Legal Notices, December 16, 2022

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-440 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.44, SECTIONS 10.44.200 AND 10.44.830 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE BY REDUCING THE SPEED LIMIT ALONG PORTIONS OF CADENCIA STREET AND GATEWAY ROAD WHEREAS, a traffic calming project, completed in winter 2021, installed three radar speed feedback signs on Cadencia Street from Del Rey Avenue to a point 500 feet west of Perdiz Street and a marked crosswalk with pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, or RRFBs, on the north side of the intersection at Venado Street; and WHEREAS, between 2018 and 2020, two sets of chicanes, a marked crosswalk with pedestrian-activated RRFBs and a raised crosswalk with RRFBs were installed on Gateway Road between El Camino Real and El Fuerte Street; and WHEREAS, these traffic calming features have changed the conditions of the streets, and staff conducted new Engineering and Traffic Surveys for these two street segments; and WHEREAS, staff have determined that the appropriate speed limit on Cadencia Street from Del Rey Avenue northerly to a point 500 feet west of Perdiz Street, per the provisions found in the California Vehicle Code and the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, is 35 miles per hour; and WHEREAS, staff have determined that the appropriate speed limit on Gateway Road between El Camino Real and El Fuerte Street, per the provisions found in the California Vehicle Code and the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, is 35 miles per hour. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Title 10, Chapter 10.44 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the revision of Section 10.44.200 to read as follows: “Upon Cadencia Street from Del Rey Avenue northerly to a point 500 feet west of Perdiz Street, the prima facie speed limit shall be 35 miles per hour.” 3. Title 10, Chapter 10.44 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the revision of Section 10.44.830 to read as follows: “Upon Gateway Road from El Camino Real to its intersection with El Fuerte Street, the prima facie speed limit shall be 35 miles per hour.” EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 15th day of November, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 6th day of December, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: Hall. PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 16, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/16/2022 CN 27198

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Western Phase CS19E Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the online bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on December 21, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing, new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb & gutter, storm drain pipes, install Class II Aggregate Base, asphalt concrete, asphalt berms, install bioswales, vegetated swales, PCC bike path, retaining walls, traffic signal modifications, and traffic striping along Santa Fe Drive. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $1,916,699 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Tuedsay, November 22th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022 CN 27190

BATCH: AFC-3069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/12/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 104643 10222E 10222E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 22 147-264-09-22 BARBARA L. HARGIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7861.68 104644 10221E 10221E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 21 147-264-09-21 HENRY HARGIS JR. AND BARBARA LOUISE HARGIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7825.97 104645 20439A 20439A 204 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 39 147-264-15-39 IRENE VAN PATTEN SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF THE VAN PATTEN ESTATE REVOCABLE TRUST 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104646 20707B 20707B 207 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-18-07 MILDRED H. DIVELBISS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104647 20817A 20817A 208 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 17 147-264-19-17 JANES R BALDWIN A UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104648 30250B 30250B 302 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 50 147-264-29-50 HOMER T. ASHTON AND BARBARA B. ASHTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $10009.76 104649 30341B 30341B 303 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-30-41 MATEBA BANKS A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104650 30518A 30518A 305 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 18 147-264-32-18 HAZEL M DONALD A SINGLE WOMAN AND JAMES R. BALDWIN A SINGLE MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104651 30648B 30648B 306 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 48 147-264-33-48 HELEN V. GRABER TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN V. GRABER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 12 2014 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104652 30749B 30749B 307 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 49 147-264-34-49 GEORGE EBERLE AND HELEN GRABER EBERLE. HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104653 31341D 31341D 313 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-40-41 JOHN W MENSONIDES A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9292.87 104654 40105J 40105J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 5 147-264-43-05 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104655 40108J 40108J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 8 147-264-43-08 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104656 40843J 40843J 408 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 43 147-264-50-43 DOROTHY J. BARRETT AND K. ERIN KING TRUSTEES UNDER THE BARRETT KING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 30 2015 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104657 40906J 40906J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 6 147-264-51-06 LINDA A. WOTIPKA A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104658 40907J 40907J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-51-07 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 12/13/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022, 12/30/2022 CN 27206

BATCH: AFC-3070 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/29/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 104683 B4039305H GMO523232A1Z 5232 ANNUAL 32 211-130-02-00 WILLIAM BREWINGTON AND HEIDI BREWINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2012 06/20/2012 2012-0361943 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $16018.62 104684 B0522245S GMP8010417B1O 80104 ODD 17 212-271-04-00 JANEL MARGARET BUCHTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/23/2019 06/27/2019 2019-0252628 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $18218.85 104685 B0457185S GMP653145BZ 6531 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY S. COUSENS AND ANDREA B. COUSENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/24/2015 12/10/2015 2015-0632488 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $20363.19 104687 B0511515C GMP612446D1O 6124 ODD 46 211-131-11-00 JACQUELINE R. DAY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434384 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $20469.21 104688 B0531715H GMP602252D1Z 6022 ANNUAL 52 211-131-11-00 LYLE S. FITTES AND KARMEN ROSE FITTES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2019 08/27/2020 2020-0491131 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $40965.92 104691 B0535475P GMP702216A1Z 7022 ANNUAL 16 211-131-13-00 HUBERT LABIO AND AILEEN LABIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2021 07/08/2021 2021-0489649 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $36914.34 104692 B0528075S GMO593430AZ 5934 ANNUAL 30 211-131-11-00 VINCENT M. LAU AND ROSELLE M. LAU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/23/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579332 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $47943.60 104693 B0457745H GMP541125DZ 5411 ANNUAL 25 211-130-03-00 ANDRE L. PERDUE AND ELIZABETH M. PERDUE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/20/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644324 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $21956.74 104694 B0530575H GMP612320B1O 6123 ODD 20 211-131-11-00 JAIME PEREZ GONZALEZ AND EDIT SANCHEZ CHAVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2020 03/19/2020 2020-0142863 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $22276.73 104695 B0490215H GMP662125A1E 6621 EVEN 25 211-131-13-00 MARY R. SMITH A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361807 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $22878.38 104696 B0449935H GMP532440AZ 5324 ANNUAL 40 211-130-03-00 JARED L. SORENSEN AND DEVIN M. SORENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0428738 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $28281.04 104697 B0493215H GMP663402BZ 6634 ANNUAL 2 211-131-13-00 WON YI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/22/2017 10/12/2017 2017-0472225 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $29799.30 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 11/30/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022 CN 27181

