Legal Notices, March 25, 2022

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-417 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS OF AND ADDING A SECTION TO THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE POSITION OF CITY CLERK TO TAKE EFFECT ONLY IF THE VOTERS AT THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION ON JUNE 7, 2022 APPROVE MAKING THE OFFICE OF CITY CLERK APPOINTIVE WHEREAS, the City Council has placed a measure on the June 7, 2022 municipal election ballot asking the voters to make the office of City Clerk appointive; and WHEREAS, if a majority of the voters approve making the office of City Clerk appointive, certain sections of the Carlsbad Municipal Code will no longer apply or will require amendment; and WHEREAS, as permitted by California Government Code Sections 34856 and 36510, the City Council wishes to vest the City Manager with the authority to appoint the City Clerk if the voters approve making the office of City Clerk appointive; and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to have the necessary amendments to the code adopted and ready to become immediately effective should the voters approve making the office of City Clerk appointive so there is no delay in implementing the will of the voters. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: Section I: The above recitations are true and correct. Section II: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 1.15.040(B) is amended to delete references to an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 1.15.040 Campaign contribution limits. B. A person shall not make to a candidate for mayor or city treasurer and a candidate for mayor or city treasurer shall not accept from a person, a contribution totaling more than $3,100.00 per election. Section III: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.020 is amended to delete references to an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 2.04.020 Compensation—City treasurer. A. The compensation of the city treasurer shall be set at $1,070.00 per month, payable biweekly. B. In addition to the compensation the city treasurer receives under subsection (A) of this section, the city treasurer shall receive an automobile allowance as established by resolution of the city council. Section IV: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.040 is amended to delete the eligibility requirements for an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 2.04.040 Eligibility for office. A. To be eligible to hold office as mayor, city council member or city treasurer, a person must be an elector of the city at the time nomination papers are issued. B. To be eligible to become a candidate for the office of city treasurer, a person must have a four-year college degree in finance or business-related field and four years of financial work experience at the time nomination papers are issued. C. Notwithstanding California Government Code Section 53227 or any successor statute regulating the eligibility of a local agency employee to serve on the local agency’s legislative body, the mayor or a city council member may simultaneously serve, without compensation, as a city volunteer subject to all applicable federal and state laws, municipal ordinances and rules and regulations, including conflict of interest and ethics laws, ordinances, rules and regulations. Section V: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.050 is amended to delete references to an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 2.04.050 At-large election of mayor and city treasurer. The mayor and city treasurer shall be elected by the voters of the city at large. The persons elected as mayor and city treasurer shall hold office for a term of four years from the first Tuesday following election and until a successor is elected, qualified and sworn into office. Section VI: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.04.110(F) relating to filling vacancies in the office of an elected City Clerk is deleted. Section VII: Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 2.08 is amended to add Section 2.08.020 to read as follows: 2.08.020 City clerk. A. In accordance with California Government Code Sections 34856 and 36510 and Section 2.12.035(C) of this code, authority is given to the city manager to appoint and supervise the city clerk. B. The city clerk shall have all of the responsibilities, duties and functions as specified by state law and this code, in addition to any other duties or functions as the city manager may, from time to time, prescribe. Section VIII: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.12.035(C) is amended to delete the City Clerk exception to the City Manager’s power of appointment and removal and to read as follows: 2.12.035 Powers and duties. C. Power of Appointment and Removal. It shall be the duty of the city manager to appoint, discipline, remove, promote and demote any and all officers and employees of the city, except the city treasurer and city attorney, and as provided in Section 2.44.050 of this title, subject to all applicable personnel ordinances, rules and regulations. Section IX: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.12.115 is amended to delete the reference to an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 2.12.115 Departmental cooperation. It shall be the duty of all subordinate officers and the city treasurer and city attorney to assist the city manager in administering the affairs of the city efficiently, economically and harmoniously. Section X: Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.14.070 is amended to delete the reference to an elected City Clerk and to read as follows: 2.14.070 Departmental cooperation. It shall be the duty of all subordinate officers and the city treasurer and city manager to assist the city attorney in carrying out the functions of his or her office. EFFECTIVE DATE: If the ballot measure to make the office of City Clerk appointive is approved by the voters in the municipal election on June 7, 2022, this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon the effective date of the ballot measure, as provided in California Elections Code Section 9217. If the ballot measure is not approved by the voters, this ordinance shall be automatically repealed and of no further force and effect. The City Clerk’s Office shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 8th day of March, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 15th day of March, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 03/25/2022 CN 26379

