Legal Notices, May 10, 2024

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is being proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six week review period after which the city will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. The Planning Commission hearing is expected to take place on May 15, 2024, and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in July 2024, and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402 PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY 2024 ZONE CODE CLEAN UP – ZCA2024-0001/LCPA2024-0020/MCA2024-0001 (PUB 2024-0005) The City’s Zoning Ordinance is the implementing ordinance for the City’s Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program. This specific Zone Code Amendment is as follows: The 2024 Zone Code Clean Up (Clean Up) is part of the Planning Division’s work program to maintain the Carlsbad Municipal Code (CMC) for ease of use and accuracy. The Clean Up consists of miscellaneous amendments to the Local Coastal Program Implementation Plan, including CMC Chapter 15.16 (Grading and Erosion Control) and various sections of CMC Title 21 (Zoning). The amendments include corrections and updates to address inconsistencies, terminology, and new state regulations, as well as adding or deleting minor requirements and improving the overall clarity and usability of the code. The Clean Up also includes amendments to CMC Titles 8 and 11, which are not part of the city’s Local Coastal Program. The proposed amendments do not change allowable uses or intensities and have been determined to be exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3). If you have any questions, please call Nicole Morrow in the Planning Division at (442) 339 – 5438. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: May 10, 2024 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO:May 10, 2024 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: May 10, 2024 05/10/2024 CN 28893

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CP23C CARDIFF SPORTS PARK LED RETROFIT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 23, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work involved with this project is to replace the existing lighting fixtures on top of the existing high mast field lighting poles at Cardiff Sports Park with new LED lighting fixtures. The existing high mast field lighting poles shall remain. Replace existing lighting control cabinets with new ones. Engineer’s Estimate – $800,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within twenty (20) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY:Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering / City Engineer DATE: May 2, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28889

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS FY 2023-24 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 31, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The Work to be done consists of asphalt overlays, full-depth repairs, crack sealing, milling asphalt pavements, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, concrete gutter repair, AC berm installation, and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Base Bid: The Base includes overlays and other improvements for the following roadways: Engineer’s Estimate – $3,625,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $445,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Additive Alternate 2: Engineer’s Estimate – $126,000 (Add Alt 2 only) Additive Alternate 3: Engineer’s Estimate – $94,000 (Add Alt 3 only) Engineer’s Estimate with all five Additive Alternates – $4,290,000 (Base Bid + Add Alts) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within sixty (60) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and all additive alternates are awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within ninety-five (95) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: • Additive Alternate 1: 15 working days • Additive Alternate 2: 10 working days • Additive Alternate 3: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. BY:Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering / City Engineer DATE: May 2, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28884

SAN ELIJO JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Construction of Wanket Tank Refurbishment To be considered for selection, a bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2024 https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498. Project Description: The Work to be done is fully described in the bidding and contract documents, but generally consists of refurbishment of the Wanket Tank (3.0 MG Concrete Tank), including inlet/outlet piping, solar power system and control equipment, and civil site improvements. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than three hundred (300) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday June 13, 2024, at https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498 All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and bid clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/33529/bo/bo-detail/116498) , and then proceed to click on the “New Vendor Registration” box. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. All Bidders must upload electronic scans of its bid security to the PlanetBids web portal together with their Bid documents, and must deliver the original bid security so that it is received by SEJPA by no later than the date and time posted for receipt of bids. If original bid security is not received by the bid submission deadline, the Bidder’s bid may be deemed non-responsive. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. The project is also funded in part by federal funding and Davis-Bacon wage rates shall apply. Purchasing Department [email protected] (760) 753-6203 x73 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28882

