Legal Notices, November 11, 2022

T.S. No.: 2022-00938-CA A.P.N.: 161-335-36-00 Property Address: 4725 SUNNY HILLS ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RUDY SALAS AND HARIETTE L SALAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/22/2007 as Instrument No. 20070558922 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/16/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 256,785.11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4725 SUNNY HILLS ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-335-36-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 256,785.11. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00938-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00938-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: November 8, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/11/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/25/2022 CN 27113

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-941082-NJ Order No.: 220432500-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARLENE G. MARTIN, TRUSTEE OF THE FRANCEAS AND MARLENE G. MARTIN TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 17, 1999 Recorded: 12/18/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0642371 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $498,461.29 The purported property address is: 4886 DEMETER WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 169-541-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-22-941082-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-941082-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-941082-NJ IDSPub #0181811 11/11/2022 11/18/2022 11/25/2022 CN 27105

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-896941-NJ Order No.: DEF-351596 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CARMELA A RYAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 7/20/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0485233, Book x, Page x of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $360,426.56 The purported property address is: 130 POLK STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 157-332-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-21-896941-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896941-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-896941-NJ IDSPub #0181687 11/4/2022 11/11/2022 11/18/2022 CN 27080

T.S. No. 18-52265 APN: 124-396-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/25/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANGELA COOPER AND HENRY COOPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/6/2011, as Instrument No. 2011-0178052, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2015-0483068 and recorded on 9/14/2015, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:11/18/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $637,713.17 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3607 LANCEWOOD WAY FALLBROOK, California 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 124-396-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52265. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52265 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 10/21/2022 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 35682 Pub Dates 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27073

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Wallace, Dawayne 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27106

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ANN FONTANESI Case # 37-2022-00042601-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Ann Fontanesi. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John M. Fontanesi and James Fontanesi in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John M. Fontanesi and James Fontanesi be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 1, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Polan 1330 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014 Telephone: 858.792.6202 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27081

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00041200-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Brent Carey & Heather Margaret Carey filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Brent Carey change to proposed name: Nanak Love; b. Present name: Heather Margaret Carey change to proposed name: Tiaga Love; c. Present name: Bodhi Suniai Carey change to proposed name Bodhi Suniai Love. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/13/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27057

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00041174-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Ruth Nybo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Ruth Nybo change to proposed name: Emily Ruth Nybo Petersen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/13/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27054

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00024078-CU-PO-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): CITY OF SAN DIEGO; and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CARLOS CARDOZA LUGO, an individual, NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court Civil Division 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel J. Rafii, Esq. SBN 244174 RAFII & ASSOCIATES, P.C. 9100 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 465E Beverly Hills CA 90212 Telephone: 310-777-7877 Fax: 310-777-7855 Date: 06/02/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Guyot, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27053