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-416 per Government Code §36933(c) An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, Amending Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 11.44.070 – Temporary Political and Other Noncommercial Signs in the Public Right-Of-Way The proposed ordinance amends Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 11.44.070 to read as follows: Temporary political and other noncommercial signs are not permitted within the public right-of-way (except as otherwise provided in this chapter), on public property, or upon any public building or other publicly owned facility, including fences, walls, utilities and landscaping. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 15th day of March, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NOES: None. ABSENT: None. 03/25/2022 CN 26377

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is currently accepting applications to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Senior Citizen Commission with a term ending March 2023. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. Senior Citizen Commission: One (1) appointment to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2023 (Commissioner Rau resigned). The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. For additional information on the recruitment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. 03/25/2022 CN 26374

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District. Those persons wishing to speak on the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after April 1, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Roxanne Muhlmeister in the Finance Department at (442) 339-2417 or [email protected]. If you challenge the annexation of the Marja Acres development to Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2, a Special Assessment District, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: Friday, March 18, 2022 and Friday, March 25, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26365

T.S. No. 092492-CA APN: 171-320-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/25/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/14/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0077450 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: REBECCA JAMERSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2333 MAELEE DR, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $354,853.67 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 092492-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 092492-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931418_092492-CA 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022 CN 26375

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019366 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019366. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 18, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP., AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/9/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0525390, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 eal property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map Thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $2,068,723.49. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019366 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743722 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26360

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-OPL-21019367 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C) AND 2924.8 THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTIONS STATED ABOVE, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT IS MAILED TO ALL REQUIRED RECIPIENTS] NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-OPL-21019367. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On April 11, 2022, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by DONNA MIANO AND WWC CORP, AS TENANTS IN COMMON, as Trustors, recorded on 9/17/2020, as Instrument No. 2020-0549218, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 258-074-01-00 Real property in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Lot 1 in Block 42, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 148, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 12, 1883. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 404-406 4TH ST, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $141,706.36. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 877-237-7878, or visit www.peakforeclosure.com using file number assigned to this case: CA-OPL-21019367 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com Dated: 3/9/2022 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4743720 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022, 04/01/2022 CN 26353

BATCH: AFC-3036, 3048 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102003 B0520125S MCS22712AZ 227 12 214-010-94-00 DIMITRY SELEZNEV AND IRINA SELEZNEV HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0163106 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $33551.82 102004 B0447175H MCS21624CO 216 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347122 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14392.74 102005 B0447165H MCS22124CE 221 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347124 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14009.33 102413 B0484045H MCS30350CZ 303 ANNUAL 50 214-010-94-00 KELLY ANN PAPAGEORGE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2017 04/27/2017 2017-0188239 12/7/2021 2021-0828740 $27844.49 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26342

BATCH: AFC-3044, 3047 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102381 B0458795H MGP19410BE 194 EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 LARRY BELL AND KRYSTAL M. JACKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2015 01/14/2016 2016-0016376 12/2/2021 2021-0820530 $29433.12 102408 B0488025S MGP29738AE 297 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 BRYAN J. FRANKHAUSER AND JASMIN FRANKHAUSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2017 07/06/2017 2017-0304040 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $23436.44 102409 B0448585C MGP35817EE 358 EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 VIVIAN MARQUEZ A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/04/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387614 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $18680.47 102410 B0470165S MGP28147CE 281 EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 ERIKA L. MEDINA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0395672 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $20819.57 102411 B0486535H MGP27923AE 279 EVEN 23 211-022-28-00 RAMES LUCIANO PRUNEDA AND ELIZABETH PRUNEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256464 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $28441.82 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26341