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SAXONY & QUAIL GARDENS MOBILITY ENHANCEMENTS (CS24E) PROJECT AND EMERGENCY BICYCLE SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS (CX24A) PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 14, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be completed involves demolition, slurry seal, crack seal, surface and full-depth repairs, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, installation of pedestrian push buttons and poles, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, signing, striping, and installation of chicanes and roundabout. Base Bid: The Base includes slurry seals and signing and striping work along El Camino Real, Manchester Ave, Village Park Way, Encinitas Blvd, Quail Gardens Dr, Saxony Rd, Requeza St, and Nardo Rd Engineer’s Estimate – $1,100,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $100,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Additive Alternate 2: Engineer’s Estimate – $150,000 (Add Alt 2 only) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 1 – $1,200,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 1) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 2 – $1,250,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 2) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and any additive alternate is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Thirty (130) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: • Additive Alternate 1: 10 working days • Additive Alternate 2: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: April 29, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024 CN 28865

City of Del Mar Design Review Board Agenda Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino Del Mar Start Time: 6:00PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us . ROLL CALL; APPROVAL OF MINUTES Design Review Board Hearing Minutes of April 24, 2024; UPDATE; HEARING FROM THE AUDIENCE ON ITEMS NOT LISTED ON THE AGENDA; DESIGN REVIEW BOARD/STAFF DISCUSSION (Non-Application Items); DISCUSSION AND BRIEFING (Application Items); CONSENT CALENDAR NEW APPLICATION: ITEM 1 DRB23-020, CDP24-006 APN: 299-021-23-00 Location: 2730 Camino Del Mar Owners/Applicants: Under Toe LLC Agent: Bokal and Sneed Architects Zone: R1-5B Overlays: Floodplain Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: A request for a Design Review Permit and a Coastal Development Permit to: remodel the exterior of an existing residence to modify windows, doors, materials, colors, roof heights/slopes, and existing decking; construct a new second-story deck at the southern portion of the existing residence and a new roof deck at the northern portion of the residence; and to make associated modifications to hardscape, landscape, fencing, and exterior lighting. Note: This project is located in the appeals jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission. ADJOURNMENT 05/10/2024 CN 28899

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 1007 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, TO REPEAL AND REPLACE THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 30.90 DENSITY BONUS REGULATIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH STATE DENSITY BONUS LAW IN ACCORDANCE WITH CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT CODE SECTIONS 65915 ET SEQ., RELATING TO IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 6TH CYCLE HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAM 1G The above referenced ordinance was adopted with the following vote: Ayes: Mayor Druker, Deputy Mayor Gaasterland, Councilmembers Martinez, and Worden; Noes: 0; Recuse: 0; Absent: Councilmember Quirk; Abstain: 0, on May 6, 2024. A full copy of the ordinance may be reviewed in the Administrative Services Department. /s/ Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk Date May 7, 2024 05/10/2024 CN 28895

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE DEL MAR MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 21.12 – WATER SUPPLY – WATER RATES AND CHARGES, CHAPTER 21.70 – EMERGENCY WATER MANAGEMENT, CHAPTER 22.04 – SEWERS AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL – GENERAL The above referenced ordinance was introduced by action of the City Council on May 6, 2024. Adoption of the above listed ordinance will be considered on May 20 2024. /s/ Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/City Clerk Date May 7, 2024 05/10/2024 CN 28894

Title Order No.: 3022205 Trustee Sale No.: 87085 Loan No.: 9160073154 APN: 168-291-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/15/2003 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/3/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/22/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1027442 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: RONALD D. MAURER, AND SANDRA L. MAURER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC., AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT(S) 186 OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 83-19, ALAAVERA HILLS VILLAGE T, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 12951, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON JULY 16, 1992. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3502 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $620,381.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 5/3/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87085. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87085 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 945052_87085 05/102024, 05/17/2024, 05/24/2024 CN 28883