T.S. No. 102199-CA APN: 175-136-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/9/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1076822 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KENNETH FETZER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 226 N INDIANA AVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $247,442.27 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935574_102199-CA 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022 CN 27180

BATCH: AFC-3066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/22/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 103680 15434CZ 15434CZ 154 34 211-022-28-00 SCOTT H. TAMANI AND SHARON R. TAMANI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9646.34 103681 18024AZ 18024AZ 180 24 211-022-28-00 STEVEN G. RYBA AND LORRAINE A. RYBA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10008.01 103682 18448CZ 18448CZ 184 48 211-022-28-00 DONNA CAROL BALL A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9473.49 103683 15615AZ 15615AZ 156 15 211-022-28-00 JOHN S. WILLIAMS AND BARBARA J. WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10043.56 103684 18019AZ 18019AZ 180 19 211-022-28-00 DAVID H. NGUYEN AND GRACE A. NGUYEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AND TRANG K. NGUYEN A SINGLE WOMAN EACH A 1/3 INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9778.13 103685 18010AZ 18010AZ 180 10 211-022-28-00 DAVID A. GILBERT AND GAYE L. GILBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.48 103686 17811AZ 17811AZ 178 11 211-022-28-00 CHARLES E. JACKSON JR. AN UNMARRIED MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7496.85 103687 25238AZ 25238AZ 252 38 211-022-28-00 MILLIE P. NEWSOM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10251.60 103688 18015AZ 18015AZ 180 15 211-022-28-00 HERMAN J. CLAYBORN JR & DANCOISE L.B. CLAYBORN CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HERMAN J. CLAYBORN JR & DANCOISE L.B. CLAYBORNE REVOCABLE TRUST DTD JAN 29 1999 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9612.21 103689 15617AZ 15617AZ 156 17 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL D. FOLDEN SR. AND AUDREY A. FOLDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9634.16 103690 26229EZ 26229EZ 262 29 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH J. MURAMATSU AND VANESSA P. VERTUDES HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10714.30 103691 25349AZ 25349AZ 253 49 211-022-28-00 JUANITA M. SUTTON TRUSTEE UNDER THE JUANITA M. SUTTON TRUST DATED JULY 24 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10417.48 103692 25342AZ 25342AZ 253 42 211-022-28-00 PAUL S. GARAVITO JR. AND VIRGINIA C. GARAVITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9385.16 103693 15102AZ 15102AZ 151 02 211-022-28-00 EUGENE D. CHRISTENSEN AND JEANNE M. CHRISTENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.93 103694 28347BZ 28347BZ 283 47 211-022-28-00 LINDA R. HORGOS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10058.67 103695 25115AZ 25115AZ 251 15 211-022-28-00 KENNETH L. JOHNSON AND FRANCES P. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9841.43 103696 26109AZ 26109AZ 261 09 211-022-28-00 ARTHUR E. LAMBRECHT AND MISTY D. LAMBRECHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9777.11 103697 36036AZ 36036AZ 360 36 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. CADMAN AN UNMARRIED MAN AND SANDRA V. CHANIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9766.03 103698 35140AZ 35140AZ 351 40 211-022-28-00 LESLIE D. GOULD AND LINDA ANN GOULD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9270.03 103699 35339AZ 35339AZ 353 39 211-022-28-00 CONCETTA C. FESSLER A WIDOW SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9604.20 103701 35650AZ 35650AZ 356 50 211-022-28-00 DEWEY A. NEAL AND LORENE F. NEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9766.03 103702 35330AZ 35330AZ 353 30 211-022-28-00 ARVEL D. THARP AND MILDRED H. THARP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8615.47 103703 35302AZ 35302AZ 353 02 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH DIXON AND MAXINE E. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10075.03 103704 37818AZ 37818AZ 378 18 211-022-28-00 SUSAN L. HENDRICKSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9734.07 103705 29036AZ 29036AZ 290 36 211-022-28-00 RICHARD D. SCHINDLER JR. AND JANICE F. SCHINDLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10691.26 103706 36239EZ 36239EZ 362 39 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. COLEMAN JR. AND DEBRA L. COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10402.88 103707 36240EZ 36240EZ 362 40 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. COLEMAN JR AND DEBRA L. COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10015.44 103708 28711AZ 28711AZ 287 11 211-022-28-00 JOHN J. AHEARN AND DOROTHEA B. AHEARN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8139.48 103709 28752AZ 28752AZ 287 52 211-022-28-00 JOE H. NGUYEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9670.43 103710 38020AZ 38020AZ 380 20 211-022-28-00 AGRIPINO C. MARQUEZ AND LYDIA M. MARQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10333.27 103711 35106AZ 35106AZ 351 06 211-022-28-00 LUANN JOY MEYER A MARRIED WOMAN AND LACIE ANN SAVAGE THORN A MARRIED WOMAN AND DANIEL ERIK SAVAGE A SINGLE MAN AND JORDAN LYN SAVAGE A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9480.35 103712 38549AZ 38549AZ 385 49 211-022-28-00 KELLY OWEN DENNIS AND KIMBERLY ANN DENNIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9941.80 103713 38642AZ 38642AZ 386 42 211-022-28-00 CONNIESUE E. DICKINSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9913.27 103714 35717AZ 35717AZ 357 17 211-022-28-00 DENISE M. TAYLOR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11394.84 103715 37813AZ 37813AZ 