BATCH: AFC-3043, 3046 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102382 B0413625L GMP531113AO 5311 ODD 13 211-130-03-00 JAMES MAURICE BURDEN AND DRAYA ENJENNE BURDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2013 09/06/2013 2013-0551227 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16136.04 102383 B0531375S GMP612211A1Z 5122 ANNUAL 11 211-131-11-00 ELLEN L. HOFMANN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JAMES ELLA OKORO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0436703 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38371.00 102384 B0475725H GMP591444E2E 5914 EVEN 44 211-131-11-00 STUART JUGGLER AND BERTHA S. JUGGLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597538 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $24413.85 102387 B0465365S GMO501647DE 5016 EVEN 47 211-130-02-00 PETER NEGRON AND ANNE-MARIE NEGRON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2016 05/12/2016 2016-0228447 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16053.25 102389 B0424155S GMP581146B1E 5811 EVEN 46 211-131-11-00 JAMES B. POUNDS AND MARTINA POUNDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089775 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16170.74 102390 B0464875H GMP663408BE 6634 EVEN 8 211-131-13-00 DENNIS M. RAESCH AND BROOKE M. RAESCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213349 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $31077.51 102391 B0421275S GMP542647DO 5426 ODD 47 211-130-03-00 DWIGHT G. REYNOLDS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2013 01/16/2014 2014-0020904 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $20115.94 102392 B0436895C GMP521109D1E 5211 EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 GENE E. STEUBEN AND PENNY E. STEUBEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484257 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $15946.69 102393 B0479575C GMP652339A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 39 211-131-13-00 RICHARD VASQUEZ AND MARY C. VASQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028803 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38586.29 102394 B3409475C GMO522435D1O 5224 ODD 35 211-130-02-00 TYLSON T. WALTON AND ALYSON WALTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2009 05/15/2009 2009-0257302 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $14467.92 102395 B0525995H GMP581417D1E 5814 Even 17 211-131-11-00 JONATHAN L. BROOKS AND ERIN N. BROOKS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2019 10/10/2019 2019-0453494 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19355.44 102396 B0503475S GMO593303AE 5933 Even 3 211-131-11-00 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE LA TORRE AND CANDACE NICOLE DE LA TORRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2018 05/24/2018 2018-0210217 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $27183.70 102397 B0503325S GMP601206B1E 6012 Even 6 211-131-11-00 CARLOS HERNANDEZ AND LATISHA C. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2017 05/24/2018 2018-0209708 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $23606.81 102398 B0470335H GMP653148BO 6531 Odd 48 211-131-13-00 IRENE S. HOMBREBUENO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0409838 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19465.57 102399 B0495975H GMO614332L2Z 6143 Annual 32 211-131-11-00 TRISHA C. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569371 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $67097.25 102400 B0519605C GMS8030126BZ 80301 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOE MUNOZ A(N) WIDOWED MAN AND INGRID P. GUERRERO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2019 04/18/2019 2019-0140216 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $40583.90 102402 B0426695H GMP582445A1Z 5824 Annual 45 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152203 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19757.65 102403 B0426705H GMP582446A1Z 5824 Annual 46 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152205 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19758.93 102404 B0436805A GMP541446BO 5414 Odd 46 211-130-03-00 JAVIER SALGADO AND GLORIA MARIE SALGADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484304 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $14744.10 102406 B0494545S GMO604426BE 6044 Even 26 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL LOGAN DAVIS ZELANKO A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHAE-LYN PEDERSEN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/20/2017 11/02/2017 2017-0511929 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $29748.15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26340

T.S. No.: 2019-02192-CA A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 Property Address: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Steve Racoosin, A married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/25/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0280235 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/18/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 786,332.63 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 786,332.63. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: March 4, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26332

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-896207-JB Order No.: FIN-21021566 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/7/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Morrieau Kennedy, a single man Recorded: 5/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0245990 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $493,616.70 The purported property address is: 1237 CALLE FANTASIA, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-471-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-896207-JB IDSPub #0177104 3/11/2022 3/18/2022 3/25/2022 CN 26327