BATCH: AFC-4017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108416 B0519965H 6022 ANNUAL 47 211-131-11-00 CHERILYNN ABAYE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2019 04/25/2019 2019-0151389 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20907.33 108418 B0454815C 5224 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-130-02-00 AARON BOWER AND AMY BOWER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2015 10/29/2015 2015-0565144 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $14705.99 108419 B0477005C 6521 ANNUAL 40 211-131-13-00 DAVID BROWN AND LORETTA LEE BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/06/2016 11/23/2016 2016-0642471 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $60925.12 108420 B0523995C 80203 ANNUAL 30 212-271-04-00 KELLY A. CONNORS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333084 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $39026.35 108421 B0544575C 5426 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-130-03-00 GEORGE DRAPANIOTIS AND JENNIFER CASELLA DRAPANIOTIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2022 08/11/2022 2022-0324945 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $16879.67 108423 B0514315S 6011 ANNUAL 45 211-131-07-00 DORIS J. HURWITT TRUSTEE OF THE ELLIOT M. HURWITT AND DORIS J. HURWITT REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 15 2007 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2018 12/13/2018 2018-0510815 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20152.98 108424 B0554185C 5122 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-130-02-00 ANABEL LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088779 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18703.22 108425 B0553615S 5324 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-130-03-00 ESPERANZA LOPEZ-SUAREZ AND VALENTIN LEYVA NUNEZ WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082063 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24660.13 108426 B0555475H 5313 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-130-03-00 JOSE MALDONADO AND LIZBETH ARIGAZA MALDONADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2022 04/27/2023 2023-0109976 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24492.74 108427 B0504995S 80105 ANNUAL 24 212-271-04-00 THOMAS A. MILINOWICZ AND EDNA F. MILINOWICZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0251930 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $22060.71 108428 B4039875H 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-131-07-00 BRENDA J. MILLAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARTE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2012 07/19/2012 2012-0419118 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $13165.54 108429 B0450725S 6521 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 JOSE SANTIAGO MURGUIA AND PIEDAD MURGUIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION (AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK) 08/07/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0441014 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $65693.75 108430 B0510435H 80101 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 212-271-04-00 SHERRIE LYNN ROGERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403051 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18911.79 108432 B0511165H 80201 ANNUAL 16 212-271-04-00 STEVEN W. SCHROEDER A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0423298 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $19607.32 108433 B0554135C 5212 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-130-02-00 SHANNA N. SMITH A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/04/2022 04/06/2023 2023-0089023 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18803.56 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28848

BATCH: AFC-4015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108390 B0532805C 284 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 ORIE AHLEF BOONE A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MISTE DAWN ALSTON HOLLOWAY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2020 12/10/2020 2020-0791936 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17829.58 108391 B0462705S 295 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 TERRANCE L. BULLOCK AND JOCELYN A. MEJIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2016 04/04/2016 2016-0146718 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $10691.54 108392 B0531405S 258 ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 TODD A. DAVIS AND JENNY K. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0438188 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $40214.24 108393 B0458445C 365 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 ROMAN LUIS DE LA RIVA AND APRIL DENISE DE LA RIVA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2015 01/07/2016 2016-0006545 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16971.41 108394 B0558495S 283 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 GREGORY AARON GARCIA AND MARJORIE BETH GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/30/2023 07/13/2023 2023-0182418 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16709.19 108395 B0423395L 299 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28-00 DAVID W. GEDDE AND RAMONA E. GEDDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/03/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068402 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11241.70 108396 B0543895H 183 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 SONJA HENSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2022 07/21/2022 2022-0299211 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17515.89 108397 B0492175A 193 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 JAVIER MONTEMAYOR A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432238 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11747.08 108398 B0539115C 162 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 ANNE MORRISON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2021 12/16/2021 2021-0849251 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $27586.19 108399 B0546175S 181 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 KIM JOYCE MURRAY A SINGLE WOMAN AND FIDOLO ORLANDO PINZON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/11/2022 10/06/2022 2022-0390680 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16172.23 108400 B0537865C 183 Even 44 211-022-28-00 ELISA NAZAROWSKI A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715403 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17214.81 108401 B0505595H 292 ANNUAL 26 211-022-28-00 MARGOT L. ROSTAND A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263138 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $32156.22 108402 B0505565H 394 BIENNIAL ODD 6 211-022-28-00 VANNESSA E. SANCHEZ AND MARIA A. SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263080 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17212.13 108403 B0530255H 147 ANNUAL 5 211-022-28-00 MARUF SHIBLEE AND SADIA CHAUDHURY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114788 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $29098.64 108404 B0542935S 183 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 SHAWN SULLIVAN A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/30/2022 06/23/2022 2022-0259003 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $18760.95 108405 B0524455S 293 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW J. SVATORA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KATLYNN A. BRADSHAW A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/28/2019 08/22/2019 2019-0356746 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $24150.60 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28847

