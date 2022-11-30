Legal Notices, December 2, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 14th day of December 2022, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005101-2022 (SB 9 Interim Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the adoption of City Council Interim Urgency Ordinance No. 2022-19 pertaining to development regulations for urban lot splits and two-unit residential development in single family zones as allowed under Senate Bill 9 (“SB9”). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This Ordinance is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. Further, CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 exempts from environmental review the addition of up to 10,000 square feet if the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the City’s General Plan. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner-Housing, 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. The draft ordinance is available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, once open to the public and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 12/02/2022 CN 27176

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2859 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2022-21, amending Chapter 15.02 – Municipal Tree Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2022-21 to include language to allow the Urban Forest Advisory Committee (UFAC) to grant a group of trees “Heritage Grove” designation. Currently, the Municipal Tree Ordinances only allows UFAC to grant single trees a “Heritage Tree” designation. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (949) 373-8310 or e-mail [email protected] 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022 CN 27173

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS ANNUAL MITIGATION FEE REPORT Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 City of Encinitas Website: https://encinitasca.gov/ The City of Encinitas will make the Annual Report of Development Impact Fees available on the City’s website on December 6, 2022. Copies may also be obtained from the City Clerk’s office. The City Council will review the Annual Report for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 at the next regularly scheduled public meeting on December 21, 2022. The report discloses information related to the fund balances for development impact fees for Parkland Acquisition, Parkland Development, Trails and Open Space, Flood Control and Drainage, Traffic Mitigation, Fire Mitigation, and Community Facilities in accordance with the Mitigation Fee Act, California Government Code Section 66000 et seq. 12/02/2022 CN 27165

NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SIATech Inc. Consortium, Oceanside, California (“The Consortium”), acting by and through its Board of Education (“Board”), will receive proposals up to but not later than 3:00 PM., January 12, 2023, for “The Consortium RFP WAN – 2023-24”. Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Bidders, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package via email request to [email protected] or visit the EPC website athttps://data.usac.org/publicreports/Forms/Form470Rfp/Index. Bids shall only be received via email to [email protected]. Responses must be clearly marked “Bid – The Consortium RFP WAN – 2023-24”. It is the bidder’s responsibility to ensure its bid is received by the date and time specified above. Any bid that is received after this date and time shall be deemed non-responsive and may not be opened or considered. The Consortium intends to obtain maximum funding discounts under the Federal Communications Commission’s E-rate program for eligible services and equipment procured as a result of this Proposal. Qualified vendors must provide their Service Provider Identification Number (SPIN) and Federal Registration Number (FCC-FRN) with the proposal. Vendors must be willing to work within the requirements of the E-rate program and must be able to provide all necessary documentation and apply billing per the terms of the E-rate program. All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The Contract, if awarded, will be based on the evaluation criteria identified in the proposal documents, with price being the most heavily weighted criteria. The Consortium reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to accept or reject any one or more items, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposal or in the proposal process. Mark Kiker Chief Technology Officer SIATech Inc., Oceanside, California 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022 CN 27138

CITY OF ENCINITAS – NOTICE INVITING BIDS LEUCADIA STREETSCAPE SEGMENT C WEST (CS23D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes Base Bid Improvements on N Coast Hwy 101, from Jupiter St to La Costa Ave, in the City of Encinitas, in the state of California. The work to be completed involves demolition, pavement removal and reconstruction, pavement grind and overlay, roundabout construction, curbs/gutters, sidewalk construction, bioretention areas, roadway improvements, signing and striping, storm drain improvements, lighting, decorative furnishings and hardscape, landscaping and irrigation, and appurtenances not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents. This bid package includes seven additive alternates: streetscape improvements between Phoebe Street and Jupiter Street, two parking pods, a DG path from Leucadia Boulevard to Jupiter Street, NCTD bus shelters, sewer rehabilitation, and large storm drain improvements. Engineer’s Estimate – $15,500,000 (Base Bid only) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2022-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to (http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html). COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering DATE: November 18, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022 CN 27135