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1094566 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,356,249.13 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931188_063566-CA 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26325

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7th, 2022 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Fausto Macias Misc Household Items Fausto Eduardo Macias Barrientos Misc Household Items Esperanza Trevino Misc Household Items Esperanza Saianne Trevino Misc Household Items Vickie Pauley Misc Household Items Vickie Lynn Pauley Misc Household Items Elyse M. Tubbs Misc Household Items Elyse Marie Tubbs Misc Household Items Priciliano Lorenzo Marcos Misc Household Items James Betts Misc Household Items James Allen Betts Misc Household Items Jaime O. Quinn Misc Household Items Jaime Orlando Quinn Misc Household Items Miguel Castaneda Misc Household Items Miguel Angel Castaneda Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26387

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7. 2021 at 10:30 am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Bobby Ali Misc. Household Goods Bobby Syed Ali Misc. Household Goods Scott Higgins Tools, Misc. Household Goods Scott Edward Higgins Tools, Misc. Household Goods Carmen Gamez Salon business equipment Scott Higgins Misc. Household Goods Scott Edward Higgins Misc. Household Goods Jose N. Ramirez Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26386

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 7th, 2022 at 11:30am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Birdean Cummins Misc Household Items Birdean A Cummins Misc Household Items Shireek Dallas Walters Misc Household Items Elizabeth Raya Misc Household Items Elizabeth Quintero Raya Misc Household Items Moses Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Restaurant Equipment Moises Daniel Munoz Misc Household Items/ Commercial Restaurant Equipment Miriam Diaz Misc Household Items Miriam Monique Diaz Misc Household Items Marco Antonio Escobar Cuevas Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26385

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005957-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tristen Nicole Myers and Tyler Paul Sanchez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Henry Nathan Underwood change to proposed name: Henry Nathan Myers. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 03, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/17/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN26376

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00009854-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm, aka Janis Louise Villani change to proposed name: Janis Louise Villani. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 15, 2022 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26373

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008871-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hannah O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Ryan O’Connor change to proposed name: Noah Kai O’Connor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/09/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26350

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008152-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Barbosa filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Barbosa change to proposed name: Cinthya Barbosa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/03/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26328

Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 Petitioner/Plaintiff: KENNETH HOWARD Respondent/Defendant: CARRI HOWARD This proceeding was heard on November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. N-19 by Judge Patti C. Ratekin. On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 04/29/2021 by Kenneth Howard Petitioner/plaintiff present; Attorney present: Carmen E. Ramos CFLS. THE COURT ORDERS: Other Orders As attached: ATTACHMENT TO FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING [November 18, 2021 – Child support arrearages, Attorneys’ Fees] The Request for Order regarding child support arrearages and attorneys’ fees of Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, filed April 29, 2021, was heard by the Honorable PATTI C. RATEKIN on November 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, and his Attorney of Record, Carmen E. Ramos, CFLS, were present. Respondent, Marchand C. Howard was not present. After reviewing the evidence presented and receiving argument, the Court made the following ORDERS: ORDERS: The Court set support arrearages owed to Petitioner, by Respondent, in the amount of $73,370.00, and interest in the amount of $124,327.00 through March 21, 2021. The Court sets uncovered medical costs at $1,412.00 through the date of the hearing (11/18/2021). The Court orders interest on the uncovered medical costs to begin accruing as of November 18, 2021. All other orders not in conflict with the Order shall remain in full force and effect. ///////////END OF ORDER//////////// Date: 01/06/2022 Patti Ratekin, Judicial Officer SUBMITTED DIRECTLY TO COURT WRIT OF EXECUTION (Money Judgment) Unlimited Civil Case (including Family and Probate) Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 To the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of San Diego: You are directed to enforce the judgment described below with daily interest and your costs as provided by law. To any registered process server: You are authorized to serve this writ only in accordance with CCP 699.080 or CCP 715.040. KENNETH HOWARD is the original judgment creditor, assigned of record whose address is shown on this form above the court’s name. Attorney for Petitioner: JWB Family Law 1620 Fifth Ave., Ste 600 San Diego CA 92101 Judgment Debtor: CARRI HOWARD 116 Townwood Way Encinitas California 92024 Judgment entered on: 01/03/2022 Notice of sale under this writ: has not been requested. Total Judgment $199,109.00 Subtotal $199,109.00 Principal Remaining due $199,109.00 Fee for issuance of writ (per GC 70626(a)(l)) $40.00 Total amount due $199,149.00 NOTICE TO PERSON SERVED WRIT OF EXECUTION OR SALE. Your rights and duties are indicated on the accompanying Notice of Levy (form EJ-150). WRIT OF POSSESSION OF PERSONAL PROPERTY. If the levying officer is not able to take custody of the property, the levying officer will demand that you turn over the property. If custody is not obtained following demand, the judgment may be enforced as a money judgment for the value of the property specified in the judgment or in a supplemental order. WRIT OF POSSESSION OF REAL PROPERTY. If the premises are not vacated within five days after the date of service on the occupant or, if service is by posting, within five days after service on you, the levying officer will remove the occupants from the real property and place the judgment creditor in possession of the property. Except for a mobile home, personal property remaining on the premises will be sold or otherwise disposed of in accordance with CCP 1174 unless you or the owner of the property pays the judgment creditor the reasonable cost of storage and takes possession of the personal property not later than 15 days after the time the judgment creditor takes possession of the premises. EXCEPTION IF RENTAL HOUSING UNIT WAS FORECLOSED. If the residential property that you are renting was sold in a foreclosure, you have additional time before you must vacate the premises. If you have a lease for a fixed term, such as for a year, you may remain in the property until the term is up. If you have a periodic lease or tenancy, such as from month-to-month, you may remain in the property for 90 days after receiving a notice to quit. A blank form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) accompanies this writ. You may claim your right to remain on the property by filling it out and giving it to the sheriff or levying officer. EXCEPTION IF YOU WERE NOT SERVED WITH A FORM CALLED PREJUDGMENT CLAIM OF RIGHT TO POSSESSION. If you were not named in the Judgment for possession and you occupied the premises on the date on which the unlawful detainer case was filed, you may object to the enforcement of the judgment against you. You must complete the form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) and give it to the sheriff or levying officer. A blank form accompanies this writ. You have this right whether or not the property you are renting was sold in a foreclosure. CLERK’S CERTIFICATE Date: Jan. 10, 2022 By: N. Eckman, Deputy 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053848-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kailey Ella Dobija filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kailey Ella Dobija change to proposed name: Kailey Ella Inlow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/28/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. Rescheduled 02/28/2022 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26320