Title Order No. : 2418724CAD Trustee Sale No. : 87034 Loan No. : 399422352 APN : 147-197-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/2/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/3/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0329165 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor ARCHWEST BROKERAGE CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Lot 3 in Block 68 of Horne’s Addition, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No. 323, filed in the Office of the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, April 3, 1886. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 109 SOUTH HORNE STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,219,951.69 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/22/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87034. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87034 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 944835_87034 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28846

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 23CV423311 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): KELLY KOHOUTEK, and individual; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JASON JEGGE, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Santa Clara 191 North First St. San Jose, CA 95113 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Edward A. Kraus Silicon Valley Law Group One North Market St., Ste 200 San Jose, CA 95113 Telephone: 408.573.5700 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Dominguez Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28892

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Bruce Hutchinson – unit G217 5/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28890

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. James (Jon Kaleo) Del Rio (5X5) Andrea C (Christine) Escalante (10X20) Yesenia (Reyna) Lugo (10X10) Hector Javier Orendain (5X10) James Wallace Norris (5X8) Daniel A (Alejandro) Lujan (5X8) Michael (Louis) Hutcheson (5×8) Harry Plowden III (5X15) James G (Garfield) Hill J (10X20) Ulyses Valdez (5X10) Jonathan K (Keith) Stephens (5X7) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 6th day of May 2024 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28886

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Sec. 6101-6111 UCC) Escrow No. 107-042448 Notice is hereby given that a Bulk Sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) to the seller(s) are: Signore Moto Corporation 615 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 Doing Business as: Mr Moto Pizza All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: none The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: same as above The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Vuori, Inc. 5600 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92008 The assets to be sold are described in general as: the furniture, fixtures and equipment, inventory of stock, leasehold interest, leasehold improvements and goodwill, and are located at: 615 S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 The Bulk Sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 5/29/24, pursuant to Division 6 of the California Code. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. [If the sale is subject to Sec. 6106.2, the following information must be provided] the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: The Heritage Escrow Company, 2550 Fifth Avenue, Suite 800, San Diego CA 92103, Escrow No. 107-042448, Escrow Officer: Christopher Portillo and the last date for filing claims shall be 5/28/24, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Vuori, Inc., a Delaware corporation By: /s/ Joe Kudla, CEO 5/10/24 CNS-3811025# CN 28885

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018573-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Martina Mackenzie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sara Martina Mackenzie change to proposed name: Sara Martina Navarro. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28868

Notice of Sale of Motor Vehicle under G.L. c. 255, Section 39A Notice is hereby given by: Murray’s Towing & Equipment Service, 89 Winn Street, Woburn, MA 01801 pursuant to the provisions of G.L. c. 255, Section 39A, that on: May 10th, 2024 at 8AM at: Murray’s Towing & Equipment Service, by Private Sale the following Motor Vehicles will be sold to satisfy the garage keeper’s lien thereon for storage, towing charges, care and expenses of notices and sale of said vehicle. Vehicle description: Year: 2019 Make: Land Rover Model: Sport (White) Registration #: 8FWJ872 / State: CA VIN: SALCP2FX4KH783250 Name and address of vehicle owner: Otoniel J. Pimental 2360 Paseo Delaura APT. 51 Oceanside, California, 92056 JP Morgan Chase 7 Saint Lazare St. Nashua, New Hampshire, 03062 This notice has been given under the provisions of G.L. c. 255, Section 39A. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28841

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ANNA DOMAN aka MARY A. DOMAN aka MARY ANN DOMAN Case# 24PE000675C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Anna Doman aka Mary A. Doman aka Mary Ann Doman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christine M. Barcus and Rachelle A. Nyenhuis, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Christine M. Barcus and Rachelle A. Nyenhuis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 29, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Nicholas L. Lucich, Jr. Baker Manock & Jensen, PC 5260 N. Palm Ave., Ste 201 Fresno CA 93704 Telephone: 559.432.5400 04/29, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28835

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018424-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicki Eileen Geigert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicki Eileen Geigert change to proposed name: Nicki Collins Geigert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division.