BATCH: AFC-3066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/22/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 103680 15434CZ 15434CZ 154 34 211-022-28-00 SCOTT H. TAMANI AND SHARON R. TAMANI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9646.34 103681 18024AZ 18024AZ 180 24 211-022-28-00 STEVEN G. RYBA AND LORRAINE A. RYBA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10008.01 103682 18448CZ 18448CZ 184 48 211-022-28-00 DONNA CAROL BALL A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9473.49 103683 15615AZ 15615AZ 156 15 211-022-28-00 JOHN S. WILLIAMS AND BARBARA J. WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10043.56 103684 18019AZ 18019AZ 180 19 211-022-28-00 DAVID H. NGUYEN AND GRACE A. NGUYEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AND TRANG K. NGUYEN A SINGLE WOMAN EACH A 1/3 INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9778.13 103685 18010AZ 18010AZ 180 10 211-022-28-00 DAVID A. GILBERT AND GAYE L. GILBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.48 103686 17811AZ 17811AZ 178 11 211-022-28-00 CHARLES E. JACKSON JR. AN UNMARRIED MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7496.85 103687 25238AZ 25238AZ 252 38 211-022-28-00 MILLIE P. NEWSOM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10251.60 103688 18015AZ 18015AZ 180 15 211-022-28-00 HERMAN J. CLAYBORN JR & DANCOISE L.B. CLAYBORN CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HERMAN J. CLAYBORN JR & DANCOISE L.B. CLAYBORNE REVOCABLE TRUST DTD JAN 29 1999 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9612.21 103689 15617AZ 15617AZ 156 17 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL D. FOLDEN SR. AND AUDREY A. FOLDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9634.16 103690 26229EZ 26229EZ 262 29 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH J. MURAMATSU AND VANESSA P. VERTUDES HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10714.30 103691 25349AZ 25349AZ 253 49 211-022-28-00 JUANITA M. SUTTON TRUSTEE UNDER THE JUANITA M. SUTTON TRUST DATED JULY 24 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10417.48 103692 25342AZ 25342AZ 253 42 211-022-28-00 PAUL S. GARAVITO JR. AND VIRGINIA C. GARAVITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9385.16 103693 15102AZ 15102AZ 151 02 211-022-28-00 EUGENE D. CHRISTENSEN AND JEANNE M. CHRISTENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.93 103694 28347BZ 28347BZ 283 47 211-022-28-00 LINDA R. HORGOS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10058.67 103695 25115AZ 25115AZ 251 15 211-022-28-00 KENNETH L. JOHNSON AND FRANCES P. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9841.43 103696 26109AZ 26109AZ 261 09 211-022-28-00 ARTHUR E. LAMBRECHT AND MISTY D. LAMBRECHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9777.11 103697 36036AZ 36036AZ 360 36 211-022-28-00 JOHN H. CADMAN AN UNMARRIED MAN AND SANDRA V. CHANIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9766.03 103698 35140AZ 35140AZ 351 40 211-022-28-00 LESLIE D. GOULD AND LINDA ANN GOULD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9270.03 103699 35339AZ 35339AZ 353 39 211-022-28-00 CONCETTA C. FESSLER A WIDOW SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9604.20 103701 35650AZ 35650AZ 356 50 211-022-28-00 DEWEY A. NEAL AND LORENE F. NEAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9766.03 103702 35330AZ 35330AZ 353 30 211-022-28-00 ARVEL D. THARP AND MILDRED H. THARP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8615.47 103703 35302AZ 35302AZ 353 02 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH DIXON AND MAXINE E. DIXON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10075.03 103704 37818AZ 37818AZ 378 18 211-022-28-00 SUSAN L. HENDRICKSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9734.07 103705 29036AZ 29036AZ 290 36 211-022-28-00 RICHARD D. SCHINDLER JR. AND JANICE F. SCHINDLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10691.26 103706 36239EZ 36239EZ 362 39 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. COLEMAN JR. AND DEBRA L. COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10402.88 103707 36240EZ 36240EZ 362 40 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. COLEMAN JR AND DEBRA L. COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10015.44 103708 28711AZ 28711AZ 287 11 211-022-28-00 JOHN J. AHEARN AND DOROTHEA B. AHEARN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8139.48 103709 28752AZ 28752AZ 287 52 211-022-28-00 JOE H. NGUYEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9670.43 103710 38020AZ 38020AZ 380 20 211-022-28-00 AGRIPINO C. MARQUEZ AND LYDIA M. MARQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10333.27 103711 35106AZ 35106AZ 351 06 211-022-28-00 LUANN JOY MEYER A MARRIED WOMAN AND LACIE ANN SAVAGE THORN A MARRIED WOMAN AND DANIEL ERIK SAVAGE A SINGLE MAN AND JORDAN LYN SAVAGE A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9480.35 103712 38549AZ 38549AZ 385 49 211-022-28-00 KELLY OWEN DENNIS AND KIMBERLY ANN DENNIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9941.80 103713 38642AZ 38642AZ 386 42 211-022-28-00 CONNIESUE E. DICKINSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9913.27 103714 35717AZ 35717AZ 357 17 211-022-28-00 DENISE M. TAYLOR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11394.84 103715 37813AZ 37813AZ 378 13 211-022-28-00 SUE ANNE AVERELL TRUSTEE OF THE AVERELL TRUST DATED OCTOBER 2 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9605.68 103716 38641AZ 38641AZ 386 41 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL F. ZAMORA AND ALICE LEIGH ZAMORA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9973.37 103717 35516BZ 35516BZ 355 16 211-022-28-00 AMILIA T. BARBARISE A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7470.69 103718 36101AZ 36101AZ 361 01 211-022-28-00 GARY A. SHAW A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7819.43 103719 15907AZ 15907AZ 159 07 211-022-28-00 OMAR I. SEIKALY A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9806.06 103720 15413CZ 15413CZ 154 13 211-022-28-00 RODNEY B. JOHNSON AND CHRISTINE M. JOHNSON TRUSTEES OF THE RODNEY B. JOHNSON AND CHRISTINE M. JOHNSON 2000 TRUST DATED JUNE 13 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9602.28 103721 35519BZ 35519BZ 355 19 211-022-28-00 MARY LOU PEREZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11386.01 103722 15650AZ 15650AZ 156 50 211-022-28-00 KATHERINE A. KANE TRUSTEE OF THE KATHERINE A. KANE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED AUGUST 9 2000 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7954.77 103723 15950AZ 15950AZ 159 50 211-022-28-00 JACQUELYN SUE MALONE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPRATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10520.39 103724 18028AZ 18028AZ 180 28 211-022-28-00 CARMEN REYES A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9672.02 103725 15152AZ 15152AZ 151 52 211-022-28-00 VERNON R. LAIL AND BELINDA C. LAIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9852.93 103726 35435CZ 35435CZ 354 35 211-022-28-00 MOMOYO YAMADA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7483.44 103727 25849EZ 25849EZ 258 49 211-022-28-00 CINDY L. MONOHAN TRUSTEE OF THE CINDY L. MONOHAN TRUST OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER A DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23 2003 OR ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9910.68 103728 15901AZ 15901AZ 159 01 211-022-28-00 THOMAS G. LEE AND PATTY RAFFERTY LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9628.19 103729 39048AZ 39048AZ 390 48 211-022-28-00 PAUL S. SEARS AND CASSIOPEIA N. SEARS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9594.01 103730 16337AZ 16337AZ 163 37 211-022-28-00 EDWARD T. MORAN AND GRETCHEN B. MORAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10136.89 103731 26540AZ 26540AZ 265 40 211-022-28-00 CORRINE R. GRIFFITH A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9602.94 103732 35903EZ 35903EZ 359 03 211-022-28-00 MELODY B. MOORE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10455.28 103733 15318AZ 15318AZ 153 18 211-022-28-00 SARBDYAL HUNDAL AND KULDIP HUNDAL TTEES OF THE HUNDAL FAMILY TRUST U/A DTD MARCH 4 1996 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9578.75 103734 16415AZ 16415AZ 164 15 211-022-28-00 RONALD POUDRIER AND LORANN J. POUDRIER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9489.82 103735 16309AZ 16309AZ 163 09 211-022-28-00 COLLIN THOMAS COWAN AND JOANN L. COWAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9824.52 103736 16650BZ 16650BZ 166 50 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER JOHN GOMEZ AND LAURA R. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9718.23 103737 16123AZ 16123AZ 161 23 211-022-28-00 ROBERTA B. LAOS TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERTA B. LAOS TRUST DATED OCT. 28 1998 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7774.45 103738 16925AZ 16925AZ 169 25 211-022-28-00 DANIEL T. RUBIO AN UNMARRIED MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9468.10 103739 16807AZ 16807AZ 168 07 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH S. WHITWORTH AND ELLENE E. WHITWORTH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9871.89 103740 35537BZ 35537BZ 355 37 211-022-28-00 NICOLAS M. RODRIGUEZ AND MIREYA RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7460.97 103741 16936AZ 16936AZ 169 36 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL JOHN EDDY AND TERRI LYNN EDDY CO-TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL J. AND TERRI LYNN EDDY JOINT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 28 1998 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9607.90 103742 17034EZ 17034EZ 170 34 211-022-28-00 SANFORD F. GRAW AND KAREN LEE GRAW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7237.55 103743 17026EZ 17026EZ 170 26 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH M. LESTER A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10375.39 103744 36304AZ 36304AZ 363 04 211-022-28-00 LARRY R BURGOYNE AND JANE T. KAMMER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10517.85 103745 16924AZ 16924AZ 169 24 211-022-28-00 MARION S MCCOLLESTER TRUSTEE OF THE MCCOLLESTER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED U/D/T JULY 28 1987 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9489.82 103746 26606BZ 26606BZ 266 06 211-022-28-00 MARIO N. DI RUSSO AN UNMARRIED MAN AND REBA CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9355.48 103747 36816AZ 36816AZ 368 16 211-022-28-00 PHILIP DIETZ AND TERRI DIETZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9316.98 103748 36507AZ 36507AZ 365 07 211-022-28-00 CARLO MA. ANGELO GONZALEZ AND MA. SHARON M. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9802.10 103749 15525BZ 15525BZ 155 25 211-022-28-00 ANN M STEVENSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7579.69 103750 26945AZ 26945AZ 269 45 211-022-28-00 ALBERT E. RICH AND SUSANNE M. RICH HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9690.87 103751 19240AZ 19240AZ 192 40 211-022-28-00 ROBERT B. ORDONIO AND EVYGENE A. ORDONIO TRUSTEES OF THE ORDONIO FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 21 1992 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9312.70 103752 25618AZ 25618AZ 256 18 211-022-28-00 CARL E. BOOTH JR. AND MARJORIE F. MELENDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7806.66 103753 19608CZ 19608CZ 196 08 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW D. PETERS AND HOLLY R. PETERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9609.37 103754 19232AZ 19232AZ 192 32 211-022-28-00 DAVID HAYHURST AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7998.52 103755 28542AZ 28542AZ 285 42 211-022-28-00 GUIDO A. FONSECA AND PATRICIA FONSECA HUSBAND AND WIFE AND JUAN ROCHA AND NADINE ROCHA HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7911.50 103756 28551AZ 28551AZ 285 51 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN J. MULLIN AND DAWN J. MULLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9820.51 103757 17620BZ 17620BZ 176 20 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL REYNOLDS AND JOAN C. REYNOLDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10370.84 103758 17646BZ 17646BZ 176 46 211-022-28-00 VICTOR M. FLORES AND NORMA H. FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10006.73 103759 19651CZ 19651CZ 196 51 211-022-28-00 JOHN P. LOPEZ A SINGLE MAN AND HOLLY BACORN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9759.51 103760 17444AZ 17444AZ 174 44 211-022-28-00 DAVID E. HINZ AN UNMARRIED MAN AND LUCY ANN ROVETTO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10097.37 103761 36712CZ 36712CZ 367 12 211-022-28-00 JAMES S. PERMAN AND MARIA N. PERMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9639.18 103762 27551AZ 27551AZ 275 51 211-022-28-00 LARRY J. FRANKLIN AND PAMELA J. FRANKLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9637.17 103763 17708AZ 17708AZ 177 08 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM G. URIETA AND KAREN S. URIETA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9904.12 103764 27512AZ 27512AZ 275 12 211-022-28-00 THOMAS F. CROOK AND DONNA L. CROOK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9660.18 103765 26308AZ 26308AZ 263 08 211-022-28-00 DAVID KENNEDY SHANAHAN AND MAUREEN KENNEDY SHANAHAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9777.26 103766 29937AZ 29937AZ 299 37 211-022-28-00 FRANK DUERR AN UNMARRIED MAN AND QUEENTINA HAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9291.43 103767 37418AZ 37418AZ 374 18 211-022-28-00 E. WILLIAM MAXWELL AND PATRICIA J. MAXWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9672.02 103768 29910AZ 29910AZ 299 10 211-022-28-00 JOSE LUIS MARTINEZ A SINGLE MAN AND MARIA G. VALENCIA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $11653.44 103769 29727AZ 29727AZ 297 27 211-022-28-00 MARY CATHERINE BISHOP TRUSTEE OF THE M.C. BISHOP FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 28 1999 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9634.42 103770 16544AZ 16544AZ 165 44 211-022-28-00 PAUL W. COLE AND LORETTA D. COLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9820.51 103771 17307BZ 17307BZ 173 07 211-022-28-00 PAUL C. FAUBION AND SUSAN L. FAUBION HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9461.36 103772 15306AZ 15306AZ 153 06 211-022-28-00 SUSAN E. ZAHRADNIK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10314.41 103773 27518AZ 27518AZ 275 18 211-022-28-00 CHRISTINE DIANE LAUGHLIN TRUSTEE OF THE CHRISTINE DIANE LAUGHLIN 1992 TRUST DATED OCTOBER 7 1992 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7930.54 103774 37410AZ 37410AZ 374 10 211-022-28-00 CONNIE M. OSWALD A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9730.55 103775 17528AZ 17528AZ 175 28 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. WEBER & ASSOCIATES INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8460.17 103776 26039AZ 26039AZ 260 39 211-022-28-00 JOHN L. ARMINGTON AND KATHRYN T. ARMINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9615.90 103777 38531AZ 38531AZ 385 31 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY F. CASHMAN AND ANTOINETTE J. CASHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9763.58 103778 39803AZ 39803AZ 398 03 211-022-28-00 MARK S. GUDGEL AND GAYLEEN K. GUDGEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9194.29 103779 27717P2Z 27717P2Z 277 17 211-022-28-00 CHARLES H. BURKE AND/OR HARRIET F. BURKE TRUSTEES U/D/T DATED SEPTEMBER 18 1991 F/B/O THE BURKE FAMILY TRUST 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $6389.19 103781 14518AZ 14518AZ 145 18 211-022-28-00 DAVID S. LYNN AND MARIE G. LYNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $0.00 103782 29728AZ 29728AZ 297 28 211-022-28-00 JEFFERY ALAN GAULRAPP AND PATRICIA GAULRAPP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9789.09 103783 15036AZ 15036AZ 150 36 211-022-28-00 DAVID L. RICHARDSON JR. AND ERNESTINE RICHARDSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $7200.18 103784 27742P2Z 27742P2Z 277 42 211-022-28-00 JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL TRUSTEE OF THE JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL 1989 TRUST ESTABLISHED MAY 31 1989 BY JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL TRUSTORS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $6461.09 103785 14629BZ 14629BZ 146 29 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW A FIALLOS A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $10837.75 103786 37648BZ 37648BZ 376 48 211-022-28-00 KENNETH W. HODGSON AND KAY M. HODGSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $9343.50 103787 14829BZ 14829BZ 148 29 211-022-28-00 BERNADETTE D BAILEY A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343368 $8004.00 103788 24533AZ 24533AZ 245 33 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MICHAEL BLACK AND BERTHA JEAN BLACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303310 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10669.75 103789 28319BZ 28319BZ 283 19 211-022-28-00 MARCHALL HUKAPILLER AND SANDY HUNKAPILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AND DARLENE HUNKAPILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND SHILOH HUNKAPILLER AN UNMARRIED MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9255.93 103790 24625BZ 24625BZ 246 25 211-022-28-00 VARTAN KIRKORIAN AND HELEN KIRKORIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10118.40 103791 24925AZ 24925AZ 249 25 211-022-28-00 GREGORY G. ALLEN A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9671.44 103792 24626BZ 24626BZ 246 26 211-022-28-00 IRENE J. SPENCER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9847.14 103793 14649BZ 14649BZ 146 49 211-022-28-00 JOVEN MAGOS A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9668.54 103794 29610CZ 29610CZ 296 10 211-022-28-00 JOHN DOUGLAS A SINGLE MAN AND VICTORIA J. BOBO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9442.83 103795 37108AZ 37108AZ 371 08 211-022-28-00 RAMON C. RAZON AND KATHERINE P. RAZON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9597.71 103796 35739AZ 35739AZ 357 39 211-022-28-00 LAURA JIMENEZ A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9676.48 103797 27241CZ 27241CZ 272 41 211-022-28-00 DONNA R. DANIELS AS TRUSTEE OF THE DONNA R. DANIELS FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 24 2004 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10099.90 103798 37332BZ 37332BZ 373 32 211-022-28-00 SUZANNE R. BLOXHAM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9527.22 103799 34814AZ 34814AZ 348 14 211-022-28-00 GEORGE HARRISON AND JULIE Q. HARRISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9930.82 103800 37314BZ 37314BZ 373 14 211-022-28-00 THOMAS G DE JOSE TRUSTEE OF THE THOMAS G. DE JOSE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1995 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9304.47 103801 24813AZ 24813AZ 248 13 211-022-28-00 KEVIN J. MYRICK 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9951.38 103802 17626BZ 17626BZ 176 26 211-022-28-00 JONI LYNN D. SHORES MARRIED 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10627.52 103805 37733P2Z 37733P2Z 377 33 211-022-28-00 SCOTT E. THOMAS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10479.19 103806 36733CZ 36733CZ 367 33 211-022-28-00 CAROL S. DUNCAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7644.29 103807 24812AZ 24812AZ 248 12 211-022-28-00 DALE A. KENYON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7143.72 103808 38335BZ 38335BZ 383 35 211-022-28-00 DONNA R. WESTBY A WIDOW WOMAN AND ROBERT GLENN MILLER A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8006.93 103809 37329BZ 37329BZ 373 29 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM A. CURTIS JR. A WIDWER AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8055.09 103810 37120AZ 37120AZ 371 20 211-022-28-00 RAY TAFOYA AND ALICIA TAFOYA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10402.48 103811 27729P2Z 27729P2Z 277 29 211-022-28-00 SCOTT E. THOMAS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9811.57 103812 35418CZ 35418CZ 354 18 211-022-28-00 LAURA PRIETO A WIDOW AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9470.60 103813 34844AZ 34844AZ 348 44 211-022-28-00 DAVID J. WILKES AND DIANE S. WILKES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9968.80 103814 24522AZ 24522AZ 245 22 211-022-28-00 SHARON E. SMITH AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND NICHOLE S. BEVANS A MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11620.02 103815 27633BZ 27633BZ 276 33 211-022-28-00 CHANCY M. LOTT AND VICKI HESTON LOTT TRUSTEES OF THE LOTT FAMILY TRUST UNDER AMENDMENT DATED MAY 30 2002 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7850.08 103816 16522AZ 16522AZ 165 22 211-022-28-00 SUSAN ANN SNEDECOR AS TRUSTEE OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUST UDT DATED DECEMBER 22 1998 KNOWN AS THE SUSAN ANN SNEDECOR LIVING TRUST AND SUBJECT TO ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9702.56 103817 17221CZ 17221CZ 172 21 211-022-28-00 MARCUS FRANKLIN AND ANDREA FRANKLIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9189.87 103818 34812AZ 34812AZ 348 12 211-022-28-00 TODD S. WIELGOS AND MELISSA L. WIELGOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11388.53 103819 29323CZ 29323CZ 293 23 211-022-28-00 THOMAS R. BIGGART AND NEAL W BIGGART MITCHEL AND AGNES BIGGART HEATHER AND PAUL JENNINGS ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9304.30 103820 36411AZ 36411AZ 364 11 211-022-28-00 DENNIE C. NICKELL AND JUDY K. NICKELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6767.12 103821 35017AZ 35017AZ 350 17 211-022-28-00 MANINDER K. KOHLI A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9931.09 103823 39025AZ 39025AZ 390 25 211-022-28-00 JOHN A. KOWALCZIK AND JANET A. KOWALCZIK HUSBAND AND WIFE PURCHASING AS THEIR SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND KEVIN KOWALCZIK A SINGLE PERSON PURCHASING AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9758.18 103824 25337AZ 25337AZ 253 37 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL R. ROBINSON A SINGLE MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9597.39 103825 34933AZ 34933AZ 349 33 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW R. BOLTON AND IDUVINIA BOLTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11399.46 103826 27250CZ 27250CZ 272 50 211-022-28-00 IAN PARKINSON AND LISA J. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11362.12 103828 25004AZ 25004AZ 250 04 211-022-28-00 HAZEL L. ELDER TRUSTEE OF THE HAZEL L. ELDER SEPARATE PROPERTY REVOCABLE TRUST ESTABLISHED MARCH 18 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9637.17 103829 27108AZ 27108AZ 271 08 211-022-28-00 HAZEL L. ELDER TRUSTEE OF THE HAZEL L. ELDER SEPARATE PROPERTY REVOCABLE TRUST ESTABLISHED MARCH 18 2003 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8080.02 103830 35235AZ 35235AZ 352 35 211-022-28-00 ALLAN PETERSON AND KAREN PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AND DAUGHTER KATHRYN A. PETERSON A SINGLE WOMAN JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9547.00 103831 34723BZ 34723BZ 347 23 211-022-28-00 KEVIN L. HEPP AND CHRISTINE V. GRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9727.97 103832 35004AZ 35004AZ 350 04 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM MICHAEL BLACK AND BERTHA JEAN BLACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10804.65 103833 38849AZ 38849AZ 388 49 211-022-28-00 CAROLYN R KUBITSCHEK SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE WILLIAM C. KUBITSCHEK AND CAROLYN R. KUBITSCHEK 1990 FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30 1990 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10207.29 103834 38848AZ 38848AZ 388 48 211-022-28-00 CAROLYN R KUBITSCHEK SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE WILLIAM C. KUBITSCHEK AND CAROLYN R. KUBITSCHEK 1990 FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 30 1990 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10159.01 103835 37714P2Z 37714P2Z 377 14 211-022-28-00 JACK H BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL AS TRUSTEES OF THE JACK H. BARRELL AND RUTH ANN BARRELL 1989 TRUST ESTALISHED MAY 31 1989 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6675.40 103836 15710AZ 15710AZ 157 10 211-022-28-00 LAWRENCE P. SLADE AND DOLORES SWEET SLADE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9881.70 103837 24504AZ 24504AZ 245 04 211-022-28-00 VERONICA S. SMITH A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11657.99 103838 17505AZ 17505AZ 175 05 211-022-28-00 JOHN C. DUGAN AND MARY G. DUGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9960.83 103839 26003AZ 26003AZ 260 03 211-022-28-00 FRANK ZEMBIK JR. AND JOYCE M. ZEMBIK TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE ZEMBIK LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 18 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.95 103840 38332BZ 38332BZ 383 32 211-022-28-00 DONNA L. EVRAETS A WIDOW AND BARBARA POPE A WIDOW AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9411.33 103841 36634BZ 36634BZ 366 34 211-022-28-00 DOUGLAS M. NEUMAN AND YANG D. NEUMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9251.39 103843 39518BZ 39518BZ 395 18 211-022-28-00 PAUL BUSCH A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9729.95 103844 34922AZ 34922AZ 349 22 211-022-28-00 JUSTIN C. HIGMAN AND LILY S. HIGMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10090.94 103845 17339BZ 17339BZ 173 39 211-022-28-00 FRANCIS Y. LIANG AND ANNIE Y. MA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9537.76 103846 38506AZ 38506AZ 385 06 211-022-28-00 HOWARD C. FERGUSON AND CAROLYN B. FERGUSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10215.69 103847 14907AZ 14907AZ 149 07 211-022-28-00 JAMES M. HALL AND PATRICIA K. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9822.00 103848 17138AZ 17138AZ 171 38 211-022-28-00 JONG Y. KIM AND JENNIFER R. KIM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9934.00 103849 35218AZ 35218AZ 352 18 211-022-28-00 MICHAL JENN KERESTES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9970.43 103850 14917AZ 14917AZ 149 17 211-022-28-00 BRUCE GLIDDEN AND MARILOU GLIDDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $6527.01 103852 25642AZ 25642AZ 256 42 211-022-28-00 DAVID R. PARKER AS TRUSTEE OF THE DAVID R. PARKER TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23 1993 AS RESTATED AND AMENDED ON JANUARY 3 2005 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8121.36 103853 37143AZ 37143AZ 371 43 211-022-28-00 ROBERT SEVERYN AND JACQUELINE ANNE CRUMMEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10177.77 103854 36844AZ 36844AZ 368 44 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL A. WHITE AND JESSICA A. WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10008.65 103855 35704AZ 35704AZ 357 04 211-022-28-00 JOHN G WRIGHT AND VICKI J. WRIGHT TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES UNDER THE WRIGHT FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 23 2007 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10719.93 103856 26114AZ 26114AZ 261 14 211-022-28-00 MARK GEHLEY AND LAURA GEHLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.95 103857 15111AZ 15111AZ 151 11 211-022-28-00 CALIFORNIA GP TRUST DATED MARCH 1 2012 RONALD JUNG AS TRUSTEE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9670.43 103858 16002AZ 16002AZ 160 02 211-022-28-00 THOMAS L. DAMEWOOD AND JOAN K. DAMEWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9549.45 103859 24622BZ 24622BZ 246 22 211-022-28-00 THOMAS L. DAMEWOOD AND JOAN K. DAMEWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9341.69 103860 35249AZ 35249AZ 352 49 211-022-28-00 ROY E. GUSTAFSON AND SUSAN E. GUSTAFSON TRUSTEES OF THE GUSTAFSON FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 25 2009 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10197.41 103861 16137AZ 16137AZ 161 37 211-022-28-00 MT CALVARY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10106.85 103862 14849BZ 14849BZ 148 49 211-022-28-00 ISRAEL I. MENESES AND AMELIA MENESES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9742.43 103863 26946AZ 26946AZ 269 46 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J FALLO AND COLLEEN G FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11305.19 103864 29945AZ 29945AZ 299 45 211-022-28-00 DONALD GLEN LARWOOD AND KELLY SUZANNE LARWOOD HUSBAND AND WIFE S JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9760.91 103865 27240CZ 27240CZ 272 40 211-022-28-00 KENNETH L. JOHNSON AND FRANCES P. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9379.49 103866 16203AZ 16203AZ 162 03 211-022-28-00 ANN E. NEVITT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10851.58 103867 17150AZ 17150AZ 171 50 211-022-28-00 AARON M. BARNETT AND NICOLE A. BARNETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10222.50 103868 35751AZ 35751AZ 357 51 211-022-28-00 PATRICK M O’GRADY AND CHELSEA D. SPECHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9977.68 103869 26103AZ 26103AZ 261 03 211-022-28-00 PETER A. MANNINO AND PIYADA TANYA MANNINO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10241.43 103870 25145AZ 25145AZ 251 45 211-022-28-00 ALDO C. DORBOLO AND NADINE S. FRINDRICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7181.39 103871 15824AZ 15824AZ 158 24 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. BLAKELY TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE PATRICIA A. BLAKELY LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 16 2012 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10478.52 103872 28616AZ 28616AZ 286 16 211-022-28-00 ERIC ANDERSON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9358.57 103873 26337AZ 26337AZ 263 37 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J FALLO AND COLLEN G FALLO HUSBAN AND WIFE 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11231.14 103874 37151AZ 37151AZ 371 51 211-022-28-00 LARRY J CONNER AND DIGNA C. CONNER TRUSTEES OF THE LARRY J. AND DIGNA C. CONNER TRUST DATED JUNE 22 2007 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9748.92 103875 35921EZ 35921EZ 359 21 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $11838.46 103877 18707BZ 18707BZ 187 07 211-022-28-00 RICHARD ONG AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATED PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10305.06 103878 29442BZ 29442BZ 294 42 211-022-28-00 SHARON K. LINN AND BRENT T. TOLAND CO-TRUSTEES OF THE SHARON K. LINN 1985 TRUST DATED MAY 25 1985 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10373.62 103879 24744BZ 24744BZ 247 44 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM L HAMPTON A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9980.04 103880 26145AZ 26145AZ 261 45 211-022-28-00 JACOB LONG RUEDA III AND BLANCA CORDERO RUEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9822.18 103881 17025EZ 17025EZ 170 25 211-022-28-00 EVA L. DONATTI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10725.03 103882 28123CZ 28123CZ 281 23 211-022-28-00 FREDERICK KEUTH DANGERFIELD AND CAROLYN IRENE DANGERFIELD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9384.90 103883 37011EZ 37011EZ 370 11 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10375.98 103884 17006EZ 17006EZ 170 06 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10320.69 103885 18017AZ 18017AZ 180 17 211-022-28-00 ARNOLD ARIAS AND ELIZABETH L. ARIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10036.95 103886 37525AZ 37525AZ 375 25 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA A. BLAKELY TRUSTEE OR HER SUCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE PATRICIA A. BLAKELY LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 16 2012 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10140.03 103887 16101AZ 16101AZ 161 01 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. MELISSA ANN PROFFITT AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10198.80 103888 25120AZ 25120AZ 251 20 211-022-28-00 KEVIN LEON JACOBS A SINGLE MAN EVERETTE ED JACOBS JR. A MARRIED MAN MELISSA ANN PROFFITT A SINGLE WOMAN AND ROBERT KEITH CRABTREE A MARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $10159.04 103889 15037AZ 15037AZ 150 37 211-022-28-00 AUDINE PALMER UMBRIGHT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9676.18 103890 37923AZ 37923AZ 379 23 211-022-28-00 DEBRA C BRUMFIELD A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $8197.18 103891 38314BZ 38314BZ 383 14 211-022-28-00 MARCO ANTONIO AVINA MANSUR A SINGLE MAN 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9344.36 103892 16346AZ 16346AZ 163 46 211-022-28-00 DENISE J. BALL AND ROBERT E. BALL WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9761.91 103893 15328AZ 15328AZ 153 28 211-022-28-00 THOMAS MICHAEL DE JOSE TRUSTEE OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE THOMAS DE JOSE BENEFICIARY TRUST DATED JANUARY 19 1995 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9688.31 103894 39547BZ 39547BZ 395 47 211-022-28-00 AHMED ELLAKKANY AND ANNA ELLAKKANY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9158.42 103895 39836AZ 39836AZ 398 36 211-022-28-00 PAUL H P ESPINDA JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9803.27 103896 19604CZ 19604CZ 196 04 211-022-28-00 FABIANO TABORDA A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9908.03 103897 19739AZ 19739AZ 197 39 211-022-28-00 RESORT ACCESS NETWORK LLC A PENNSYLVANIA CORPORATION 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $7683.33 103898 37328BZ 37328BZ 373 28 211-022-28-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS LP AN ARIZONA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9704.29 103899 26518AZ 26518AZ 265 18 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY HARDEN A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9743.94 103900 36906AZ 36906AZ 369 06 211-022-28-00 DORIS CORDELL TRUSTEE OF THE PROPERTY ACQUISITION TRUST 2020 LLC REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 10 2018 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9782.04 103901 16850AZ 16850AZ 168 50 211-022-28-00 FABIANO TABORDA A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 6/28/2022 7/25/2022 2022-0303523 8/26/2022 2022-0343274 $9715.91 103902 29938AZ 29938AZ 299 38 211-022-28-00 A. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. Date: 11/28/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022 CN 27172

