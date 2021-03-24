Legal Notices, March 26, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT Draft Action Plan (FY 2021-22) For Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2021-22 Annual Action Plan. The draft FY 2021-22 Action Plan will be available for public review and comment from March 26, 2021 through April 26, 2021. The Annual Action Plan provides CDBG funding for activities FY 2021-2022 program year (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022). The Draft FY 2021-22 Annual Action Plan is available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies of the draft document will be mailed or e-mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, copies will be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center. The public review period was advertised in a local newspaper, direct email notification, and on the City’s Website. Please submit all comments and questions in writing to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at [email protected] or 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The public may also provide comments at the City Council public meeting on April 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Public participation during the public hearing on April 28, 2021 by following these instructions: PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate Oral Communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. If you would like to share your comments during the meeting, please follow the instructions below. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (including oral communications, and comments related to consent calendar items and action items): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the City Council Meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the Mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the City Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, click on the agenda and follow the instructions: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. 03/26/2021 CN 25236

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 3:00 p.m. on Tues., April 6, 2021, to consider approving an amendment to the Carlsbad General Plan updating the Housing Element for the 2021-2029 housing cycle as required by the California Government Code Section 65588 and an addendum to Environmental Impact Report EIR 13-02 and to consider suspending the implementation of residential housing growth caps established by Proposition E and suspending the implementation of Council Policy Statement 43. Whereas, on March 3, 2021 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7/0 to recommend approval of a General Plan Amendment to revise the city’s General Plan Housing Element and to recommend approval of an addendum to certified Environmental Impact Report EIR 13-02. Further, on March 4, 2021, the City of Carlsbad Housing Commission voted 5/0 to also recommend approval of the General Plan Amendment to revise the Housing Element. The Housing Element Update provides the city with a housing plan or strategy for promoting the production of safe, decent and affordable housing for varying income-levels, including policies and programs on how it will accommodate its share of residential growth estimates. Approval of the Housing Element Update will not result in any development or changes to land uses or city codes. Any such changes or development will need separate and subsequent actions. The proposed action to approve an addendum is based on findings that (1) the General Plan EIR is of continuing informational value, and (2) the city has prepared an addendum to the previously certified EIR because only minor changes or additions are necessary and none of the conditions described in CEQA Guidelines Section 15162 calling for preparation of subsequent or supplemental environmental review has occurred. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after April 2, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Scott Donnell in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4618 or [email protected]. Per California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding City Council and other public meetings online only. All public meetings will comply with public noticing requirements in the Brown Act and will be made accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the City Council. You may participate by phone or in writing. Participation by phone: sign up at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/default.asp by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to provide comments live by phone. You will receive a confirmation email with instructions about how to call in. Participation in writing: email comments to [email protected]. Comments received by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the meeting. When e-mailing comments, please identify in the subject line the agenda item to which your comments relate. All comments received will be included as part of the official record. Written comments will not be read out loud. If you challenge the General Plan Amendment or addendum in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: GPA 2019-0003 (PUB 2019-0009) CASE NAME: HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE 2021-2029 PUBLISH: March 26, 2021 CITY OF CARLSBAD | CITY COUNCIL 03/26/2021 CN 25235

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Aldern Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003836-2020; FILING DATE: June 19, 2020; APPLICANT: Warren Scott; LOCATION: 1143 Eolus Ave (APN: 254-392-17-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit to make additions to an existing residence on the first floor and to construct a new second story.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, and within the Coastal, Special Study, and Scenic View Overlay Zones.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(2) which exempts an addition of less than 10,000 square feet to existing structures including a single-family residence.; STAFF CONTACT: Daniela Trujillo Rodriguez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2697 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/26/2021 CN 25234

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 141412 Title No. 180380352 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/23/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/09/2021 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/30/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1232979, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Marvin B. Graham, A Single Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 183-391-47-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1418 Andorra Court, Vista, CA 92081 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $789,275.71 Dated: 3/3/2021 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE'S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 141412. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this internet website www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case Ts# 141412 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. A-4730253 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021, 04/02/2021 CN 25197

T.S. No.: 2019-02445-CA A.P.N.: 213-151-52-00 Property Address: 6338 EDENDALE STREET, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/05/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Charlotte Bratlien, an unmarried woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0031812 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/09/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 768,460.01 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6338 EDENDALE STREET, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 213-151-52-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 768,460.01. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02445-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 , using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02445-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. Date: February 3, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021 CN 25194