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00007559-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara change to proposed name: Fatima Castillo Vergara. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 28, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006636 Filed: Mar 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Free Throwz. Located at: 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Robert Alvarez, 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Christopher Robert Alvarez, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005615 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Kids Happy Planet. Located at: 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Barbara Gates, 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Erin Riley-Carrasco, 1845 Downs St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2022 S/Barbara Gates, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006759 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedar Rio. Located at: 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cedar Rio LLC, 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2022 S/Kortney Weseloh, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006285 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3d Printing Concepts. Located at: 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Joseph Plant, 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Nicholas J. Plant, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006682 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Homes Inc., 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006432 Filed: Mar 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Priority RN Nursing Services APC. Located at: 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Priority RN Nursing Services APC, 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2000 S/Nancy McLaughlin, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006178 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deutsch Industrial. Located at: 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Modulart Inc., 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Michael Deutsch, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004607 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commuters’ Choice. Located at: 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3352, Oceanside CA 92051-3352. Registrant Information: 1. Givens Transport Corporation, 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2017 S/John L. Givens III, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006241 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select Chiropractic and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2017 S/Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005341 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Machine Vending; B. Camp Right. Located at: 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anthony Phillip White II, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083; 2. Migdania Arabely White, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Phillip White II, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005027 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. APW Enterprises. Located at: 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anthony Phillip White II, 348 Peters Dr. #2, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Phillip White II, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006120 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aaron Chang Ocean Art Gallery; B. Aaron Chang Gallery. Located at: 415 Cedros Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warm Water Galleries Inc., 415 Cedors Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2008 S/Aaron Chang, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006104 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 Point o; B. 10 Point o Realty; C. 10 Point o Real Estate; D. 10 Point o Lux Re; E. 10 Point o Lux Design; F. 10 Point o Lux Events; G. 10 Point o Lux Creative; H. 10 Point o Lux Life; I. 10 Point o Referral Network; J. Ten Point o; K. Ten Point 0. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10-POINT-O Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005764 Filed: Mar 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomadic Chef. Located at: 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rylee V. Reeder, 1604 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jess P. Brewer, 906 Mariner St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2022 S/Jess P. Brewer, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005952 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Honda Carlsbad. Located at: 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. The Hoehn Company Inc., 5454 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005953 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura Carlsbad. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susanah Petersen, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004152 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Polished General Dentistry Dental Practice of Allen Kim. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allen T. Kim DDS Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2022 S/Allen Kim, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004778 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Land X Landscape and Design. Located at: 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edvin David Pablo Andres, 1159 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2022 S/Edvin David Pablo Andres, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006079 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goblin Shark Emporium. Located at: 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly King, 4082 Thomas St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly King, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005863 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blip Performance; B. Blip. Located at: 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aston Shae Phillips, 1634 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2022 S/Aston Shae Phillips, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005973 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Homes. Located at: 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hamilton Real Estate Solutions Inc., 225 Royal Glen #406, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/27/2015 S/James Gary Hamilton, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005268 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fill in Good Taste. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Loree Hill Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Loree Hill Luther, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005808 Filed: Mar 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pantaira Heating and Air; B. Pantaira HVAC; C. Pantaira; D. Pantaira Heating and Cooling; E. Pantaira Air. Located at: 8001 Linen Dr., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Alfredo Repik, 7869 Normal Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Nicholas Repik, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08/2022 CN 26351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005411 Filed: Mar 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gleaux Scents. Located at: 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 2. Justin Francis Kenney, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005201 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldeneye Lighting. Located at: 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldeneye Inc., 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2017 S/William R. Livesay, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005592 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainbow Barnacle. Located at: 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Martinique Sato, 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martinique Sato, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004920 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adkisson Pitet LLP. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Petrucelli Law Group, APC, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Joseph Petrucelli, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Joseph Petrucelli, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005581 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fabrizio L. Guerrero Consultation. Located at: 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fabrizio L. Guerrero LLC, 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2022 S/Fabrizio Guerrero, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004717 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound of Health. Located at: 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis Frate, 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Frate, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004909 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Mountain Spa; B. Julian Wellness Center. Located at: 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Wellness Center, 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2015 S/Vika Golovanova, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005221 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Approved Mortgage. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Incorporated, 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mark Schultz, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005247 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaRue Handmade Jewelry. Located at: 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candace LaRue Botts, 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Candace LaRue Botts, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004357 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beach Company. Located at: 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greg Burt, 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1991 S/Greg Burt, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004540 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Radd Company. Located at: 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Janes, 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Eric Janes, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005081 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC B. Bummerrr Streetwear. Located at: 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC, 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Christopher Holtkamp, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003807 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terra Angels Institute; B. Terra Angels. Located at: 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Gracie Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2022 S/Gracie Delgado-Perez, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004877 Filed: Feb 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K Russell & Co.. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #132, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. K Russell & Co. LLC, 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/2022 S/Kendie Kowren, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004506 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Cottage. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2021 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004224 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rustic Succulent. Located at: #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Smith, #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2022 S/Carlos Smith, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004398 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Imagery. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ Imagery LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2022 S/Connor Zablow, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004531 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBK Electric. Located at: 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Prosi, 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2022 S/Marc Prosi, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26314