenue West 101, Bldg B, Carlsbad, CA 92010 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is JULY 23, 2024. This bulk sale IS subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be JULY 22, 2024, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 06/21/24 Buyer’s Signature By: /s/ Shabnam Kabiri 7/5/24 CNS-3828141# CN 29108

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, July 9th 2024 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Kathy Vanessa Garrett (5X10) Mayumi (S.)Traylor (10X10) Douglas Roger Higgs (10X10) Micah Stephen Young (5X7) Yesenia (Reyna) Lugo (10X10) Jody (Anne) Steiner (10X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 17th day of June 2024 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29082

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00027867-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Candice Montagna Durrence filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Candice Montagna Durrence change to proposed name: Candice Montagna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/14/2024 Maureen F Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29067

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00047965-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Elaine Warren and DOES 1 to 50 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Elizabeth Herring NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Liam R. Perry Perry Law, Inc. 336 Encinitas Blvd., Ste 240 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.633-2233 Date: (Fecha), 11/03/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Conti Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29047

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026435-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Rene San Antonio filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Rene San Antonio change to proposed name: Stephanie Rene Petrickova. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/06/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29044

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026683-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alicia Latoya Bynum filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alicia Latoya Bynum change to proposed name: Alicia Catalina Wang. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/07/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011460 Filed: May 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Flowers; B. Seaside Flowers and Gifts. Located at: 1002 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside A 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sherry Shelton, 1002 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/1991 S/Sherry Shelton, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013391 Filed: Jun 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group, Carlsbad Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Professional Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2014 S/Gordon R. Levinson, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013388 Filed: Jun 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group, San Diego Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers; B. Levinson Law Group, Personal Injury and Car Accident Lawyers. Located at: 406 Ninth Ave. #306, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Professional Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/24/2020 S/Gordon R. Levinson, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013593 Filed: Jun 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sigma Voice; B. Sigmavoice.com. Located at: 5097 Lynch Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2604 El Camino Real #2108, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tava Corporation, 2604 El Camino Real #2108, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/28/2024 S/Tom Adishian, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013155 Filed: Jun 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Hill Lawn Care. Located at: 871 Harold Pl. #109, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tyler Alexander Sanchez, 871 Harold Pl. #109, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/24/2024 S/Tyler A. Sanchez, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013639 Filed: Jul 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FW Property Group. Located at: 1301 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FGW Companies, 1301 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Felicia Gamez-Weinbaum, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013342 Filed: Jun 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Copia. Located at: 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Corona Enterprises LLC, 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2024 S/Ian Cody Harrison, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013571 Filed: Jun 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Postcard Girl; B. Postcard Girl SoCal; C. Postcard Girl CA; D. Postcard Girl Art. Located at: 5731 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Allison Yasuko Rockwell, 5731 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Yasuko Rockwell, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013412 Filed: Jun 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Future U College Advisors. Located at: 5374 Greenwillow Ln., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neeti Kukreja, 5374 Greenwillow Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Neeti Kukreja, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29126

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9013535 Filed: Jun 28, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Vista Water Shack. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannaeli Dr., Vista CA 92083. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/03/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9024346. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Fabiola Plata, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013536 Filed: Jun 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Water Shack. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Water Shack Company, 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013444 Filed: Jun 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter Baked Cake Co. Located at: 3853 Stanford Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Just Made Sugar Free Inc., 3853 Stanford Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/27/2024 S/Whitney Lounsbury, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013420 Filed: Jun 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skin Deep by Tasha. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tasha Marie Beauchamps, 1816 Manzanita Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tasha Beauchamps, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/2024 CN 29118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013183 Filed: Jun 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Bunker LLC; B. BB Bunker. Located at: 885 Cayley Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1866, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB Bunker LLC, 885 Cayley Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2024 S/Michael R. Rosano, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013059 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loaded Remodeling. Located at: 7556 Gibraltar St. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Donoe, 7556 Gibraltar St. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2024 S/Omar Donoe, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012206 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. As You Are Facial Studio. Located at: 560 N. Coast Hwy #10, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hannah Blair Sehn, 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. John Julian Carlo Sehn, 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Hannah Sehn, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012437 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proz Designs. Located at: 401 Pile St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Richard Prohaska, 401 Pile St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Richard Prohaska, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013213 Filed: Jun 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KD6X Designs. Located at: 4655 Sunburst Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Courtney Evans Krehbiel, 4655 Sunburst Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2024 S/Courtney Evans Krehbiel, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013194 Filed: Jun 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MN3 Consulting. Located at: 2523 Walinca Way, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milo Nunes Holdings, 2523 Walinca Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Milo-Nunes, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012374 Filed: Jun 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flour Fox and Cocoa; B. Flour Fox & Cocoa; C. Countertop Collective; D. Flour Box. Located at: 5938 Priestly Dr. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carey Gretchen Fox, 5938 Priestly Dr. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carey Gretchen Fox, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29101