(To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.)

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/19/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28834

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN RICHARDIS CROSS aka SUSAN R. CROSS aka SUSAN CROSS aka RICHARD EDWIN CROSS JR. aka RICHARD E. CROSS JR. aka RICHARD CROSS JR. aka RICHARD E. CROSS aka RICHARD CROSS Case # 24PE000660C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Richardis Cross aka Susan R. Cross aka Susan Cross aka Richard Edwin Cross Jr. aka Richard E. Cross Jr. aka Richard Cross Jr. aka Richard E. Cross aka Richard Cross. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Catherine Joan James in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Catherine Joan James be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 30, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Andrea K. Shoup, Esq. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28827

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00017486-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angelina Marie Kerr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angelina Marie Kerr change to proposed name: Angelina Marie Robles. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/15/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28819

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009785 Filed: May 07, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/02/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9001630. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Marshall T. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M. Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 3. Gloria J. Foss, 3544 Sea Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Jeannie G. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 5. John Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 6. Susan Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 7. Steve Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Marshall T. Head, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009801 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data-CG. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009391 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Social Hall; B. Sunset Beer: C. Sunset Brewing Co; D. Sunset Beer Garden. Located at: 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tap and Table LLC, 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Stephens, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28897

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008913 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rals Workshop. Located at: 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raleigh Anthony Smith, 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raleigh Anthony Smith, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009181 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Set The Bar Project. Located at: 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jordan T.A. Veiga, 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan T.A. Veiga, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009505 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tropicals. Located at: 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Absher, 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/09/2006 S/James Absher, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009563 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry Mendelsohn & Associates. Located at: 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Mendelsohn, 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2024 S/Jeff Mendelsohn, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009351 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LosBarber. Located at: 3912 Baja Vista Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos Miguel Harrison, PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Carlos M. Harrison, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009593 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. INTRMX. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nick Petro, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009473 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cuadrado Enterprises, LLC. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cuadrado Enterprises LLC, 5927 Balfour Cr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2010 S/Thomas J Gallego, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008641 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Production Arm. Located at: 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Michael Rivera, 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2024 S/Andrew Michael Rivera, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009188 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holistic Energy Healing. Located at: 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maile Perez, 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maile Perez, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009271 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaCyb; B. Alpha Cyb. Located at: 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Albert James Mora, 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert James Mora, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28875

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009280 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Aloha Poke Bar. Located at: 3427 Via Montebello, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/04/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9021550. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009281 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Nails & Spa. Located at: 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2017 S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28870

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008838 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bubbles & Bows Mobile Dog Grooming. Located at: 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Whitson, 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/05/2024 S/Amy Whitson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009197 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Gun Parasail Oceanside. Located at: 256 Harbor Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Get Tubed LLC, 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Johnson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008907 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outreach 316; B. Outreach USA. Located at: 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Paul Cording, 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2019 S/Robert P. Cording, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009061 Filed: Apr 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’side Pizza; B. Pizza Supplies USA. Located at: 1040 S. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. O’side Pizza LLC, Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Christopher Youngren, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28860

