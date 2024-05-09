Tips sought in 2022 Oceanside riverbed murder

OCEANSIDE — Authorities are reaching out to the public for help in finding a woman suspected of taking part in a murder in a riverbed near the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

Aarin “Angel” Sorenson was allegedly involved in the slaying of 37-year-old Jacob Sanders, whose body was found near the intersection of Benet Road and state Route 76 in Oceanside on Dec. 26, 2022, according to police.

Sorenson, a transient who has frequented Oceanside and Tijuana, is described as a 5-foot-tall, roughly 170-pound woman with blond hair and green eyes. She has sometimes gone by other last names, including Perez, Rincon and Wujick, police said.

Anyone with information about the riverbed murder is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.