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 2020-05036 A.P.N.: 223-620-15-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/26/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ANNIE YEO, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Entra Default Solutions, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925)272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 4/30/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0172176 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, to be sold: Date of Sale: 4/5/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,006,202.58, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1594 GLENCREST DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 A.P.N.: 223-620-15-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-683-2468 option 1 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-05036. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-683-2468 option 1, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-05036 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 3/5/2021 Entra Default Solutions, LLC Marisa Vidrine, Foreclosure Specialist A-4730304 03/12/2021, 03/19/2021, 03/26/2021 CN 25187

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1:15 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jacqueline Brown – unit F301 03/26/2021, 04/02/2021 CN 25233

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00011563-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Donald Winslow, Elizabeth Winslow on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Amanda Gao Chun Li Winslow change to proposed name: Amanda Lee Winslow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 04, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 16, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25230

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00008240-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kara Tristin Amundson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kara Tristin Amundson change to proposed name: Kara Tristin Greger. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Feb 26, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25215

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00010376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Duane Edward Kiddy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Duane Edward Kiddy change to proposed name: Duane Edward Fowler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this. Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 03/08/2021 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004479 Filed: Mar 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ((B)) Fitbody Carlsbad. Located at: 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emma Victoria Sodeke, 1624 Filaree Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emma Victoria Sodeke, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004360 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sensible Homestead. Located at: 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 1310 Hermana Ct., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Jessica Thuy Sensenbaugh, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25231

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004954 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Vacations. Located at: 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nomad Biological LLC, 3547 Starboard Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Audrey Layden, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25229

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004209 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vulcan Systems Research. Located at: 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warren James Wasson, 3747 Vista Campana S. #104, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2021 S/Warren James Wasson, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25228

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003288 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plum and Lotta’s Bun Boutique. Located at: 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Bowman, 1233 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Laura Bowman, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25227

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004612 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow-To Studio. Located at: 4747 Mission Blvd. #6-06, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 4126 Udall St. #3, San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tsvetelina Danielova Tomova-Cahilig, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25226

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004393 Filed: Mar 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DYADlaw P.C. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DYADlaw P.C., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Shannon Marie Englert, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25225

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005110 Filed: Mar 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bulldog Development General Contractor. Located at: 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Bryan Tice, 1582 Windsor Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2007 S/Michael Bryan Tice, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25224

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004933 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anandamaya Healing The Whole. Located at: 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 1615 San Luis Rey Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Diamond Borsum, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004249 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BASE Programs; B. BASE. Located at: 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1141 Laguna St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Before After School Enrichment INC, 1070 Palm Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2020 S/Denise Anderson McConnell, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003552 Filed: Mar 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wiltshire Group. Located at: 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 564, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Held Loucas, 2832 Cedarwood Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1985 S/Nancy Held Loucas, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004586 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shield of Love Productions. Located at: 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92115. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christoper Giorgio, 4948 Collge Ave., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Christopher Giorgio, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004193 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SaltMED Inc. Located at: 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Med-Aesthetic Solutions Inc., 206 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2020 S/Allan Danto, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004841 Filed: Mar 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luxury 5; B. Luxury 5 Gems. Located at: 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine Helen Charles, 243 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Helen Charles, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09, 04/16/2021 CN 25218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004054 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dreamtime Dentistry Dental Group of Ryan Watkins DDS Inc. Located at: 950 Vista Village Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 2615 Via Eco, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Watkins DDS Inc., 3039 Jefferson St. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2011 S/Ryan Watkins, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004944 Filed: Mar 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gorditos. Located at: 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 981 Civic Center Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Alberto Diego-Torres, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004210 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoover & Taylor Industrial Properties. Located at: 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marianne Hoover, 2834 Calle de Malibu, Escondido CA 92029; 2. Brooke C Taylor, 26122 Paseo Marbella, San Juan Capistrano CA 92675. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2015 S/Marianne Hoover, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004148 Filed: Mar 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomons Strategic Advisors. Located at: 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Stuart Solomons, 13590 Jadestone Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2010 S/Julian Stuart Solomons, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003470 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personally Fit, Rancho Santa Fe. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 9045, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Pro-Ross Inc., 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #4-11, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1993 S/Scott A Ross, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003205 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muse Skin and Lash. Located at: 2911 Adams Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Lontos, 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Tracey Lynn Lontos, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004003 Filed: Mar 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shear Madness Hair Designs. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael D Carno, 240 N Granados Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/1987 S/Michael D Carno, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9004281 Filed: Mar 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Utility Safety Group. Located at: 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balefire Safety Systems Inc., 1760 Yada Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Walter Daniel Cerkan, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25206