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008802 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mochichis. Located at: 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mochichi’s LLC, 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Kass, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008366 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock N Roll Scoops. Located at: 1851 W. Vista Way #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alan Guadalupe Guerra, 4427 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2024 S/Alan G. Guerra, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009000 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Personal Relationship Firm. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008999 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Authentic Speakers Agency. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008695 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2009 S/Bruce Marquand, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008728 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nitro Express. Located at: 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Libby Pulsifer, 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/James Libby Pulsifer, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008613 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Davies Eye Center. Located at: 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Foster and Garff Surgical Associates Inc., 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Alexander Foster, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008313 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Omega Boutique; B. Omega Boutique La Jolla; C. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique; D. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique La Jolla; E. CJ Charles Lux. Located at: 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc, 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vahid Moradi, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008671 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spray Car Wash. Located at: 2658 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon CA 92019 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fury Lane LLC, 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Prather, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007216 Filed: Apr 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Via Piel Health. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Via Piel LLC, 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2024 S/Omer Katzenelson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008777 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tahiti Green. Located at: 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Summer Rota, 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Summer Rota, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008049 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William M. Grosse, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Trust A, Trust B and Trust C under the Dealy Family Trust dated 2-14/89, or successor Trustee, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919; 3. Margaret Grosse Hyatt, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/1983 S/William M. Gross, Co-Trustee of The Grosse May 24, 2002 Family Trust dated 05/24/02, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008255 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Regent Realty. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jon Schwartz Broker Corp, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/14/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008234 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synergy Rheumatology and Wellness. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergy Rheumatology PC, 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Zachary Fellows, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008266 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penrith Home Loans; B. Scenic Oaks Funding. Located at: 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350 Stanislaus. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scenic Oaks Funding LLC, 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Cheryl Reeves, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008590 Filed: Apr 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nemafit Consulting. Located at: 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neil Mallinson, 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2024 S/Neil Mallinson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008024 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.V. Remodel. Located at: 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Manuel Villanueva, 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Luis Manuel Villanueva, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008300 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Storm Press. Located at: 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katherine Link, 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Link, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008205 Filed: Apr 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pony Tales. Located at: 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Stevens Benowitz, 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Jean Stevens Benowitz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007637 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image One; B. Gromii. Located at: 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa McConnell, Inc., 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/1993 S/Robert Gould, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007688 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gengenies; B. Go-Go Genealogy. Located at: 7090 Crystalline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Britta Lebherz Brewer, 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Britta Lebherz Brewer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007600 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDMD Mobile Anesthesia. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elite Anesthesia Specialists, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Andre Pinesett, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008109 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lana. Located at: 437 Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lana SB, 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Wheadon, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007941 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKLEPTIX. Located at: 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gregory Leigh Wallace, 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Leigh Wallace, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008038 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Divina Creations. Located at: 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Divina Elsie Hernandez, 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Divina Elsie Hernandez, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007562 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown New York Style; B. Uptown New York Style Inc. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave. #9, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diva’s Hidden Hair LLC, 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Cecelia H Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004964 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zah Zah Bug Designs. Located at: 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Candice Marie Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Jason David Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Candice Marie Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007364 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kisses Organics. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beth Elisa Harris, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Elisa Harris, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007954 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expert Lice Treatment. Located at: 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811; 2. Jillian Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2023 S/Ronald Cox, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007176 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Positive Behaviorist. Located at: 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jillian McGarry, 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jillian McGarry, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007534 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forrest Bluff Apartments; B. Forrest Bluff Senior Apartments. Located at: 500 Via Cantebria, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest Bluff, LLC, 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1990 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007533 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Valley Sales. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & C Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/19/2010 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006961 Filed: Mar 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naviaux & Co. Located at: 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Erin Crawford Naviaux, 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2024 S/Erin Crawford Naviaux, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28794

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007644 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Moxy Group. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/06/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9012259. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28793

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007643 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pacific Plus. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-2-90191. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007690 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Kook Enterprises. Located at: 205 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PacShore Solutions, LLC, 3020 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis Tapia, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007479 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opgen Media; B. ChannelBytes; C. ConnectMakers; D. Marketing Qualified; E. Axis Eight. Located at: 1521 Hunsaker St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reel Axis Inc., 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Christopher Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006383 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apollo Properties. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1994 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006382 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy Investments. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/13/2018 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007303 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Vacay; B. My Club Vacay. Located at: 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grand Pacific Resorts Inc., General Partner of Grand Pacific Resort Services, L.P., 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2024 S/David S. Brown, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28787