T.S. No.: 2022-01154-CA A.P.N.: 258-271-36-00 Property Address: 1010 GOLDEN RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: WILLIAM J SMOYER, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/31/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0082137 Date of Sale: 01/13/2023 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 493,597.69 Street Address: 1010 GOLDEN RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 258-271-36-00 THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust. Street Address: 1010 GOLDEN RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 258-271-36-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 493,597.69. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number 2022-01154-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Date: November 21, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022 CN 27162

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-22-938145-SH Order No.: 220356158-CA-VOO Trustor(s): ALFREDO J. TALAVERA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 2/9/2000 as Instrument No. 2000-0069489 Date of Sale: 12/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $126,677.41 Property address: 1051 SLEEPING INDIAN ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor's Parcel No.: 122-180-18-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number CA-22-938145-SH. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 TS No.: CA-22-938145-SH 12/2/2022 12/9/2022 12/16/2022 CN 27161 If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-938145-SH IDSPub #0182219 12/2/2022 12/9/2022 12/16/2022 CN 27161

T.S. No. 099900-CA APN: 143-221-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: ROBERT S. CALL AND KATHLEEN BLACKBIRD CALL HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Deed of Trust recorded 7/8/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0578362 Date of Sale: 1/9/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Property address: 705 N. PACIFIC STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 APN: 143-221-04-00 Total unpaid balance: $834,530.74 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 705 N. PACIFIC STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number 099900-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Date: CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 STOX 935369_099900-CA 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022, 12/09/2022 CN 27132