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00040903-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lee Deborah Batter Garrett filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lee Deborah Batter Garrett change to proposed name: Deborah Batter Garrett. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/12/2022 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024213 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co.; B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E. Grosse, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E. Grosse, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024563 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilles Foot and Ankle. Located at: 320 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1104, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Gilles Foot and Ankle Corporation, 525 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis D. Gilles, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024207 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secret Universe. Located at: 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 411, Oceanside CA 92068. Registrant Information: 1. Shepard Armstrong Williams, 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shepard Armstrong Williams, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024461 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cultivating Conversations in Dialogue. Located at: 2020 Coolngreen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 2020 Coolngeen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023858 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LittleLiving. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/07/2012 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023857 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FilteredLiving LLC. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2010 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024017 Filed: Oct 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Process Server. Located at: 1880 Outrigger Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth E. Bayus, 1880 Outrigger Ln. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2012 S/Kenneth E. Bayus, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024413 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jessie Hancock Coaching. Located at: 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Jane Hancock, 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Jane Hancock, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024281 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Global College Advisor. Located at: 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 681 San Rodolfo Dr. #1046, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Labb Ventures LLC, 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Lani Asato, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023645 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crafted @ Minerva’s Cafe. Located at: 3180 Voigt Dr., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3523, Coeur d’alene ID 83816. Registrant Information: 1. Ten10Tek, Inc., 10251 W. Genessee Way, Post Falls ID 83854. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024315 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JoeBidensFootball.com. Located at: 3109 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Darren Faithful, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Darren Faithful, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022920 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Strength & Fitness. Located at: 918 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Deep Rooted Athletics Inc. 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shelby Lopez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023633 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bento Boy. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & R Foods, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Omori, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023607 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wheel Incorporated. Located at: 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Wheel Incorporated, 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2022 S/Michael Totah, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023788 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Contempo Insurance Agency; B. First Contempo Insurance Agency & Registration Svc. Located at: 206 ½ N. Coast Hwy #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gabriela Jimenez, 335 Steelhead Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/2022 S/Gabriela Jimenez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023721 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Town & Country Pool Spa Serice. Located at: 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sean Fuson, 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2022 S/Sean Fuson, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023532 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Qualia Life Sciences. Located at: 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd #101 PMB 160, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Neurohacker Collective LLC, 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hakan Lindskog, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023712 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psych. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Psych Centers Inc., 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Jeffrey Hollingsworth, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023843 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lookie Loops. Located at: 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Renee Hilton, 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Zito, 404 Lado de Loma Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Renee Hilton, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023769 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impact Realty. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2022 S/Abdala Hamideh, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023830 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. You’re the Sky Counseling. Located at: 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-6419 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023417 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westmark & Associates. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bates & Baugh Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/1975 S/James Solic, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023366 Filed: Oct 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 Star Investor; B. Happy Investor. IO; C. Off Market Home Deals; D. Off Market Mastermind; E. Ace Home Offers. Located at: 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dream Big Digital LLC, 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Andrew Fatula Jr., 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023653 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuneDaze. Located at: 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2022 S/Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022429 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf and Ski Speech Therapy. Located at: 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103 Salt Lake. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erika Rachel Riddell, 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Erika Rachel Riddell, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023452 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Wood Working. Located at: 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salomon Dominguez, 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Salomon Dominguez, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022607 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blush Skin Bar; B. Blush Events; C. Blush Spa Suites. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 6691 Encelia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022846 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Datura Consulting. Located at: 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Datura EHS and Compliance LLC, 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Samantha Chua, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023031 Filed: Oct 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC. Located at: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC, 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2020 S/Charles J Williams, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022659 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group; B. Pacific View OB-GYN. Located at: 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group Inc., 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Jeremy Raimo, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022240 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindle & Stone. Located at: 1785 Savannah Way, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Reform Fitness LLC, 3225 Business Park Dr. #4, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/31/2022 S/Sarah Holder, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27068

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022610 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA CA 92008. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/29/2018 and assigned File # 2018-9027075. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Sheffler and Martin, 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/William J Sheffler, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022649 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. McGuire Glassworks. Located at: 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolaus Edward McGuire, 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113; B. Hollie Ann Hoppes McGuire, 2948 Clay Ave., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2017 S/Nicolaus Edward McGuire, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021256 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MegaDeath Machine. Located at: 1672 Acacia Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Elaine Vilardi, 1672 Acacia Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2020 S/Megan Elaine Vilardi, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022948 Filed: Oct 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldenstate Sushi; B. Goldenstate Sushi Inc. Located at: 3365 Mission Ave. #I, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldenstate Sushi Inc., 1632 Grandview St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2021 S/Monique Johnston, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022439 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lost at Sea Oyster Sauce. Located at: 135 Roper Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adiv Elysium, 135 Roper Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adiv Elysium, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27051

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022810 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Point. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/23/2017 and assigned File #2017-9026063. Located at: 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Donald M. Hansen, 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. S/Donald M. Hansen, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022811 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Point. Located at: 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hansen Family South 101 LLC, 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Brooks Gifford Jr., 1105 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Joshua Hansen, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022740 Filed: Oct 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pressure Washing. Located at: 3401 Yosemite St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Pressure Washing LLC, 3401 Yosemite St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2022 S/Fernando Greve, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022168 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rustic 102; B. Rustic 103. Located at: 6105 Paseo Delicias #10, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: 821 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jaime Adame Gattas, 821 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/16/2022 S/Jaime Adame Gattas, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022167 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rustic 101. Located at: 1786 1,2 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 821 Ocean Crest Rd, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Carmen B. Barnard, 821 Ocean Crest Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1999 S/Carmen B. Barnard, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27044

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022598 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amalfi Enoteca Italiana. Located at: 1556 Camino Del Arroyo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Made in Italy LLC, 1265 High Bluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/07/2022 S/Emiljano Muslija, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022602 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amalfi Marina Bar. Located at: 1035 La Bonita Dr. #B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Made in Italy LLC, 1265 High Bluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/24/2020 S/Emiljano Muslija, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022051 Filed: Oct 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Some Pig Insights. Located at: 1281 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn Spitzberg Johnson, 1281 Hymettus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Spitzberg Johnson, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2022 CN 27036