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003755 Filed: Mar 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Customs. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003230 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Plaza Cleaners. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #G-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jihun Song, 577 W Bobier Dr. #308, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Jihun Song, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003131 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation. Located at: 2409 Sacada Cir, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sarah Jane Coombe, 2409 Sacada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2020 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003328 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Coast Pet Care. Located at: 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 4447, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Vernie A Scott Seach, 6531 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2016 S/Vernie A Scott Seach, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25200

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003172 Filed: Mar 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mardi Gras Motors LLC. Located at: 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mardi Gras Motors LLC, 253 Sunset Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Annison, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02, 04/09/2021 CN 25199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003447 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleming Designs. Located at: 2425 Torrejon Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela Lee Fleming, 2425 Torrejon Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Pamela Lee Fleming, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003462 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Art of Healing Cuisine; B. Culture Creators For Humanity. Located at: 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Valentina Visconti, 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Carlos Alberto Ruiz Arbelaez, 1610 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2016 S/Valentina Visconti, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25193

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9003443 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Encinitas Colon Hydrotherapy. Located at: 965 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/10/2009 and assigned File #2009-023068. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Dona L King-Rogers, 1106 2nd St. #350, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: A Individual. S/Dona L King-Rogers, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003276 Filed: Mar 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Locals Only Hot Sauce. Located at: 9368 Aldabra Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Locals Only Hot Sauce LLC, 9368 Aldabra Ct., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Geoff Waddell, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003054 Filed: Feb 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trippe Interiors. Located at: 802 ½ Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carly Gage Trippe, 802 ½ Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carly Gage Trippe, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003500 Filed: Mar 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Goddess Magic Circle. Located at: 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan M Guillory, 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan M Guillory, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9003198 Filed: Mar 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Colily Candles. Located at: 11088 W Ocean Air Dr. #318, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jenna Ashley Lade, 11088 W Ocean Air Dr. #318, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Ashley Lade, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002926 Filed: Feb 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Automotive. Located at: 7490 Opportunity Rd. #2290, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 3105 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Donovan Canady, 3105 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Donovan Canady, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002919 Filed: Feb 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunny Fathoms. Located at: 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adrian David Sieminski, 4181 Kimberly Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adrian David Sieminski, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002822 Filed: Feb 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Open Eye Hemp. Located at: 3231-C Business Park Dr. #201 Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. C21 Brands LLC, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131452, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2021 S/Kevin Davis, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26, 04/02/2021 CN 25181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9001895 Filed: Feb 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pleats Fine Tailoring and Dry Cleaning; B. Pleats Fine Tailoring. Located at: 844 W San Marcos Blvd. #106 & 107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pleats Inc., 844 W San Marcos Blvd. #106 & 107, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Paulette Rosarie Khoury, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002660 Filed: Feb 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Koukal Pool Services. Located at: 720 California St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kyle Louis Koukal, 720 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Kyle Koukal, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002607 Filed: Feb 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Compost Group. Located at: 1232 Los Vallecitos Blvd. #115, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 583 Hygeia Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Sustainable Analysis LLC, 583 Hygeia Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Naomi Wentworth, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25176

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002498 Filed: Feb 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bloomers Academy. Located at: 7111 Eldridge St., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bloomers Academy, 7111 Eldridge St., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Atria Lutz, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002718 Filed: Feb 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Car Rentals. Located at: 6030 Avenida Encinas #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2021 S/Judith A Jones-Cone, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9002757 Filed: Feb 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resilience Psychological Services. Located at: 5252 Balboa Arms Dr. #183, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. #1360, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria A Farrow, 5252 Balboa Arms Dr. #183, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria A Farrow, 03/05, 03/12, 03/19, 03/26/2021 CN 25167