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-22-926407-CL Order No.: DEF-436237 Trustor(s): MICHAEL E GERBER AND, LUZ D GERBER, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 11/30/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0746997 Date of Sale: 12/19/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,229,488.11 Property address: 635 BECKY LANE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor's Parcel No.: 182-200-45-00 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number CA-22-926407-CL. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 Sale Line: 916-939-0772 TS No.: CA-22-926407-CL 11/25/2022 12/2/2022 12/9/2022 CN 27131 If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-926407-CL IDSPub #0182303 11/25/2022 12/2/2022 12/9/2022 CN 27131

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.:146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 Date of Sale: 12/30/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 469,629.25 Street Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust. Street Address: 129 North The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 469,629.25. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: November 11, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/18/2022, 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022 CN 27125

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Pursuant to Business and Professions Code Secs. 21700-21707, notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held on December 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. The sale will be conducted at: San Marcos Public Storage, 907 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos CA 92078, County of San Diego, State of California. The items to be sold are generally described as: Electronics, Household Items, Furniture, Tools, Office Equipment, many boxes of unknown content stored by the following persons: Account Name / Space Number Adonis Cooke H02 Nathan Robinson B03 Brenda Angelina Cortez-Andrade A10 David I Xinidakis N07 Anthony Hargove D07 Michael Miller I03 Sales subject to prior cancellations in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 11/29/22 Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27178

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047611-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Reza Hashemi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reza Hashemi change to proposed name: Mehron Hashemi. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27175

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CVSW2205649 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ERNESTINE GRANT., MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS), all persons unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien interest in the property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs title or any cloud on plaintiffs title thereon, named as DOES 1-20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Brent E. Hermanson, an individual; and Carrie M. Hermanson, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California Southwest Justice Center 30755-D Auld Rd. Murrieta CA 92563 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): OakTree Law LARRY FIESELMAN SBN 81872 10900 183rd St., Ste 270 Cerritos CA 90703 Telephone: 562.741.3943 Date: 08/16/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Samuel Hamrick Jr., Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court Patty Thiphavong, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27164

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 22STCV24395 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): SAMUEL TODD SHERMAN, an individual; and DOES 1 TO 30. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARIO MUNOZ PERDOMO, an individual, NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles-Spring Street Courthouse 312 N. Spring St. Los Angeles CA 90012 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bradley G. Hayes (SBN 287552) The Hayes Law Firm, APC Mailing Address: 8605 Santa Monica Blvd., PMB 48071 West Hollywood CA 90069-4109 Physical Address: 2648 Durfee Avenue, Suite 101 El Monte, CA 91732 Telephone: 323.477.1415 Date: 07/28/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court D. Wiliams, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27163

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Richard Kutner Misc Household Items Richard Mark Kutner Misc Household Items Clifford H Jones Misc Household Items Clifford Henry Jones Misc. Household Items Moises Oseguera Misc Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc Household Items Amanda Tongate Misc Household Items Amanda Mae Tongate Misc Household Items Jose L Blancas Misc Household Items Jose Luis Blancas Luciano Misc Household Items Kathryn Suzanne Yamashiro Misc Household Items Connie Goldbaum Misc Household Items Connie J Goldbaum Misc Household Items Jennifer Scott Misc Household Items Jennifer Nicole Scott Misc Household Items Luis Saavedra Boat Luis A Saavedra Boat All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27159

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Folger, Allana 10×7.5 Halsey, Timothy 5×10 Moore, Bess 10×7.5 Steiner, Cassandra 5×10 Zak, Jennifer 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27158

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00033906-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LENNIE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; KATHLEEN CLAIRE PISCO DEVERA, an individual; SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., a California corporation; ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY; and DOES 1 through 200, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SARAH MAE CRUZ NATIVIDAD, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Regional Center 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bryan Owens Sahagun, Esq. (SBN 277909) SAHAGUN LAW APC 4229 Main St. Riverside CA 92501 Telephone: 951.682.4525 Date: (Fecha), 08/23/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), P. Cortez, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27157

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific St. San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Dolores J Sapien Misc. Household Goods Dolores June Sapien Misc. Household Goods Julian C Alves Misc. Household Goods Julian Cristiano Alves Misc. Household Goods Jorge Miranda Misc. Household Goods Jorge JR Miranda Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. ll purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074, Tel # 760-724-0423. 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27151