378 13 211-022-28-00 SUE ANNE AVERELL TRUSTEE OF THE AVERELL TRUST DATED OCTOBER 2 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9605.68 103716 38641AZ 38641AZ 386 41 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL F. ZAMORA AND ALICE LEIGH ZAMORA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9973.37 103717 35516BZ 35516BZ 355 16 211-022-28-00 AMILIA T. BARBARISE A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7470.69 103718 36101AZ 36101AZ 361 01 211-022-28-00 GARY A. SHAW A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7819.43 103719 15907AZ 15907AZ 159 07 211-022-28-00 OMAR I. SEIKALY A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9806.06 103720 15413CZ 15413CZ 154 13 211-022-28-00 RODNEY B. JOHNSON AND CHRISTINE M. JOHNSON TRUSTEES OF THE RODNEY B. JOHNSON AND CHRISTINE M. JOHNSON 2000 TRUST DATED JUNE 13 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9602.28 103721 35519BZ 35519BZ 355 19 211-022-28-00 MARY LOU PEREZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11386.01 103722 15650AZ 15650AZ 156 50 211-022-28-00 KATHERINE A. KANE TRUSTEE OF THE KATHERINE A. KANE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 9 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7954.77 103723 15950AZ 15950AZ 159 50 211-022-28-00 JACQUELYN SUE MALONE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPRATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10520.39 103724 18028AZ 18028AZ 180 28 211-022-28-00 CARMEN REYES A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9672.02 103725 15152AZ 15152AZ 151 52 211-022-28-00 VERNON R. LAIL AND BELINDA C. LAIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.93 103726 35435CZ 35435CZ 354 35 211-022-28-00 MOMOYO YAMADA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7483.44 103727 25849EZ 25849EZ 258 49 211-022-28-00 CINDY L. MONOHAN TRUSTEE OF THE CINDY L. MONOHAN TRUST OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER A DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23 2003 OR ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9910.68 103728 15901AZ 15901AZ 159 01 211-022-28-00 THOMAS G. LEE AND PATTY RAFFERTY LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9628.19 103729 39048AZ 39048AZ 390 48 211-022-28-00 PAUL S. SEARS AND CASSIOPEIA N. SEARS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9594.01 103730 16337AZ 16337AZ 163 37 211-022-28-00 EDWARD T. MORAN AND GRETCHEN B. MORAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10136.89 103731 26540AZ 26540AZ 265 40 211-022-28-00 CORRINE R. GRIFFITH A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9602.94 103732 35903EZ 35903EZ 359 03 211-022-28-00 MELODY B. MOORE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10455.28 103733 15318AZ 15318AZ 153 18 211-022-28-00 SARBDYAL HUNDAL AND KULDIP HUNDAL TTEES OF THE HUNDAL FAMILY TRUST U/A DTD MARCH 4 1996 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9578.75 103734 16415AZ 16415AZ 164 15 211-022-28-00 RONALD POUDRIER AND LORANN J. POUDRIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9489.82 103735 16309AZ 16309AZ 163 09 211-022-28-00 COLLIN THOMAS COWAN AND JOANN L. COWAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9824.52 103736 16650BZ 16650BZ 166 50 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER JOHN GOMEZ AND LAURA R. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9718.23 103737 16123AZ 16123AZ 161 23 211-022-28-00 ROBERTA B. LAOS TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERTA B. LAOS TRUST DATED OCT. 28 1998 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7774.45 103738 16925AZ 16925AZ 169 25 211-022-28-00 DANIEL T. RUBIO AN UNMARRIED MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9468.10 103739 16807AZ 16807AZ 168 07 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH S. WHITWORTH AND ELLENE E. WHITWORTH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9871.89 103740 35537BZ 35537BZ 355 37 211-022-28-00 NICOLAS M. RODRIGUEZ AND MIREYA RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7460.97 103741 16936AZ 16936AZ 169 36 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL JOHN EDDY AND TERRI LYNN EDDY CO-TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL J. AND TERRI LYNN EDDY JOINT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 28 1998 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9607.90 103742 17034EZ 17034EZ 170 34 211-022-28-00 SANFORD F. GRAW AND KAREN LEE GRAW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7237.55 103743 17026EZ 17026EZ 170 26 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH M. LESTER A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10375.39 103744 36304AZ 36304AZ 363 04 211-022-28-00 LARRY R BURGOYNE AND JANE T. KAMMER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10517.85 103745 16924AZ 16924AZ 169 24 211-022-28-00 MARION S MCCOLLESTER TRUSTEE OF THE MCCOLLESTER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED U/D/T JULY 28 1987 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9489.82 103746 26606BZ 26606BZ 266 06 211-022-28-00 MARIO N. DI RUSSO AN UNMARRIED MAN AND REBA CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9355.48 103747 36816AZ 36816AZ 368 16 211-022-28-00 PHILIP DIETZ AND TERRI DIETZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9316.98 103748 36507AZ 36507AZ 365 07 211-022-28-00 CARLO MA. ANGELO GONZALEZ AND MA. SHARON M. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9802.10 103749 15525BZ 15525BZ 155 25 211-022-28-00 ANN M STEVENSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7579.69 103750 26945AZ 26945AZ 269 45 211-022-28-00 ALBERT E. RICH AND SUSANNE M. RICH HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9690.87 103751 19240AZ 19240AZ 192 40 211-022-28-00 ROBERT B. ORDONIO AND EVYGENE A. ORDONIO TRUSTEES OF THE ORDONIO FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 21 1992 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9312.70 103752 25618AZ 25618AZ 256 18 211-022-28-00 CARL E. BOOTH JR. AND MARJORIE F. MELENDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7806.66 103753 19608CZ 19608CZ 196 08 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW D. PETERS AND HOLLY R. PETERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9609.37 103754 19232AZ 19232AZ 192 32 211-022-28-00 DAVID HAYHURST AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7998.52 103755 28542AZ 28542AZ 285 42 211-022-28-00 GUIDO A. FONSECA AND PATRICIA FONSECA HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JUAN ROCHA AND NADINE ROCHA HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7911.50 103756 28551AZ 28551AZ 285 51 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN J. MULLIN AND DAWN J. MULLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9820.51 103757 17620BZ 17620BZ 176 20 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL REYNOLDS AND JOAN C. REYNOLDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10370.84 103758 17646BZ 17646BZ 176 46 211-022-28-00 VICTOR M. FLORES AND NORMA H. FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10006.73 103759 19651CZ 19651CZ 196 51 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. LOPEZ A SINGLE MAN AND HOLLY BACORN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9759.51 103760 17444AZ 17444AZ 174 44 211-022-28-00 DAVID E. HINZ AN UNMARRIED MAN AND LUCY ANN ROVETTO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10097.37 103761 36712CZ 36712CZ 367 12 211-022-28-00 JAMES S. PERMAN AND MARIA N. PERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9639.18 103762 27551AZ 27551AZ 275 51 211-022-28-00 LARRY J. FRANKLIN AND PAMELA J. FRANKLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9637.17 103763 17708AZ 17708AZ 177 08 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM G. URIETA AND KAREN S. URIETA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9904.12 103764 27512AZ 27512AZ 275 12 211-022-28-00 THOMAS F. CROOK AND DONNA L. CROOK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9660.18 103765 26308AZ 26308AZ 263 08 211-022-28-00 DAVID KENNEDY SHANAHAN AND MAUREEN KENNEDY SHANAHAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9777.26 103766 29937AZ 29937AZ 299 37 211-022-28-00 FRANK DUERR AN UNMARRIED MAN AND QUEENTINA HAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9291.43 103767 37418AZ 37418AZ 374 18 211-022-28-00 E. WILLIAM MAXWELL AND PATRICIA J. MAXWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9672.02 103768 29910AZ 29910AZ 299 10 211-022-28-00 JOSE LUIS MARTINEZ A SINGLE MAN AND MARIA G. VALENCIA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11653.44 103769 29727AZ 29727AZ 297 27 211-022-28-00 MARY CATHERINE BISHOP TRUSTEE OF THE M.C. BISHOP FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 28 1999 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9634.42 103770 16544AZ 16544AZ 165 44 211-022-28-00 PAUL W. COLE AND LORETTA D. COLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9820.51 103771 17307BZ 17307BZ 173 07 211-022-28-00 PAUL C. FAUBION AND SUSAN L. FAUBION HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9461.36 103772 15306AZ 15306AZ 153 06 211-022-28-00 SUSAN E. ZAHRADNIK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10314.41 103773 27518AZ 27518AZ 275 18 211-022-28-00 CHRISTINE DIANE LAUGHLIN TRUSTEE OF THE CHRISTINE DIANE LAUGHLIN 1992 TRUST DATED OCTOBER 7 1992 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7930.54 103774 37410AZ 37410AZ 374 10 211-022-28-00 CONNIE M. OSWALD A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9730.55 103775 17528AZ 17528AZ 175 28 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. WEBER & ASSOCIATES INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8460.17 103776 26039AZ 26039AZ 260 39 211-022-28-00 JOHN L. ARMINGTON AND KATHRYN T. ARMINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9615.90 103777 38531AZ 38531AZ 385 31 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY F. CASHMAN AND ANTOINETTE J. CASHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9763.58 103778 39803AZ 39803AZ 398 03 211-022-28-00 MARK S. GUDGEL AND GAYLEEN K. GUDGEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9194.29 103779 27717P2Z 27717P2Z 277 17 211-022-28-00 CHARLES H. BURKE AND/OR HARRIET F. BURKE TRUSTEES U/D/T DATED SEPTEMBER 18 1991 F/B/O THE BURKE FAMILY TRUST 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $6389.19 103781 14518AZ 14518AZ 145 18 211-022-28-00 DAVID S. LYNN AND MARIE G. LYNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $0.00 103782 29728AZ 29728AZ 297 28 211-022-28-00 JEFFERY ALAN GAULRAPP AND PATRICIA GAULRAPP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9789.09 103783 15036AZ 15036AZ 150 36 211-022-28-00 DAVID L. RICHARDSON JR. AND ERNESTINE RICHARDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7200.18 103784 27742P2Z 27742P2Z 277 42 211-022-28-00 JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL TRUSTEE OF THE JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL 1989 TRUST ESTABLISHED MAY 31 1989 BY JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL TRUSTORS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $6461.09 103785 14629BZ 14629BZ 146 29 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW A FIALLOS A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10837.75 103786 37648BZ 37648BZ 376 48 211-022-28-00 KENNETH W. HODGSON AND KAY M. HODGSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9343.50 103787 14829BZ 14829BZ 148 29 211-022-28-00 BERNADETTE D BAILEY A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8004.00 103788 24533AZ 24533AZ 245 33 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MICHAEL BLACK AND BERTHA JEAN BLACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10669.75 