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9013035 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Green Field Paper Company. Located at: 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/18/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9004216. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Smith Corp, Inc., 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Matthew Walker, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012451 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flooded Basement Games. Located at: 14764 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flooded Basement Games LLC, 14764 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooke Byler, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012925 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evamma LLC; B. Evamma Retail Store. Located at: 1286 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6725 Parkside Ave., San Diego CA 92139. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evamma LLC, 6725 Parkside Ave., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amma Biaa Acquah, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013036 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Field Paper Company. Located at: 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2683 Via de la Valle Ste G PMB 210, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arsurus California LLC, 2683 Via de la Valle Ste G PMB 210, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/13/2024 S/John Buethe, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013001 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Land Use Pro Consulting. Located at: 7364 Orien Ave., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Peter Frankel 7364 Orien Ave, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Jonathan Peter Frankel, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012992 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aya’s Galore. Located at: 751 W. Bel Esprit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akram Said Ilaian, 751 W. Bel Esprit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Akram Ilaian, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012999 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Camino Village. Located at: 2588-2 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mango Gardens LLC, 1119 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Polson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012881 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grand Bazaar Antiques & Rugs; B. Ethnee Home. Located at: 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ethnee Group LLC, 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2024 S/Anderson Devoglio, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012926 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Performance Medicine. Located at: 418 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Dennis Hadley, MD, P.C., 418 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Dennis Hadley, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012179 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eddie Deuce; B. Eddie Deuce Co. Located at: 3809 Plaza Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 833 Ash Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edgar Daniel Rodriguez II, 833 Ash Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Edgar D. Rodriguez II, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012825 Filed: Jun 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perky Pierogi. Located at: 2498 Sendero Way, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brittany Ann Rohrman, 2498 Sendero Way, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittany Ann Rohrman, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012517 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dswan Consulting. Located at: 1759 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dana Lauren Swanson, 1759 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2024 S/Dana Lauren Swanson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012558 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sustainable Sweets. Located at: 3519 Four Peaks St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sustainable Sweets, 3519 Four Peaks St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Karyn Kulenovic, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011742 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carallon Printing and Publishing; B. Carallon Publishing; C. Carallon Printing. Located at: 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John W. Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941; 2. Julie E. Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2019 S/John W. Howard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012317 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FR8 Pros. Located at: 2777 Loker Ave W. #B, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FR8 Pro Solutions, LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. Ste 105 #709, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Steve Vanderhei 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012537 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BJM PRODATA. Located at: 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012336 Filed: Jun 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rytech of Southwest LA; B. Rytech of South Orange County. Located at: 1208 Avenida Chelsea, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RWCSD INC, PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Brankovich, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012426 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MCKmetal. Located at: 2050 Costa Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. McKenzie Leigh Santimer, PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2006 S/McKenzie Leigh Santimer, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012085 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate PGA. Located at: 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elevate PGA, 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/11/2023 S/Steve Janklow, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011384 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Machine Films. Located at: 2885 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 2885 Todd St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2004 S/Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011982 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruelas Co. Located at: 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alejandro Ruelas, 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Ruelas, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012276 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Realty Solutions; B. NCRS. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SNMAA Inc., 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Michael Winter, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011136 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilligan Growers. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan Krol, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan Krol, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012209 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahava’ V’Shalom Boutique. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012163 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5th Hummingbird Money Coaching. Located at: 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011979 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Purple Shadow. Located at: 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Faye Penn, 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Faye Penn, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012106 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Edema Care. Located at: 171 Calle Magdalena #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cancer Therapy Specialists Inc., 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy E Mondry, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011894 Filed: Jun 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Adam Englund; B. Adam Englund. Located at: 10531 4s Commons Dr. #579, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Condor Law PC, 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Englund, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011681 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Beauty & Hydration. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moxie Medical PC, 41 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/24/2024 S/Eve Michal Lager, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010920 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lux Spa Collective LLC, 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/Rebeca Rodriguez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011804 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UCM Practice Growth Systems. Located at: 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hope and Healing Solutions Inc., 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2024 S/William Roy Davis Jr., 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010546 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Repattern; B. Oracle Cards. Located at: 5336 Wendela St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Littlefield, PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2003 S/Christopher Littlefield, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011790 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Planet Marketing; B. CiscoKid. Located at: 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CiscoKid Enterprises LLC, 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2024 S/Francisco Meza, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29029