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th, 2022 at 9:30 am. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Melvin Missouria Misc. Household Goods Debi J Davis Misc. Household Goods Debra Jeanne Davis Tullar Misc. Household Goods Enrique Preciado Misc. Household Goods Enrique Jr Preciado Misc. Household Goods Esperanza Trevino Misc. Household Goods Esperanza Saianne Trevino Misc. Household Goods Leroy Vrooman Misc. Household Goods Leroy Howard Vrooman Misc. Household Goods Michael Johnson Misc. Household Goods Michael Clay Johnson Misc. Household Goods Brandi Jackson Misc. Household Goods Brandi Renae Jackson Misc. Household Goods Becker Andrew Misc. Household Goods Andrew John Becker Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 66393074 , Tel # 760-724-0423 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27150

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on December 8th 2022 at 10:30 A.M. The properties herein are listed; Property to be sold as follows: Yadira O. Garcia Misc. Household Goods Ortega Garcia Misc. Household Goods Yadira Del Carmen Misc. Household Goods Jose Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Jose Ramirez Castaneda Misc. Household Goods Eric Hille Misc. Household Goods Eric Scott Hille Misc. Household Goods Bobby Ali Misc. Household Goods Bobby Syed Ali Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #66393074 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27149

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00046387-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Phillips filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Phillips change to proposed name: Elizabeth Guerrero Baird. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/15/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27148

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MILTON FREEMAN Case# 37-2022-00043250-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Milton Freeman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Connie Eakins, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Connie Eakins be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 21, 2023; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 11/25, 12/02. 12/09/2022 CN 27133

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045053-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Martha G. Parks filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Martha G. Parks change to proposed name: Martha Godinez Parks. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/08/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025902 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Sheffler, 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2022 S/William Sheffler, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025472 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elocal Web Solutions. Located at: 1531 Grand Ave. #B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #673, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Planzme Inc., 750 Banyan Ct., Lake San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Frank Paul Trotman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025756 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest Pediatric Therapy. Located at: 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shari Jones Speech Therapy Inc., 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari Jones, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025203 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flower Remedy. Located at: 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 7140, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Mindful Happiness LLC, 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Davis, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025635 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Solar Power. Located at: 147 Coop St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shambala Enterprises, 147 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Konek, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025728 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mr. Bodhi Inc., 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Robert F. Brackett, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024884 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Connection. Located at: 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kindra Kuntz, 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Kindra Kuntz, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025646 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jane Louise Creates. Located at: 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Owens, 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2013 S/Jane Owens, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024950 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Mechanic. Located at: 3087 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Garibay, 3159 Madison St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Amanda Garibay, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024346 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Water Shack. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. G & F Embroidery Inc., 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024347 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuLu Properties LLC. Located at: 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 360 Hannalei Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. JuLu Properties LLC, 807 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fabiola Plata, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025491 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Hoogestraat, 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025126 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Creative Media. Located at: 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Megan Noonan, 1206 Caminito Septimo, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Megan Noonan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024836 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talewind Creative. Located at: 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Talewind Inc., 6112 Paseo Tapajos, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2016 S/Greg D. Shoman, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025233 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio 6 #5290. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2022 S/Riya Patel, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024625 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oasis Travel Platform. Located at: 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tower 20 Solutions Inc., 1106 Second St. #370, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Michael DAmico, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025391 Filed: Nov 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neda Nourani & Associates; B. NN&A. Located at: 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. N.N.F.N. Inc., 3255 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Farshad Nourani, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025206 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes Encinitas. Located at: 875 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hint of Happiness LLC, 7371 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025205 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Ebikes. Located at: 5931 Sea Lion Pl. #110, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezee Bikes LLC, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WY 82001. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/20/2020 S/Melody Sheehan, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025064 Filed: Nov 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DDC Next. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dagan Design and Construction Inc, 1106 2nd St. #262, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dagan Koffler, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024822 Filed: Nov 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Caliad Art. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Side LLC, 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2022 S/Katherine Jones, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024867 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C&C Management. Located at: 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO 130336, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Colleen Kelly, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Clifford Clermont, 7302 Golden Star Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/10/2022 S/Colleen Kelly, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2022 CN 27139

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024179 Filed: Nov 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Your Space. Located at: 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bridget Ann Dolkas, 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bridget Ann Dolkas, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024712 Filed: Nov 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Property Group; B. Living La Jolla. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert McGuinness, 5383 Chelsea St. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Robert McGuinness, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024501 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wayfinder Family Co. Located at: 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J Porte Coaching and Consulting, 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/07/2022 S/Jessica Koh Porte, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024377 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elaun. Located at: 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 443, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Laurun Elaun Cruz, 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Laurun Elaun Cruz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024213 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co.; B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E. Grosse, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E. Grosse, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024563 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilles Foot and Ankle. Located at: 320 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1104, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Gilles Foot and Ankle Corporation, 525 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis D. Gilles, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024207 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secret Universe. Located at: 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 411, Oceanside CA 92068. Registrant Information: 1. Shepard Armstrong Williams, 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shepard Armstrong Williams, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024461 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cultivating Conversations in Dialogue. Located at: 2020 Coolngreen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 2020 Coolngeen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023858 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LittleLiving. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/07/2012 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023857 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FilteredLiving LLC. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2010 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024017 Filed: Oct 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Process Server. Located at: 1880 Outrigger Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth E. Bayus, 1880 Outrigger Ln. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2012 S/Kenneth E. Bayus, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024413 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jessie Hancock Coaching. Located at: 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Jane Hancock, 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Jane Hancock, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024281 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Global College Advisor. Located at: 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 681 San Rodolfo Dr. #1046, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Labb Ventures LLC, 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Lani Asato, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023645 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crafted @ Minerva’s Cafe. Located at: 3180 Voigt Dr., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3523, Coeur d’alene ID 83816. Registrant Information: 1. Ten10Tek, Inc., 10251 W. Genessee Way, Post Falls ID 83854. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024315 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JoeBidensFootball.com. Located at: 3109 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Darren Faithful, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Darren Faithful, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27100