103789 28319BZ 28319BZ 283 19 211-022-28-00 MARCHALL HUKAPILLER AND SANDY HUNKAPILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AND DARLENE HUNKAPILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND SHILOH HUNKAPILLER AN UNMARRIED MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9255.93 103790 24625BZ 24625BZ 246 25 211-022-28-00 VARTAN KIRKORIAN AND HELEN KIRKORIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10118.40 103791 24925AZ 24925AZ 249 25 211-022-28-00 GREGORY G. ALLEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9671.44 103792 24626BZ 24626BZ 246 26 211-022-28-00 IRENE J. SPENCER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9847.14 103793 14649BZ 14649BZ 146 49 211-022-28-00 JOVEN MAGOS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9668.54 103794 29610CZ 29610CZ 296 10 211-022-28-00 JOHN DOUGLAS A SINGLE MAN AND VICTORIA J. BOBO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9442.83 103795 37108AZ 37108AZ 371 08 211-022-28-00 RAMON C. RAZON AND KATHERINE P. RAZON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9597.71 103796 35739AZ 35739AZ 357 39 211-022-28-00 LAURA JIMENEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9676.48 103797 27241CZ 27241CZ 272 41 211-022-28-00 DONNA R. DANIELS AS TRUSTEE OF THE DONNA R. DANIELS FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 24 2004 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10099.90 103798 37332BZ 37332BZ 373 32 211-022-28-00 SUZANNE R. BLOXHAM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9527.22 103799 34814AZ 34814AZ 348 14 211-022-28-00 GEORGE HARRISON AND JULIE Q. HARRISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9930.82 103800 37314BZ 37314BZ 373 14 211-022-28-00 THOMAS G DE JOSE TRUSTEE OF THE THOMAS G. DE JOSE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1995 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9304.47 103801 24813AZ 24813AZ 248 13 211-022-28-00 KEVIN J. MYRICK 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9951.38 103802 17626BZ 17626BZ 176 26 211-022-28-00 JONI LYNN D. SHORES MARRIED 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10627.52 103805 37733P2Z 37733P2Z 377 33 211-022-28-00 SCOTT E. THOMAS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10479.19 103806 36733CZ 36733CZ 367 33 211-022-28-00 CAROL S. DUNCAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7644.29 103807 24812AZ 24812AZ 248 12 211-022-28-00 DALE A. KENYON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7143.72 103808 38335BZ 38335BZ 383 35 211-022-28-00 DONNA R. WESTBY A WIDOW WOMAN AND ROBERT GLENN MILLER A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8006.93 103809 37329BZ 37329BZ 373 29 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM A. CURTIS JR. A WIDWER AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8055.09 103810 37120AZ 37120AZ 371 20 211-022-28-00 RAY TAFOYA AND ALICIA TAFOYA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10402.48 103811 27729P2Z 27729P2Z 277 29 211-022-28-00 SCOTT E. THOMAS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9811.57 103812 35418CZ 35418CZ 354 18 211-022-28-00 LAURA PRIETO A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9470.60 103813 34844AZ 34844AZ 348 44 211-022-28-00 DAVID J. WILKES AND DIANE S. WILKES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9968.80 103814 24522AZ 24522AZ 245 22 211-022-28-00 SHARON E. SMITH AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND NICHOLE S. BEVANS A MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11620.02 103815 27633BZ 27633BZ 276 33 211-022-28-00 CHANCY M. LOTT AND VICKI HESTON LOTT TRUSTEES OF THE LOTT FAMILY TRUST UNDER AMENDMENT DATED MAY 30 2002 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7850.08 103816 16522AZ 16522AZ 165 22 211-022-28-00 SUSAN ANN SNEDECOR AS TRUSTEE OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUST UDT DATED DECEMBER 22 1998 KNOWN AS THE SUSAN ANN SNEDECOR LIVING TRUST AND SUBJECT TO ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9702.56 103817 17221CZ 17221CZ 172 21 211-022-28-00 MARCUS FRANKLIN AND ANDREA FRANKLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9189.87 103818 34812AZ 34812AZ 348 12 211-022-28-00 TODD S. WIELGOS AND MELISSA L. WIELGOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11388.53 103819 29323CZ 29323CZ 293 23 211-022-28-00 THOMAS R. BIGGART AND NEAL W BIGGART MITCHEL AND AGNES BIGGART HEATHER AND PAUL JENNINGS ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9304.30 103820 36411AZ 36411AZ 364 11 211-022-28-00 DENNIE C. NICKELL AND JUDY K. NICKELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6767.12 103821 35017AZ 35017AZ 350 17 211-022-28-00 MANINDER K. KOHLI A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9931.09 103823 39025AZ 39025AZ 390 25 211-022-28-00 JOHN A. KOWALCZIK AND JANET A. KOWALCZIK HUSBAND AND WIFE PURCHASING AS THEIR SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND KEVIN KOWALCZIK A SINGLE PERSON PURCHASING AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9758.18 103824 25337AZ 25337AZ 253 37 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL R. ROBINSON A SINGLE MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9597.39 103825 34933AZ 34933AZ 349 33 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW R. BOLTON AND IDUVINIA BOLTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11399.46 103826 27250CZ 27250CZ 272 50 211-022-28-00 IAN PARKINSON AND LISA J. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11362.12 103828 25004AZ 25004AZ 250 04 211-022-28-00 HAZEL L. ELDER TRUSTEE OF THE HAZEL L. ELDER SEPARATE PROPERTY REVOCABLE TRUST ESTABLISHED MARCH 18 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9637.17 103829 27108AZ 27108AZ 271 08 211-022-28-00 HAZEL L. ELDER TRUSTEE OF THE HAZEL L. ELDER SEPARATE PROPERTY REVOCABLE TRUST ESTABLISHED MARCH 18 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8080.02 103830 35235AZ 35235AZ 352 35 211-022-28-00 ALLAN PETERSON AND KAREN PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AND DAUGHTER KATHRYN A. PETERSON A SINGLE WOMAN JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9547.00 103831 34723BZ 34723BZ 347 23 211-022-28-00 KEVIN L. HEPP AND CHRISTINE V. GRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9727.97 103832 35004AZ 35004AZ 350 04 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MICHAEL BLACK AND BERTHA JEAN BLACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10804.65 103833 38849AZ 38849AZ 388 49 211-022-28-00 CAROLYN R KUBITSCHEK SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE WILLIAM C. KUBITSCHEK AND CAROLYN R. KUBITSCHEK 1990 FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30 1990 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10207.29 103834 38848AZ 38848AZ 388 48 211-022-28-00 CAROLYN R KUBITSCHEK SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE WILLIAM C. KUBITSCHEK AND CAROLYN R. KUBITSCHEK 1990 FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30 1990 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10159.01 103835 37714P2Z 37714P2Z 377 14 211-022-28-00 JACK H BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL AS TRUSTEES OF THE JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL 1989 TRUST ESTALISHED MAY 31 1989 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6675.40 103836 15710AZ 15710AZ 157 10 211-022-28-00 LAWRENCE P. SLADE AND DOLORES SWEET SLADE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9881.70 103837 24504AZ 24504AZ 245 04 211-022-28-00 VERONICA S. SMITH A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11657.99 103838 17505AZ 17505AZ 175 05 211-022-28-00 JOHN C. DUGAN AND MARY G. DUGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9960.83 103839 26003AZ 26003AZ 260 03 211-022-28-00 FRANK ZEMBIK JR. AND JOYCE M. ZEMBIK TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE ZEMBIK LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.95 103840 38332BZ 38332BZ 383 32 211-022-28-00 DONNA L. EVRAETS A WIDOW AND BARBARA POPE A WIDOW AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9411.33 103841 36634BZ 36634BZ 366 34 211-022-28-00 DOUGLAS M. NEUMAN AND YANG D. NEUMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9251.39 103843 39518BZ 39518BZ 395 18 211-022-28-00 PAUL BUSCH A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9729.95 103844 34922AZ 34922AZ 349 22 211-022-28-00 JUSTIN C. HIGMAN AND LILY S. HIGMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10090.94 103845 17339BZ 17339BZ 173 39 211-022-28-00 FRANCIS Y. LIANG AND ANNIE Y. MA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9537.76 103846 38506AZ 38506AZ 385 06 211-022-28-00 HOWARD C. FERGUSON AND CAROLYN B. FERGUSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10215.69 103847 14907AZ 14907AZ 149 07 211-022-28-00 JAMES M. HALL AND PATRICIA K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9822.00 103848 17138AZ 17138AZ 171 38 211-022-28-00 JONG Y. KIM AND JENNIFER R. KIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9934.00 103849 35218AZ 35218AZ 352 18 211-022-28-00 MICHAL JENN KERESTES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9970.43 103850 14917AZ 14917AZ 149 17 211-022-28-00 BRUCE GLIDDEN AND MARILOU GLIDDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6527.01 103852 25642AZ 25642AZ 256 42 211-022-28-00 DAVID R. PARKER AS TRUSTEE OF THE DAVID R. PARKER TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23 1993 AS RESTATED AND AMENDED ON JANUARY 3 2005 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8121.36 103853 37143AZ 37143AZ 371 43 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SEVERYN AND JACQUELINE ANNE CRUMMEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10177.77 103854 36844AZ 36844AZ 368 44 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL A. WHITE AND JESSICA A. WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10008.65 103855 35704AZ 35704AZ 357 04 211-022-28-00 JOHN G WRIGHT AND VICKI J. WRIGHT TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES UNDER THE WRIGHT FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 23 2007 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10719.93 103856 26114AZ 26114AZ 261 14 211-022-28-00 MARK GEHLEY AND LAURA GEHLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.95 103857 15111AZ 15111AZ 151 11 211-022-28-00 CALIFORNIA GP TRUST DATED MARCH 1 2012 RONALD JUNG AS TRUSTEE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9670.43 103858 16002AZ 16002AZ 160 02 211-022-28-00 THOMAS L. DAMEWOOD AND JOAN K. DAMEWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9549.45 103859 24622BZ 24622BZ 246 22 211-022-28-00 THOMAS L. DAMEWOOD AND JOAN K. DAMEWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9341.69 103860 35249AZ 35249AZ 352 49 211-022-28-00 ROY E. GUSTAFSON AND SUSAN E. GUSTAFSON TRUSTEES OF THE GUSTAFSON FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 25 2009 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10197.41 103861 16137AZ 16137AZ 161 37 211-022-28-00 MT CALVARY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.85 103862 14849BZ 14849BZ 148 49 211-022-28-00 ISRAEL I. MENESES AND AMELIA MENESES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9742.43 103863 26946AZ 26946AZ 269 46 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J FALLO AND COLLEEN G FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11305.19 103864 29945AZ 29945AZ 299 45 211-022-28-00 DONALD GLEN LARWOOD AND KELLY SUZANNE LARWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE S JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9760.91 103865 27240CZ 27240CZ 272 40 211-022-28-00 KENNETH L. JOHNSON AND FRANCES P. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9379.49 103866 16203AZ 16203AZ 162 03 211-022-28-00 ANN E. NEVITT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10851.58 103867 17150AZ 17150AZ 171 50 211-022-28-00 AARON M. BARNETT AND NICOLE A. BARNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10222.50 103868 35751AZ 35751AZ 357 51 211-022-28-00 PATRICK M O’GRADY AND CHELSEA D. SPECHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9977.68 103869 26103AZ 26103AZ 261 03 211-022-28-00 PETER A. MANNINO AND PIYADA TANYA MANNINO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10241.43 103870 25145AZ 25145AZ 251 45 211-022-28-00 ALDO C. DORBOLO AND NADINE S. FRINDRICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7181.39 103871 15824AZ 15824AZ 158 24 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. BLAKELY TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE PATRICIA A. BLAKELY LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 16 2012 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10478.52 103872 28616AZ 28616AZ 286 16 211-022-28-00 ERIC ANDERSON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9358.57 103873 26337AZ 26337AZ 263 37 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J FALLO AND COLLEN G FALLO HUSBAN AND WIFE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11231.14 103874 37151AZ 37151AZ 371 51 211-022-28-00 LARRY J CONNER AND DIGNA C. CONNER TRUSTEES OF THE LARRY J. AND DIGNA C. CONNER TRUST DATED JUNE 22 2007 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9748.92 103875 35921EZ 35921EZ 359 21 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11838.46 103877 18707BZ 18707BZ 187 07 211-022-28-00 RICHARD ONG AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATED PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10305.06 103878 29442BZ 29442BZ 294 42 211-022-28-00 SHARON K. LINN AND BRENT T. TOLAND CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SHARON K. LINN 1985 TRUST DATED MAY 25 1985 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10373.62 103879 24744BZ 24744BZ 247 44 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM L HAMPTON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9980.04 103880 26145AZ 26145AZ 261 45 211-022-28-00 JACOB LONG RUEDA III AND BLANCA CORDERO RUEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9822.18 103881 17025EZ 17025EZ 170 25 211-022-28-00 EVA L. DONATTI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10725.03 103882 28123CZ 28123CZ 281 23 211-022-28-00 FREDERICK KEUTH DANGERFIELD AND CAROLYN IRENE DANGERFIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9384.90 103883 37011EZ 37011EZ 370 11 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10375.98 103884 17006EZ 17006EZ 170 06 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10320.69 103885 18017AZ 18017AZ 180 17 211-022-28-00 ARNOLD ARIAS AND ELIZABETH L. ARIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10036.95 103886 37525AZ 37525AZ 375 25 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. BLAKELY TRUSTEE OR HER SUCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE PATRICIA A. BLAKELY LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 16 2012 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10140.03 103887 16101AZ 16101AZ 161 01 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. MELISSA ANN PROFFITT AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10198.80 103888 25120AZ 25120AZ 251 20 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10159.04 103889 15037AZ 15037AZ 150 37 211-022-28-00 AUDINE PALMER UMBRIGHT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9676.18 103890 37923AZ 37923AZ 379 23 211-022-28-00 DEBRA C BRUMFIELD A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8197.18 103891 38314BZ 38314BZ 383 14 211-022-28-00 MARCO ANTONIO AVINA MANSUR A SINGLE MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9344.36 103892 16346AZ 16346AZ 163 46 211-022-28-00 DENISE J. BALL AND ROBERT E. BALL WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9761.91 103893 15328AZ 15328AZ 153 28 211-022-28-00 THOMAS MICHAEL DE JOSE TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE THOMAS DE JOSE BENEFICIARY TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1995 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9688.31 103894 39547BZ 39547BZ 395 47 211-022-28-00 AHMED ELLAKKANY AND ANNA ELLAKKANY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9158.42 103895 39836AZ 39836AZ 398 36 211-022-28-00 PAUL H P ESPINDA JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9803.27 103896 19604CZ 19604CZ 196 04 211-022-28-00 FABIANO TABORDA A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9908.03 103897 19739AZ 19739AZ 197 39 211-022-28-00 RESORT ACCESS NETWORK LLC A PENNSYLVANIA CORPORATION 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7683.33 103898 37328BZ 37328BZ 373 28 211-022-28-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS LP AN ARIZONA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9704.29 103899 26518AZ 26518AZ 265 18 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY HARDEN A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9743.94 103900 36906AZ 36906AZ 369 06 211-022-28-00 DORIS CORDELL TRUSTEE OF THE PROPERTY ACQUISITION TRUST 2020 LLC REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 10 2018 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9782.04 103901 16850AZ 16850AZ 168 50 211-022-28-00 FABIANO TABORDA A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9715.91 103902 29938AZ 29938AZ 299 38 211-022-28-00 A. WILLIAM ALLEN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9596.22 103903 37603BZ 37603BZ 376 03 211-022-28-00 RC CONCEPTS LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9352.54 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 11/28/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022 CN 27172

T.S. No.: 2022-01154-CA A.P.N.: 258-271-36-00 Property Address: 1010 GOLDEN RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: WILLIAM J SMOYER, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/31/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0082137 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/13/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 493,597.69 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1010 GOLDEN RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 258-271-36-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 493,597.69. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-01154-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-01154-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.

Date: November 21, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022 CN 27162

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047936-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Debra Lewis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Debra Lewis change to proposed name: Stephanie Debra Gittleman. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/30/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27197

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am December 27th, 2022, ending at 12pm December 30st, 2022. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: Clothes, Golf Clubs, Fishing poles, boxes of household goods, and hand tools will be sold as follows: Name Unit Charles Brent Wisser 88B 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27191

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HENRIETTA SUN a.k.a. HANALEI SUN Case # 37-2022-00040223-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Henrietta Sun a.k.a. Hanalei Sun. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeordie Fellner in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeordie Fellner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 07, 2023; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: RICH GAINES, ESQ. LEGACY LEGAL, INC. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27185

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047611-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Reza Hashemi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reza Hashemi change to proposed name: Mehron Hashemi. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27175

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CVSW2205649 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ERNESTINE GRANT., MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS), all persons unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien interest in the property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs title or any cloud on plaintiffs title thereon, named as DOES 1-20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Brent E. Hermanson, an individual; and Carrie M. Hermanson, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California Southwest Justice Center 30755-D Auld Rd. Murrieta CA 92563 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): OakTree Law LARRY FIESELMAN SBN 81872 10900 183rd St., Ste 270 Cerritos CA 90703 Telephone: 562.741.3943 Date: 08/16/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Samuel Hamrick Jr., Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court Patty Thiphavong, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27164

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 22STCV24395 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): SAMUEL TODD SHERMAN, an individual; and DOES 1 TO 30. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARIO MUNOZ PERDOMO, an individual, NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles-Spring Street Courthouse 312 N. Spring St. Los Angeles CA 90012 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bradley G. Hayes (SBN 287552) The Hayes Law Firm, APC Mailing Address: 8605 Santa Monica Blvd., PMB 48071 West Hollywood CA 90069-4109 Physical Address: 2648 Durfee Avenue, Suite 101 El Monte, CA 91732 Telephone: 323.477.1415 Date: 07/28/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court D. Williams, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27163

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00033906-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LENNIE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; KATHLEEN CLAIRE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., a California corporation; ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY; and DOES 1 through 200, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SARAH MAE CRUZ NATIVIDAD, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Regional Center 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bryan Owens Sahagun, Esq. (SBN 277909) SAHAGUN LAW APC 4229 Main St. Riverside CA 92501 Telephone: 951.682.4525 Date: (Fecha), 08/23/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), P. Cortez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27157

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00046387-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Phillips filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Phillips change to proposed name: Elizabeth Guerrero Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/15/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026750 Filed: Dec 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grammy’s Granola. Located at: 3800 Oceanic Dr. #118, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232474, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Janet C. Braver, 1006 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2003 S/Janet C. Braver, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026454 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 600 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2017 S/Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026450 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accucolorpaint; B. Accucarpaint; C. Slaughterconsulting Inc. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc, 2604-B El Camino Real #285 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2001 S/Christopher Slaughter, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026557 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lead to Serve Inc., 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2012 S/Wayne L. Gordon, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026504 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CP Vacation Rentals. Located at: 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cavanaugh Properties Inc., 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caleb McKinley, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026420 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coolabah Dog Training. Located at: 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tessy Maria Schick, 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessy Maria Schick, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025122 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Phoebe Films. Located at: 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynasty Films LLC, 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Franck, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025963 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. See Your Side. Located at: 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Mitchell, 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Mitchell, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026389 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Generation of Harmony. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235844, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Kerri Lynn Lake, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Kerri Lynn Lake, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025679 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle North County. Located at: 1617 Capalina Rd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025678 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle La Mesa. Located at: 8495 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025677 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle San Diego Kearny Mesa. Located at: 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd. #108, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025676 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle Encinitas. Located at: 1010 S. Coast Hwy 101, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026162 Filed: Dec 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina de Barrio. Located at: 3924 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 632 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Cocina de Barrio LLC, 632 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaime Osuna, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025600 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonus Round Arcades. Located at: 740 Los Vallecitos Blvd #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. Registrant Information: 1. Custom Billiard and Games, 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Brian Chinh Hoang, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025640 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle South Bay. Located at: 3901 Bonita Rd., Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025902 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Sheffler, 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2022 S/William Sheffler, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025472 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elocal Web Solutions. Located at: 1531 Grand Ave. #B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #673, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Planzme Inc., 750 Banyan Ct., Lake San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Frank Paul Trotman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025756 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest Pediatric Therapy. Located at: 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shari Jones Speech Therapy Inc., 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari Jones, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025203 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flower Remedy. Located at: 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 7140, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Mindful Happiness LLC, 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Davis, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025635 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Solar Power. Located at: 147 Coop St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shambala Enterprises, 147 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Konek, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025728 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mr. Bodhi Inc., 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Robert F. Brackett, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024884 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Connection. Located at: 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kindra Kuntz, 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Kindra Kuntz, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025646 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jane Louise Creates. Located at: 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Owens, 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2013 S/Jane Owens, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024950 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Mechanic. Located at: 3087 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Garibay, 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Amanda Garibay, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024346 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Water Shack. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024347 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuLu Properties LLC. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. JuLu Properties LLC, 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025491 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Hoogestraat, 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025126 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Creative Media. Located at: 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Noonan, 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Megan Noonan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024836 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talewind Creative. Located at: 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Talewind Inc., 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2016 S/Greg D. Shoman, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025233 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio 6 #5290. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2022 S/Riya Patel, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024625 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oasis Travel Platform. Located at: 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tower 20 Solutions Inc., 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Michael DAmico, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025391 Filed: Nov 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neda Nourani & Associates; B. NN&A. Located at: 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. N.N.F.N. Inc., 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Farshad Nourani, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025206 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes Encinitas. Located at: 875 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hint of Happiness LLC, 7371 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025205 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes. Located at: 5931 Sea Lion Pl. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezee Bikes LLC, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WY 82001. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2020 S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025064 Filed: Nov 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DDC Next. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dagan Design and Construction Inc, 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dagan Koffler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024822 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Caliad Art. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Side LLC, 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2022 S/Katherine Jones, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024867 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C&C Management. Located at: 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO 130336, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen Kelly, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Clifford Clermont, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2022 S/Colleen Kelly, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 271392716